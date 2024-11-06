Unlocking Assam’s Pisciculture Potential

Community fishing in floodplain wetlands in rural Assam, which takes place after water starts receding following the withdrawal of the monsoon, is reflective of the rich tradition of fishing as an integral part of food culture in the state. Conservation of indigenous feed stock found in natural waterbodies is critical to preserving fish diversity and the associated cuisines of different communities in the state. With fish being an integral part of almost daily meals for 90 percent of the population, the demand for fresh and local fish is also growing substantially. This makes fishing a major livelihood avenue in rural Assam after agriculture. Rapid growth in urban population has given rise to fish demand in Guwahati city and various towns. This has unlocked opportunities for expansion of the urban fish market and generated livelihood opportunities along the fish value chain. Fish production in the state has substantially increased, but there continues to be a shortfall of about 25,000 MT, including about 10,000 MT supplied to neighbouring states. The shortfall is met through procurement from Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. An increase in fish seed production by nearly five times over a seven-year period from 2015-16 to 2022-23 has improved availability for fish seed for commercial fish farming and is a key contributing factor behind overall fish production increasing from 2.94 lakh MT to 4.43 lakh during this period. The pond aquaculture in Assam is primarily dominated by breeding of carp varieties, which explains comparatively less availability of various indigenous fish varieties at affordable prices in urban markets. Commercial cultivation of many other fish varieties will depend on successful fish seed production of these varieties. The state fishery department successfully conducted Chitol fish seed production at its Jungal Balahu Fish Farm at Raha, which has brought new opportunities for increasing commercial culturing and availability of the fish species, which is a preferred variety for community feasts during Bhogali Bihu. Rural folk can enjoy delicacies of different types of indigenous fish during community fishing. Health of the floodplain wetlands and other natural waterbodies such as rivers is, therefore, critical to increasing sustainable production of different fish species for the commercial benefits of fishermen. Indiscriminate sand mining on riverbeds affecting water flow regimes has led to destruction of the ecology of these wetlands. Floodwaters from rivers replenish these wetlands with fresh aquatic stock, including indigenous fish species. Blocking of river channels feeding these wetlands due to indiscriminate sand mining and unplanned development, construction of embankments has led to a decline in indigenous fish stock in many wetlands. People complaining about getting a lesser quantity of fish is a pointer to this emerging threat to sustainable production of local fish, which needs to be addressed. The Brahmaputra, its tributaries, and wetlands along its flood plains are also sources of many ornamental fish. These ornamental fishes have high demand as aquarium fishes abroad and fetch a high price, but their business potential is yet to be realised due to the absence of an organised marketing ecosystem. There are reports of smuggling of ornamental fish varieties from Assam and other Northeastern states, which call for coordinated action by the law enforcement agencies and fisheries departments in the region to curb it. If fish entrepreneurs can be supported to undertake commercial cultivation of ornamental fish, then awareness will also be built against illegal trafficking of ornamental fish from the region. This, however, needs more research support from the Fisheries Department to develop the right technology for culturing ornamental fish in pond aquaculture. Traffickers or ornamental and exotic fish species procure these fish from villagers who are not aware of their clandestine trade. Supporting fishermen with alternative income generating avenues during the period of restriction of catching fish carrying eggs is crucial to maintaining a healthy and adequate fish population of local fish. The restriction of use of fishing nets with specified mesh sizes is imposed to ensure natural breeding, propagation, and growth of fish in all fisheries and natural waterbodies. However, traders selling fish carrying eggs in the markets speak volumes about the gap in enforcement and awareness. The awareness also needs to be built among consumers so that they refuse to buy undersized and fish-carrying eggs brought by traders in the market. The traders bring such fishes because there is demand for egg-bearing fish during breeding period, which can be reduced only through awareness among consumers about the importance of increasing production of local fishes. Various government schemes and projects have helped tap the potential of increasing fish production and augmenting income of fisherfolk, but challenges like availability of fish seeds at an affordable price and in adequate quantity have remained for achieving optimal production. The conservation of indigenous fish species in their natural habitats and in gene stock aquariums needs an action-based agenda with adequate funding support. It is time Assam fully unlocked its potential of commercial culture of indigenous fish species.