Unlocking opportunities of jute production

India accounts for 70% of the global production of jute goods. Yet, the shrinkage of jute-grown areas in the country is reflective of the crisis gripping the jute industry and jute growers. The industry provides livelihood to 40 lakh farmers and direct employment to about four lakh workers in jute mills engaged in the production of diversified jute products. Extension of the government notification making it mandatory to use 100% jute packaging for foodgrains and 20% for sugar is critical to boost production of raw jute and environmentally friendly packaging materials. The notification is valid until June 30. Official data shows that jute sacking bags used for packaging materials account for more than 80% of total jute goods production in the country. The ban on plastic has unlocked huge opportunities for the jute industry to tap them by boosting production of diversified packaging materials. Production of more diversified products can reduce the dependence of traditional jute growers on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for raw jute production for sustainability. The government fixes the MSP as recommended by the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, which takes into account various factors such as cost of production, overall demand/supply situation, domestic and international prices, and the effect of the MSP on the general price level. The Jute Corporation of India (JCI) procures raw jute in six jute-growing states: West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Tripura, through its 110 procurement centres. Successful implementation of the National Jute Development Programme (NJDP) with a total financial outlay of Rs 485 crore is crucial for boosting the production of raw jute and diversified products. An important component of NJDP is the Jute-ICARE (Improved Cultivation and Advanced Retting Exercise) Scheme, which is aimed at improving quality and productivity through the distribution of high-yielding varieties of certified seeds and the free the free distribution of scientific agronomical tools to growers. The first phase of the ICARE scheme was implemented from 2015–16 to 2020–21, covering 2,58,324 jute farmers and 1,10,893 hectares of land. It was subsequently extended for another period of five years, from 2021–22 to 2025–26, with a total financial outlay of Rs 69.31 crore and targeting to cover 290 jute growing blocks, 2,70,893 hectares of land, and 5.78 lakh jute farmers. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles, and Skill Development found that about 50% of the targeted land and 45% of targeted farmers are required to be covered during 2024–25 and 2025–26, which is indicative of the slow progress under the scheme. Overcoming such gaps in the implementation of various components of the NJDP is vital for achieving the desired growth in the industry so that the interests of lakhs of jute growers can be protected. The report of the parliamentary committee also highlighted another deficiency in improving the skills of jute farmers. It points out that one of the important components of Jute ICARE is to provide training to the registered jute farmers to make them aware and motivated to adopt better agronomic practices for jute cultivation by the Central Research Institute for Jute and Allied Fibres (CRIJAF) at various stages of jute production. The committee observed that till the 9th phase of the I-CARE project, out of an estimated 40 lakh farmers, only 4.35 lakh (10%) have been registered, and the remaining 35.65 lakh farmers are yet to be registered. The parliamentary panel also laid emphasis on more focus on the design and development of market-worthy jute-diversified products to help existing and new jute-diversified product manufacturers. The government has proposed to develop 1600 designs of innovative lifestyle jute products with a total financial outlay of Rs 5.80 crore. The basket of diversified jute products includes several innovative jute products, such as Jute Technical Textiles, Geotech (Jute Geo Textile), Packtech (Food Grade Quality Jute Cloth/Bags) for packing cocoa / coffee beans, and shelled nuts. Besides, lighter jute fabrics are used as raw materials for manufacturing value-added products such as home textiles, shopping and fancy bags, and various novelty and gift items, the report adds. The committee has expressed the view that the use of the Jute Logo Mark will help jute farmers get fair prices for their products, and it will boost the jute industry by creating job opportunities for artisans and manufacturers. The availability of authentic and high-quality jute products to consumers can be expected to boost demand for such products, and intensifying the promotion of such jute products with the authenticity tag as recommended by the Committee will motivate traditional jute growers, artisans, and manufacturers to relook at the commercial potentials of the industry in both domestic and export markets. The committee has correctly expressed the hope that this will also help tackle the menace of plastic bags and replace such bags with eco-friendly jute bags. The jute industry and stakeholders need a fresh outlook to unlock new market opportunities and promote eco-friendly golden fibre.