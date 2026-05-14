Unravelling the causes behind the decline of honeybees

Heramba Nath

(herambanath2222@gmail.com)

There was a time when honeybees were abundant across Assam, filling the air with their gentle hum and playing an essential role in the region’s rich agricultural and ecological landscape. From mustard fields to home gardens, from forest edges to riverine plains, their presence was both familiar and indispensable. Today, however, that presence has diminished noticeably. The silence left behind by their gradual disappearance is not merely a loss of sound but a warning signal—one that reflects a deeper imbalance in nature.

The decline of honeybees extends beyond Assam; it constitutes a global crisis closely linked to colony collapse disorder. This phenomenon has raised serious concerns among scientists, farmers and environmentalists because of the critical role bees play in sustaining life. Honeybees are among the most effective pollinators in the natural world. As they move from flower to flower in search of nectar, they facilitate the transfer of pollen, enabling plants to reproduce. This process supports not only wild vegetation but also a vast range of crops that form the foundation of human food systems.

The importance of honeybees extends far beyond honey production. A significant portion of fruits, vegetables and oilseed crops depends directly or indirectly on pollination by bees. Without them, agricultural productivity would decline sharply, leading to reduced yields and increased food insecurity. In regions like Assam, where agriculture remains a vital part of the economy and culture, the decline of pollinators poses a serious threat to livelihoods as well as biodiversity.

Over the years, beekeepers have reported alarming patterns within bee colonies. One of the most disturbing observations has been the sudden disappearance of worker bees, leaving behind the queen, brood and stored food. This unusual behaviour is a defining feature of Colony Collapse Disorder. The image of a hive that appears intact yet strangely empty captures the mystery and urgency of the crisis.

In recent times, one question has frequently surfaced in public discussions: are mobile towers responsible for the decline of honeybees? With the rapid expansion of communication networks, concerns have grown about the environmental impact of modern technology. Mobile towers emit electromagnetic radiation that transmits signals, and some researchers have explored whether this radiation affects bee behaviour.

Honeybees rely on highly sophisticated navigation systems. They use the position of the sun, visual landmarks and even the Earth’s magnetic field to travel long distances and return accurately to their hive. Some experimental studies suggest that electromagnetic radiation may interfere with these navigation abilities. Bees exposed to certain frequencies have shown signs of disorientation, making it difficult for them to find their way back to the hive. If such disruption occurs repeatedly, it could lead to a gradual weakening of the colony.

However, the scientific evidence on this issue remains inconclusive. While some studies indicate potential effects, others find little or no significant impact under natural conditions. Many experts believe that the radiation emitted by mobile towers is too weak to be the primary cause of large-scale bee decline. Although it cannot be entirely ruled out as a contributing factor, it is unlikely to be the main reason behind the disappearance of bees.

A closer look at the issue reveals that several other factors play a far more significant role. Among them, the use of chemical pesticides stands out as one of the most serious threats. Modern agricultural practices often depend heavily on pesticides to protect crops, but these chemicals can have harmful effects on beneficial insects like bees. A particular group known as ‘neonicotinoids’ has been widely linked to bee decline. These pesticides are absorbed by plants and can be present in nectar and pollen, exposing bees during feeding.

Even small amounts of such chemicals can affect the nervous system of bees, impairing their memory, learning ability and navigation skills. Bees may fail to return to their hive or may become less efficient in foraging. Over time, these effects weaken the colony and reduce its chances of survival.

Habitat loss is another major factor contributing to the decline of honeybees. Rapid urbanisation, deforestation, and land use changes have significantly reduced the availability of natural habitats. In Assam, where lush greenery once provided abundant food sources, many areas have been transformed by human activity. The spread of concrete structures and monoculture farming has limited the diversity of flowering plants that bees depend on.

Monoculture farming, in particular, creates an environment where bees have access to food only during short flowering periods. For the rest of the year, they may struggle to find sufficient nutrition. This lack of a balanced diet weakens their immune system and makes them more vulnerable to diseases and environmental stress.

Parasites and diseases further intensify the problem. One of the most destructive among them is the Varroa mite. This tiny parasite attaches itself to bees and feeds on their bodily fluids, weakening them and spreading harmful viruses. Infestations can quickly devastate entire colonies if not properly managed. Alongside Varroa mites, other pathogens such as bacterial and fungal infections contribute to the overall decline of bee populations.

Climate change has also emerged as a significant factor affecting honeybees. Changes in temperature and rainfall patterns can disrupt the natural cycle of flowering plants. If flowers bloom earlier or later than usual, bees may miss critical feeding periods. This mismatch between plant cycles and bee activity reduces the availability of nectar and pollen at crucial times. Extreme weather events, such as floods and droughts, further reduce floral resources and damage habitats.

When all these factors are considered together, it becomes clear that the decline of honeybees is not caused by a single issue but by a complex interaction of multiple pressures. While mobile towers and electromagnetic radiation may contribute in limited ways, they are not the primary drivers of this crisis. Focusing solely on them risks overlooking more serious and well-established causes.

Addressing the decline of honeybees requires a comprehensive and collective effort. Reducing the use of harmful pesticides is one of the most urgent steps. Farmers can adopt safer alternatives and sustainable practices such as integrated pest management. Organic farming methods, which minimize chemical inputs, offer a promising path towards protecting pollinators.

Restoring natural habitats is equally important. Planting a variety of flowering plants, preserving forests and maintaining green spaces can provide bees with the food and shelter they need. Even small actions, such as creating gardens with bee-friendly plants, can make a meaningful difference.

Beekeeping practices must also be strengthened. Regular monitoring of hives, proper management of parasites and ensuring adequate nutrition can help maintain healthy colonies. Scientific research and innovation can support beekeepers in developing better strategies to protect bees from diseases and environmental stress.

Efforts to combat climate change are closely linked to the survival of honeybees. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions, promoting sustainable development and conserving biodiversity can help maintain ecological balance. The health of pollinators is deeply connected to the health of the environment as a whole.

The decline of honeybees is a reminder of how delicate the balance of nature truly is. These small creatures play a role far greater than their size suggests. Their disappearance would have far-reaching consequences, affecting not only agriculture but entire ecosystems. While the question of mobile towers continues to be debated, the broader causes of bee decline are clear and demand immediate attention.

The story of honeybees in Assam reflects a larger global reality. Once abundant and thriving, they are now facing multiple threats that challenge their survival. Yet, this is not a story without hope. With awareness, responsible action and a commitment to sustainability, it is possible to protect and restore bee populations. The fading hum of honeybees should not become a permanent silence. It should instead serve as a call to action—a reminder that the choices made today will shape the world of tomorrow.