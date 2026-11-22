Political and socio-economic developments in Bangladesh always have a significant impact on Northeast India. Of the 4,096-km international boundary that Bangladesh shares with India, roughly 1,880 km are with four Northeastern states – Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram. While much of the economic problems of the Northeastern region have roots in present-day Bangladesh and erstwhile East Pakistan and Eastern Bengal since 1905, when Lord Curzon partitioned Bengal, developments in the neighbouring country since the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5, 2024, have immensely affected this region. Soon after Sheikh Hasina fled unharmed to India on that day, an interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was appointed by President Md Shahabuddin at the instance of the agitating student leaders and the military. During this period, Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by a tribunal over uprising-related crimes, and the interim government imposed a ban on her Awami League, leading to large-scale violent attacks on its leaders across the country. This situation was followed by a general election in February 2026 under heavy security deployment, after which a government led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was installed, with Tariq Rahman as the new prime minister. Though Rahman took office amid high public expectations to tackle inflation, energy supply, employment, and low-income household support, things soon began going out of control. He has been facing mounting political pressure due to a deepening rift between his ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, which has fractured their former alliance that aimed to oust Sheikh Hasina’s government in 2024. Though the BNP and the Jamaat have one common agenda – their open anti-India stance – their post-election transition into ruling party and main opposition has exposed sharp ideological and tactical divisions. The BNP (with 212 seats) and the Jamaat’s 11-party alliance (with 77 seats) have been at loggerheads over governance, constitutional reforms, and political strategy since day one. Opposition groups – including the Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP) – have termed the ruling BNP’s performance a failure. They have accused Tarique Rahman of rejecting the verdict of the referendum and failing to meet citizens’ basic needs and asked him to explain how many of his 31 manifesto pledges have remained far from being implemented. No wonder the BNP’s first 100 days (until May 17, 2026) were marked by political exclusion, economic uncertainty, security concerns, and diplomatic drift rather than expected stability and recovery. Given this situation, the Awami League has begun gathering strength, with reports saying it has already understood the mood of the people who are fast losing faith in Rahman. While the common people had high hopes for Rahman, all that they have found is a situation of high inflation, energy shortages, food insecurity, and fragile institutional stability. These have proved that the political transition has led the country to nowhere. Garment workers were the first to openly express displeasure by staging widespread strikes and protests from July, demanding a 140% hike in monthly minimum wage amid rising living expenses. Demonstrations have escalated across major industrial hubs, including Ashulia, Gazipur, Savar, and Dhaka, leading to highway blockades, clashes with police, and hundreds of temporary factory closures. Seizing the opportunity, Hasina’s Awami League has announced that the ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina intends to return from exile in India in December and confront the court, despite facing a death sentence in absentia and legal warnings. This announcement has so inspired the Awami League’s cadres and supporters that they have come out to the streets to clash with paramilitary troops deployed by the BNP government to crush them. Bangladesh is thus experiencing a surge in political unrest, street clashes, and labour protests. Paramilitary troops have been deployed across multiple districts to curb arson, crude bomb attacks, and road blockades. Recent days have seen clashes between security forces and protesters, arson attacks on vehicles and buildings, crude bomb blasts, and attacks on property, including the ancestral home of former interim leader Muhammad Yunus in Chattogram and a petrol bomb incident at the Sylhet residence of a foreign affairs state minister. A helpless Tarique Rahman, who has already proved his administrative inefficiency and political incompetence, has meanwhile accused supporters of Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League of conspiring against Bangladesh and fuelling unrest in the country. Going one step ahead, Rahman has even pointed fingers at India by making a veiled reference to “masters across the border” for the fast deteriorating situation in his country. While commentators and outlets note that Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party has historically held an anti-India posture, the Government of India has officially reiterated for an extended period a desire for positive and constructive ties. New Delhi has also maintained that the ongoing protests and political unrest in Bangladesh are internal matters.