Unveiling ideological tapestry of BJP

Srijani Mishra

(srijanimishra@gmail.com)

On this significant day commemorating the founding of the Bhartiya Janata Party, it’s essential to understand the ideology that propels it forward, supported by over 18 crore dedicated workers. The challenge in grasping this ideology does not stem from a lack of effort but from frequent misinterpretations or narrow views utilised in studying it. Hinduism, with its diverse elements and subsets, often suffers from misunderstanding when viewed through a Western lens and is often limited to its framework of analysis. Every region and country has its own historical context, shaping its present.

India’s unique context is deeply rooted in its ancient civilization, though its significance has sometimes been overshadowed by colonial forces attempting to downplay India’s identity and national consciousness. The Jan Sangh, the precursor of the BJP, emerged to counter these Western-influenced narratives, asserting India’s unique identity and national pride. The Bhartiya Janata Party, tracing its roots from the Jan Sangh led by nationalist stalwarts like Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Balraj Madhok, and Deendayal Upadhyaya, has tirelessly worked to reclaim and reaffirm India’s nationalism, cultural identity, and philosophical approach to politics and governance. Operating on the principle of Pancharishta, or five guiding principles, it works on the core concepts of nationalism, democracy, Gandhian socialism, positive secularism, and value-based politics. Nationalism in India was shaped by pioneers like Swami Vivekananda, who focused on nation-building and identity. Spiritualism is at the core of Swami Vivekananda’s nationalist ideology, which emphasises how India’s ancient spiritual traditions have contributed to its rebirth. He insisted that each country has its own destiny, message, and mission, and that each race has a certain role to play in promoting world peace. His nationalism is based on universalism and humanism, two important tenets of Indian spirituality. The Bhartiya Janata Party’s cultural nationalism aligns with the principle of this spiritual nationalism, aiming to awaken and integrate the nation through a spiritual journey of cultural revival, creativity, and enrichment.

However, this is frequently misunderstood as a religious imposition due to a lack of understanding of one of the world’s oldest cultures, resilient against external influences and the passage of time. The party has remained steadfast in its commitment to democratic principles, evident in the actions of early leaders like Deendayal Upadhyay, who fought against the dark period of democracy, the emergency. The BJP continues this legacy by striving to remove undemocratic measures like AFSPA from the north-eastern region, maintaining consistency in its approach. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s vision, the BJP embraces the idea of Ramrajya, advocating for decentralisation at the local level to foster self-reliance, as demonstrated through initiatives like the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Rurban Mission and smart villages. Recognising the importance of rural development, with nearly 68 percent of the population residing in rural areas, the party emphasises uplifting these regions. The Jana Sangh promoted a “Swadeshi economy,” founded on the principles of “economic democracy” and “decentralisation,” countering centralised control. Under Vajpayee ji’s leadership, the BJP allocated a significant portion, approximately 60%, towards rural development, highlighting its dedication to empowering rural communities. Respecting all religions is ingrained in Indian culture. The BJP adheres to the concept of positive secularism, respecting all religions while reviving religious and cultural symbols that represent India’s rich heritage as part of its civilization. Integral humanism, championed by pioneers like Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, influenced the politics of the Jan Sangh. It advocates for nation-building development from the perspective of universal brotherhood, rejecting a narrow materialistic viewpoint in favour of acknowledging the organic unity inherent in mankind.

The BJP staunchly opposes serving the people solely for electoral gains. Both the Sangh and BJP uphold value-based politics and reject dynastic politics and Western-influenced ideas. Since its inception, Jan Sangh and the BJP have opposed the lingering colonial mindset post-Independence. Their ideology perceives the nation as “Bharat Mata” and its citizens as offspring, emphasising the spiritual dimension of the nation-citizen relationship beyond a mere social contract. The party has consistently opposed minority appeasement and providing freebies to gain electoral favour. Instead, it focuses on uplifting and empowering the nation by efficiently utilising the potential of its individuals and ensuring welfare initiatives reach the most vulnerable, a concept that is at the centre of the party’s ideology, Antyodaya.

Welfare and development are not treated as mere tokens; they are implemented with genuine intent. Following these principles and concepts, it stands firm in preserving Indian culture and asserting its unique identity on the global stage. Drawing inspiration from Chanakya’s Arthashastra, the party not only advocates for India to maintain a defensive stance, refraining from initiating attacks, but also emphasises the importance of safeguarding its citizens, land, autonomy, and progress against any form of aggression. The transition from non-alignment to multi-alignment under the NDA government signifies a new dawn for India as it asserts itself as a confident, capable, and continually evolving nation on the global stage. This strategic shift underscores India’s commitment to safeguarding its rights and autonomy while actively engaging with multiple partners worldwide. As India navigates this transition, it emerges as a mature and developed nation, reaffirming its position as a prominent player in international affairs.