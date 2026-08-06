Upper Assam flood and illegal mining debate

Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan

(himangshur1989@gmail.com)

The devastating floods that recently affected Upper Assam have once again forced the region to confront an uncomfortable but necessary question about the relationship between environmental degradation and recurring natural disasters. Districts such as Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat, which were not traditionally associated with floods of such magnitude, witnessed widespread destruction as rivers overflowed, embankments came under tremendous pressure and floodwaters spread across villages, towns and agricultural land. Thousands of families lost their homes, standing crops, livestock and other sources of livelihood, while roads, bridges, schools, health centres and public utilities suffered extensive damage. The immediate cause of the disaster was undoubtedly the exceptionally heavy rainfall over Nagaland and the adjoining hill regions, where several rivers that eventually flow through Upper Assam originate. However, once the floodwaters began to recede, public attention gradually shifted from the rainfall itself to the condition of the environment that received such an enormous volume of water.

A growing debate has emerged over whether illegal coal mining, stone quarrying, sand extraction and widespread deforestation in environmentally sensitive areas have increased the vulnerability of the region to floods. Civil society organisations, environmental groups and several political leaders have argued that years of unchecked exploitation of natural resources have disturbed the ecological balance of the fragile hill ecosystem and accelerated the movement of water and sediment into the rivers of Upper Assam.

The Assam Government, meanwhile, has maintained that rescue, relief and rehabilitation remain its immediate priority and that any conclusions regarding the causes of the disaster should be based on proper scientific investigation rather than political allegations. This balanced approach deserves attention because floods are rarely the result of a single cause.

Climate change has undoubtedly increased the frequency and intensity of extreme rainfall events across Northeast India, but environmental degradation often determines how severely such rainfall affects downstream communities. Forests, wetlands, and undisturbed river systems naturally control the flow of water, stop erosion, and help rivers soak up extra rain. When these natural systems are weakened through illegal mining, indiscriminate tree felling and unscientific land use, rivers become less capable of carrying large volumes of water safely. Therefore, the central issue is not whether heavy rainfall alone caused the floods or whether illegal mining alone is responsible. The real challenge lies in understanding how natural events and human activities together create conditions that transform heavy rain into a devastating humanitarian disaster.

The debate surrounding illegal mining has gained momentum because environmental experts have long warned that continuous disturbance of fragile landscapes can gradually increase disaster risks even if the effects are not immediately visible. Reports recently indicated concerns regarding excessive extraction of sand and stone from riverbanks, particularly in parts of Upper Assam where river channels have become increasingly unstable. There have also been repeated allegations regarding illegal coal mining, stone quarrying and deforestation along sections of the Assam–Nagaland border, with environmental organisations claiming that these activities have accelerated soil erosion and increased sediment flow into rivers. Whether these allegations fully explain the recent floods remains a matter for scientific investigation rather than political opinion. Nevertheless, researchers clearly understand the environmental processes linked to illegal mining. Mining removes vegetation that protects the soil and weakens hill slopes that have remained stable for generations. Once forests disappear, rainfall strikes exposed land directly, loosening soil and rocks that are carried into streams and rivers. As sediment accumulates within river channels, their carrying capacity gradually declines.

During periods of exceptionally heavy rainfall, rivers filled with excess sediment overflow much more quickly than rivers maintaining their natural depth. Sand mining creates another set of environmental challenges because excessive extraction can alter the natural course of rivers, destabilise riverbanks and increase erosion. These changes often develop slowly over many years and therefore receive little public attention until an extreme weather event exposes the cumulative environmental damage. Scientific studies conducted in different parts of the Brahmaputra basin have consistently shown that land-use change, deforestation, erosion and sediment deposition significantly influence flood behaviour.

Not every flood is caused by mining, nor does every mining activity automatically lead to disaster. Instead, it highlights the importance of understanding how different environmental pressures combine with extreme rainfall to increase flood intensity. The recent floods therefore reinforce the urgent need for comprehensive investigations involving hydrologists, geologists, environmental scientists, forestry experts and disaster management specialists. Modern technologies such as satellite imagery, remote sensing, drone surveys and geographical information systems make it possible to assess changes in forest cover, river morphology and sediment transport with considerable accuracy. Not every flood is caused by mining, nor does every mining activity automatically lead to disaster. Equally, investigations should also objectively accept findings that demonstrate other environmental or climatic factors played a greater role. Effective public policy depends upon evidence, transparency and accountability rather than assumptions or political narratives.

The Upper Assam floods should therefore be viewed not merely as a seasonal disaster but as a warning that environmental governance must become an essential part of disaster management. Relief operations, compensation packages and reconstruction programmes are necessary to help affected communities recover, but they do not address the environmental conditions that continue to increase flood vulnerability year after year. Assam’s river systems originate in mountainous regions that extend beyond state boundaries into neighbouring states and even neighbouring countries. Consequently, long-term flood management requires cooperation across administrative boundaries together with scientific watershed conservation and sustainable management of natural resources.

Protecting forests, regulating mining activities, restoring degraded wetlands and maintaining healthy river systems should become central priorities rather than secondary environmental concerns. Government departments responsible for forests, mining, water resources, environment and disaster management need stronger coordination so that environmental protection and disaster preparedness reinforce each other instead of functioning independently. Technological advances now provide authorities with powerful tools to detect illegal mining, monitor deforestation and identify changes in river channels through satellite monitoring, drone surveillance and digital mapping. These technologies Combining these technologies with stronger law enforcement, transparent environmental audits, and faster prosecution of those involved in illegal extraction of natural resources is essential. Combining these technologies with stronger law enforcement, transparent environmental audits, and faster prosecution of individuals involved in the illegal extraction of natural resources is essential. At the same time, local communities should be encouraged to participate actively in environmental monitoring because they are often the first to observe illegal activities and ecological changes. Climate scientists have repeatedly warned that as global temperatures rise, Northeast India will see more and more heavy rain events.

Under these changing climatic conditions, environmental degradation will only worsen future flood disasters unless preventive action is taken. future flood disasters unless preventive action Unless we take immediate preventive action, environmental degradation will only worsen future flood disasters under these changing climatic conditions. immediately. Strengthening embankments alone cannot provide a lasting solution if river catchments continue to lose forest cover and riverbeds continue to fill with excessive sediment. Sustainable development requires recognising that environmental conservation is not an obstacle to economic progress but one of its most essential foundations. The recent floods in Upper Assam should serve as a pivotal moment for the state’s environmental governance strategy. Floods cannot be eliminated completely, but their destructive impact can certainly be reduced through scientific planning, responsible management of natural resources, strict enforcement of environmental laws and long-term ecological restoration. The lesson emerging from this disaster is both simple and profound: when ecological balance is ignored for short-term economic gain, society ultimately pays a far greater price through recurring disasters, economic losses and human suffering.