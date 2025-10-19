Utha, Jaga, Xaar Powa Zubeenda

Neelim Akash Kashyap

(1)

“Bukute gupute okole eri thoi

Koteno thakagoi tumi

Hiyare Konote Ashru Nigore

Atiya nirob hoi tumi

Jwoli jwoli jeewanot

Puri puri saponok

Atiya endharoke lola xaboti”

Bringing tears to countless eyes, leaving himself quietly hidden in innumerable hearts, our heartbeat Zubeen Garg departed for an unknown land. He was a voice that did not just sing songs but turned melodies into blossoms of sunlight and transformed life into something greater. Such was Zubeen Garg—a voice placed eternally in the innermost chamber of hearts.

(2)

Life is like a garment that many wear when they come into this world, and, with time, everyone departs. Yet, among them, a rare few arrive as guests of this earth—souls who transcend death and remain eternal in the midst of life itself. Even after physically departing from this world, they continue to live in our hearts through their work—forever. They are fleeting, rare, like a single chilli among heaps of greens. Zubeen Garg was one such fleeting soul. That is why, even after his physical departure, he will remain in our hearts for eternity.

(3)

Assam seems to have lost a piece of its very heart. This was evident in the endless streams of people—millions—who thronged to catch one last glimpse, to offer their final prayers at his resting place, from children to the elderly, from men to women. The grief-stricken atmosphere that engulfed the state from September 19–23 testified to this loss. The sorrow of being “Zubeen-bereaved” consumed us openly—and this was reflected in the song that echoed across the state: ‘’Mayabini batir bukut...Nijanor gaan mor sesh hobo bhabo tomar bukut!...Proti sorotor prabhati phoole kobo tomakei mor katha, proti meghali nixa jone kobo tomakei mor betha...” And why not? Even Goldiedaa himself had once said, “Mayabini is a fantasy. When I die, this very song will play across all of Assam.”

(4)

I had the privilege of personal closeness with Zubeen Garg. I called him Goldiedaa. Once, I used to write for ‘Maya’ regularly. During those days, when I spent six days a week in Guwahati, I often visited the ‘Maya’ office, located at Senduri Path, near the Jonali bus stop.

DG Music, ‘Maya’ office—another home for Zubeen Garg. There, I often met Goldiedaa. We had many adda: Pabitra Margheritadaa, Robson Lal Baruadaa, Bitupan Boradaa, Amrit Krishna Boradaa, friend Gaganashtam, Kaushik Kumar Dekadaa, Mukti Hatimuria, Shekharjyoti Baishya... Even amidst his busy schedules, sometimes Deva Borkotokydaa joined us, sometimes Goldiedaa himself. Later, even Babu Barua was added to the circle in his playful way.

Later, life’s demands reduced our physical meetings. But we remained connected through phone calls. It was in such telephonic conversations with Goldiedaa that I decided to write the book ‘Zubeen Gargor Gaan Aru Kobitar Galpa’. In 2015, ‘Assam Publishing Company’ had published the book. In the foreword titled ‘Moi Zubeene Koiso’, Goldiedaa wrote about the book—’Young writer Neelim has certainly been inspired by my songs and poems. Otherwise, out of the countless poems and songs of so many people, he might not have chosen only mine to attempt to turn into a story.” He also wrote, “Neelim is a young boy. I appreciate his effort. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to him. Along with that, as an elder brother, I give him my blessings so that his future steps become strong and successful. After reading the book, I myself have felt deeply connected to it. I present this book to all my friends, well-wishers, listeners, and admirers, and to the people of Assam as a whole.”

Along with Goldieda’s every small guidance, I will always remember the wholehearted support of cultural activist cum journalist Hemanta Sharma and photographer Dipankar Barua, who worked with me regarding the book ‘Zubeen Gargor Gaan Aru Kobitar Galpa’. Now, I have planned to write a novel about the timeless singer. The proposed title of the novel is ‘Utha Jaaga Xaar Powa’.

(5)

Even if fleeting souls depart physically, they remain alive forever in countless hearts. Zubeen Garg is undoubtedly no exception. As Bhupen Hazarika became immortal as the ‘Sudhakantha’, Zubeen Garg will remain forever in our innermost hearts as the ‘Janakantha’. He will remain in the sands of time—the eternal voice of Assam, the eternal soul of India.

(6)

And yet, it is unbearable to accept Goldiedsa’s eternal departure. That is why, through his own song, once more, I wish to call out to him in his own words—

“Soku mela xaar powa mole sowa

Aakou ebar katha kowa...”

Open your eyes, Goldiedaa. Take rest! Speak! Let sing songs—please, Goldiedaa.