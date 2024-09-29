UTILITY OF TREES

Dipen Gogoi

The Chief Minister’s Institutional Plantation Programme in Assam is a tree

plantation initiative under the state’s Science, Technology, and Climate Change Department, encompassing efforts such as the Amrit Brikshya campaign, aimed at planting one crore saplings on Gandhi Jayanti, promoting commercial timber plantations, enhancing forest cover, and encouraging sapling plantations throughout the year. It’s really a commendable initiative on the part of the government, as trees are vital for maintaining ecological balance, offering us clean air, shade, and habitats for countless species.

Without trees, human progress would have been drastically hindered, as early man relied heavily on wood for essential tools, transportation, and warmth. From crafting hunting implements to building shelters and vessels, trees provided the resources that enabled humans to thrive, explore new lands, and develop civilizations. The use of wood as fuel not only allowed early humans to cook food but also helped them survive in colder climates. Trees, thus, played a crucial role in meeting the fundamental needs of our ancestors. Forests are regarded as a nation’s valuable asset, significantly contributing to the economy through a wide range of resources. Trees provide raw materials, which are essential for producing paper, rubber, plastic, and various household items. Wooden furniture, which enhances the aesthetic appeal of homes, is another gift of forests, emphasizing their importance in everyday life as well as in industrial development.

Trees played a pivotal role in the advancement of exploration and infrastructure by supplying the wood needed for building ships that navigated the globe, piling for docks and harbours, and wagons for early transportation. They also provided timber for constructing bridges, railroad crossties, and essential parts of early aeroplanes like propellers and frames. Additionally, utility poles and countless other structures that supported technological growth and connectivity were made possible by the versatile resource that trees offered.

Railroads have historically consumed up to 5 percent of the wood used in the USA, with wooden crossties being an essential component of the railway infrastructure. These crossties provided stability and durability for the tracks, playing a crucial role in the expansion and operation of railroads, which greatly contributed to the country’s industrial growth and connectivity. Laminated wood construction is a significant modern innovation, where small straight or curved strips of wood are glued together to create strong, aesthetically pleasing arches and rafters. This technique is widely used in the construction of roofs for auditoriums, churches, sports complexes, and other large structures, combining strength with elegant design. It allows for both architectural flexibility and durability, making it a popular choice for modern building projects.

Trees provide us with much of our food, including fruits, oils, and other essentials. The beloved silk sarees, cherished by women, come from silk worms that feed on the leaves of mulberry trees. Additionally, trees supply materials like pulp, from which rayon and other synthetic threads are made for textiles. Trees such as eucalyptus, sandalwood, and neem also hold significant medicinal value, offering natural remedies and health benefits, further showcasing the indispensable role they play in our lives. Trees planted along the edges of paddy fields or other agricultural areas serve an important ecological function by providing habitats for birds. These birds, in turn, feed on insects that could harm the crops, offering natural pest control. In this way, trees indirectly contribute to crop protection and promote a healthier, more sustainable farming environment.

Forests serve as the natural habitat for a vast array of animals, birds, and other living creatures, supporting rich biodiversity. They also play a vital role in the livelihoods of many tribal communities, who rely on the forest for food, shelter, medicine, and other resources. For these indigenous people, the forest is not just a resource but an integral part of their culture and way of life. Trees play a crucial role in preventing soil erosion and maintaining soil fertility. Their root systems stabilize the soil, reducing the risk of erosion and helping to retain essential nutrients. By planting trees along seashores, unfertile soils can be transformed into fertile land, promoting agricultural growth and environmental restoration. Additionally, trees contribute to cleaner air by absorbing dust particles and other pollutants, helping to mitigate air pollution and improve overall air quality.

The role of forests in regulating rainfall, cloud formation, and conserving underground water sources is essential and cannot be overstated. In hill forests, tree roots create an extensive underground water storage system that enhances water retention. The canopy overhead helps to slow the evaporation of moisture absorbed by the soil during the rainy season, allowing this water to trickle out gradually into springs, waterfalls, and rivulets year-round. This natural regulation of water flow ensures a consistent supply of freshwater, supporting both ecosystems and human communities alike.

Mangroves are unique salt-tolerant forest ecosystems primarily located in tropical and subtropical intertidal regions around the world. They play a critical role in stabilizing shorelines, protecting against coastal erosion, and serving as a natural barrier against encroachments by the sea. Additionally, mangroves are rich reservoirs of biodiversity, providing habitat for a wide variety of plant and animal species, which contributes to the overall health of coastal ecosystems. Their ecological importance extends to supporting fisheries and mitigating the impacts of climate change, highlighting the need for their conservation. In summary, trees are incredibly beneficial to humanity, fulfilling many of our essential needs. However, their existence is increasingly threatened by human actions. As mankind has advanced, we have often exploited nature, using our superior capabilities to extract maximum resources. In pursuit of economic gain, we are cutting down trees at alarming rates, often ignoring the looming dangers of deforestation and environmental degradation. This short-sightedness poses significant risks not only to ecosystems but also to our own future, emphasizing the urgent need for sustainable practices and conservation efforts.

The atmosphere has been severely polluted, significantly impacting the ozone layer that protects us from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. The depletion of this layer, often referred to as the ozone hole, allows increased UV radiation to reach the Earth’s surface, leading to various health issues. Additionally, deforestation contributes to higher concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, resulting in an enhanced greenhouse effect that warms the planet. This rise in global temperatures has led to irregular climate patterns, evident in the extreme weather events and shifts observed around the world in recent years. Such changes highlight the urgent need for environmental preservation and sustainable practices to mitigate these detrimental effects.

The consequences of deforestation are increasingly evident, particularly in the form of reduced rainfall and alarming depletion of groundwater resources. Trees play a crucial role in the water cycle by facilitating precipitation and maintaining moisture levels in the soil. As forests are cleared, the natural balance is disrupted, leading to diminished rainfall and affecting agricultural productivity and water availability. If this trend persists, humanity will face severe repercussions, including water shortages, food insecurity, and a host of other environmental challenges that could threaten our way of life. Immediate action is essential to address deforestation and protect our vital ecosystems.

Despite the existence of various government acts and policies aimed at forest conservation, individual awareness remains limited. It is crucial for every person to recognize the importance of this issue and take it seriously. The Supreme Court’s mandate to introduce environmental education in schools is a commendable step toward fostering awareness from a young age. Additionally, the government should implement stricter laws to prevent deforestation while simultaneously offering attractive incentives to encourage tree planting among citizens. Moreover, scientists should focus on developing innovative alternatives to tree-based materials for industrial use, which could help reduce reliance on timber and promote sustainable practices. Together, these efforts can create a more informed and proactive society dedicated to protecting our forests.

Everyone must recognize the seriousness of the situation and come together to protect nature. While it is easy to destroy trees, nurturing and growing them is a challenging and time-consuming process that requires commitment and care. Collective efforts in reforestation, conservation, and sustainable practices are essential to restore and preserve our ecosystems. By working together, we can create a healthier environment for future generations and ensure the survival of our planet’s invaluable natural resources.

Let us take “Van Mahotsava” seriously by planting trees in memory of our departed loved ones in designated ‘Smritivans’ to honour their legacy. However, it is equally important to commit to nurturing these saplings. Regular watering and protection from harsh conditions are essential to ensure they grow into healthy, full-fledged trees. By doing so, we not only commemorate those we have lost but also contribute positively to the environment, creating living memorials that will benefit future generations.