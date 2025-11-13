Vande Mataram @150: The song that gave India its soul

Vande Mataram's imagery of shared heritage and collective gratitude bridges differences and invites reflection - not on what separates us, but on what binds us. It asks us to see the divine not only in temples and mosques but also in the rivers, fields, and forests that sustain every life - Sabir Nishat

One hundred and fifty years ago, a poet's pen lit the flame of patriotism that would one day unite an entire nation. On 7 November 1875, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee composed Vande Mataram-two words that would grow into a rallying cry for freedom, a hymn of national pride, and a timeless ode to the motherland.

As India celebrates the 150th anniversary of this iconic song, Vande Mataram continues to inspire reflection - on how art can become revolution and how devotion can become destiny.

In the 1870s, India was still bound by British rule, and the early sparks of nationalism were only beginning to glow. It was in this atmosphere that Bankim Chandra Chatterjee wrote Vande Mataram, first published in the literary journal Bangadarshan in 1875 and later immortalised in his novel Anandamath (1882).

Written in highly Sanskritised Bengali, the poem opened with a powerful invocation: "Vande Mataram" - "I bow to thee, Mother." The mother, of course, was Bharat Mata - the land itself, portrayed as generous and divine. Her rivers and fields symbolised life and abundance; her mountains and forests represented strength and spirit.

At a time when the colonial system demeaned Indian identity, Bankim's words restored pride and purpose. The motherland was not a possession but a presence - sacred, living, and beloved.

The transformation of Vande Mataram from a literary creation to a political anthem was swift and profound.

In 1896, Rabindranath Tagore sang it at the Calcutta session of the Indian National Congress-the first time the song reached a national audience. Within a decade, it became the anthem of the Swadeshi Movement that arose in protest against the 1905 Partition of Bengal.

Protesters filled the streets chanting Vande Mataram! Revolutionaries carried its verses on flags and pamphlets. It became a symbol of courage, uniting students, peasants, and leaders under a single emotional banner. The British authorities, alarmed by its power, even banned its public recitation in some regions - but the ban only magnified its appeal.

From the gallows of martyrdom to the cells of colonial prisons, the words 'Vande Mataram' resonated as both prayer and promise.

In 1937, to preserve its universal spirit, the Indian National Congress adopted the first two stanzas for official use - affirming their inclusive appeal. And on 24 January 1950, the Constituent Assembly gave Vande Mataram the constitutional status of a national song, placing it alongside Jana Gana Mana as a symbol of the Republic's soul.

Vande Mataram is not merely a patriotic slogan; it is a layered expression of identity, devotion, and unity.

At its heart lies a profound truth - that love for the motherland transcends religion, language, or region. Its power came from its inclusivity: anyone could sing it and feel a connection to the soil beneath their feet.

It was also a call to self-respect and self-reliance. For a people who had been told their land was inferior, the song reawakened a sense of belonging and dignity. It turned emotion into energy - into movements, marches, and revolutions.

In an age of rapid progress and globalisation, the message of Vande Mataram remains strikingly relevant. The song reminds us that true patriotism is not about flags and slogans but about care - for our environment, our communities, and our shared destiny.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi rightly said while inaugurating the year-long commemoration of the song, "Vande Mataram is not just a word-it is a mantra, an energy, a dream, and a solemn resolve."

Throughout the year, schools, cultural institutions, and music academies across India are celebrating the sesquicentennial with mass renditions, exhibitions, and digital storytelling - introducing a new generation to the melody that once stirred a revolution.

The message of Vande Mataram also resonates with contemporary ideals like 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' - the spirit of self-reliance and pride in indigenous achievement. Just as the Swadeshi movement urged Indians to rely on their own strength, the song continues to inspire confidence in India's journey towards innovation and leadership.

In times when divisions of faith or ideology sometimes strain the social fabric, Vande Mataram offers a gentle but firm reminder: the motherland belongs to all her children equally.

Vande Mataram's imagery of shared heritage and collective gratitude bridges differences and invites reflection - not on what separates us, but on what binds us. It asks us to see the divine not only in temples and mosques but also in the rivers, fields, and forests that sustain every life.

If we listen closely, the song's 150-year-old voice still whispers the same truth: that India's strength lies in its unity, and its destiny depends on harmony.

Today, as the nation stands at a crossroads of tradition and modernity, Vande Mataram speaks to both heart and conscience. It reminds us that patriotism is not inherited; it must be renewed - through service, empathy, and respect for the land we call home. "To bow to the mother is to serve her-not merely with words, but with action."

Every time those two sacred words are spoken, we echo generations who gave their lives for the air of freedom we breathe today.

And so, 150 years later, Vande Mataram remains not a relic of the past, but a living promise - that India, the mother, shall always find her children ready to rise in her honour.

