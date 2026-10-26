Violence in Arunachal

Violent protests have erupted in Arunachal Pradesh in the weekend over the proposed 11,200-megawatt (MW) Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), a massive hydroelectric dam spearheaded by the public sector National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC). The unrest culminated on the night of October 23, 2026, following a tense 12-hour public shutdown. According to media reports, a mob comprising 150 to 200 agitators—who have been identified by local authorities as ‘Gen Z’ protesters—allegedly indulged in targeted destruction across Pasighat in the East Siang district of the frontier state, which shares a 1080-km international boundary with China. The violence marks a dramatic escalation after more than a year of peaceful demonstrations against the proposed hydel project. Protesters who turned violent not only set on fire an office of the NHPC at Pasighat but also burnt down a police station and caused heavy damage to a number of government and private vehicles and other properties. The violent mob also looted the houses of some political leaders and elected representatives, including houses of some political leaders and elected representatives; vandalised and looted some political leaders and elected representatives; and vandalised and looted the residences of State BJP president Kaling Moyong and Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering. The protesters also ransacked the office of the Adi Bane Kebang—the apex cultural body representing the indigenous Adi community. Over 40 police personnel sustained injuries during hours of intense stone-pelting, while security forces deployed tear gas shells to contain the crowds. While there has been a general opposition to establishment of a series of hydro-electric projects across Arunachal Pradesh for several years now, violent protests should not be encouraged at any cost because they undermine democratic principles, inflict severe economic and social damage, and violate the constitutional framework that governs the nation. While dissent is the pulse beat of a vibrant democracy, validating or inciting violence transforms legitimate grievances into unlawful anarchy. Protestors, political parties and student organizations should all keep in mind that India’s foundational legal structure strictly separates the right to agitate from the act of violence. Article 19 (1) (b) of the Constitution of India guarantees citizens the right to assemble peacefully and without arms. The Supreme Court of India has explicitly ruled that demonstrations involving stone-throwing, arson, or public disturbances create public mischief and lack legal protection. Encouraging violent movements disregards the rule of law and forces the state to redirect critical public resources toward law enforcement, crowd control, and judicial procedures rather than national development.