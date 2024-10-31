Voluntary measures to curb banned plastic use

The Central Pollution Control Board recently issued an advisory to state pollution control boards to prevent violations of Plastic Waste Management (PWM) Rules by various state and central authorities while issuing tender documents to bring to light the sorry state of affairs in enforcement. When government departments do not adhere to the PWM rules, the government least expects the enforcement of rules to curb Single Use Plastic (SUP), such as carrying bags of prohibited thickness. Wide circulation of SUP in retail shops and vegetable markets is a pointer towards absence of enforcement as well as awareness. The Rules stipulate that plastic carry bags shall not be less than 120 microns with effect from December 31, 2022. These rules also prohibited the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of other SUPs like plastic cups, glasses, cutlery, etc., but these prohibited plastic goods continue to be widely used. How the prohibited plastic goods get into the market is baffling. When the awareness level of a large section of people has not reached the stage of voluntary action to stop using plastics of prohibited thickness, the responsibility lies with the government to prevent these from circulating in the public space. This can be ensured by intensified inspection of marketplaces so that those who have illegally stocked these can immediately be booked and banned plastic can be seized and prevented from getting distributed in the market. It appears that the authorities have passed the responsibility to people, leaving it for their voluntary action to prevent using prohibited plastic goods. The chicken and egg dilemma cannot be allowed to sabotage the objective behind notification of these rules. If the government keeps pinning hopes that people shunning the use of plastic will automatically lead to a significant decline in demand for prohibited plastics, then it is never going to happen so soon. Similarly, if people, despite knowing about harmful consequences, continue to use those just because they are available in the market and pass on the responsibility to the government for ensuring that these do not come to the market, then they cannot expect a revolutionary change in the prevailing situation soon. Nevertheless, it is heartening to see a sizable section of society demonstrating behavioural change and making it a habit to use cloth or jute bags for vegetable marketing and daily shopping. Such changes, however small, have created the space for achieving the desired changes. For such changes to take place, it is essential that the government and society stop acting in silos to curb the use of harmful plastic. A combination of enforcement and awareness is a must to ensure that single use plastic disappears from public space altogether. The enforcement on weekly market days followed up with a simultaneous awareness drive among market goers will create buzz. Women Self Help Groups can be mobilised by the government to make and sell cloth or jute bags on weekly market days so that those who visit the market without carrying a reuseable bag can buy one from them. Seizure of plastic carry bags from retail traders and vendors on the spot will ensure that no carry bag is available for carrying vegetables or other goods. Frequent raids and issuing warnings to vendors and retail traders of strict legal action if caught violating the rules again can be expected to have rippling effects. The imposition of heavy fines when caught selling goods in prohibited carry bags or selling tea or other beverages in glass or cups of prohibited thickness will have a deterrent effect. If the guards are lowered, then there is every possibility of markets again being flooded with these plastic items. Empowering conscious citizens to report violations of PWM rules will go a long way in strengthening enforcement. Social media platforms can be used to bring the violations to the notice of authorities, but authorities providing a dedicated and toll-free number to lodge complaints will help people to report violations without getting into a direct conflict with traders or vendors. The enforcement also needs to cover the buyers, and if anyone is caught purchasing or carrying goods in prohibited carry bags, then the imposition of a penalty on the spot will deter them from repeating the mistake and remembering the incident when visiting the market or a shop the next time. Carrying out special enforcement drives among roadside eateries or street food vendors needs to be prioritised, as most of these continue to use the banned low-cost plastic items to increase profit margins. People should be ready to pay a little higher price on account of traders using plastic carry bags with higher microns or jute bags, which are costlier than thin carry bags. In Guwahati, where dumping of plastic carry bags into open drains clogs drainage networks and aggravates artificial floods, the residents cannot wait endlessly for the enforcement of the ban and must take voluntary measures.