Vote as a right

Though democracy has three core pillars – Legislature, Executive and Judiciary – Indian democracy also has three more basic pillars. These are – free and fair elections, independent institutions and active citizens. In a democracy, voters are the real source of power. Elections may bring leaders into office, but the true strength of the system lies with ordinary citizens who cast their vote. It is in this backdrop that India observes National Voters’ Day on January 25 every year, which is a special day in that it celebrates the power of the voter. Important to note, the basic objective of observing this Day is to spread awareness about the importance of voting and to encourage every eligible citizen to become a registered voter. It is also a reminder that democracy works only when people participate actively. It’s not just about celebrating elections; it’s about respecting the right to vote and knowing that each vote shapes the country. The date January 25 was, however, not chosen randomly. It is in fact the foundation day of the Election Commission of India, the constitutional body that conducts and supervises elections across the country. Thus, by observing National Voters’ Day, the country also connects the idea of strong election management with the idea of strong voter participation. The timing, incidentally, is symbolic because India’s Republic Day falls just one day later, on January 26. This coincidence makes National Voters’ Day and Republic Day a powerful combination. If one focuses on the active role of voters, the other highlights the constitutional framework that those voters help to sustain. Observance of this day also strengthens democracy by spreading awareness about voter registration, clean voting practices, and informed choices. Though the Election Commission of India was established on this day way back in 1950, National Voters’ Day was first celebrated only in 2011. Prior to that, the Election Commission of India noticed that many eligible citizens, especially young people who had just turned 18, were not getting themselves enrolled as voters. The result led to lower participation and gaps in the electoral rolls. When more citizens register and vote after being guided by the spirit of National Voters’ Day, the quality of representation improves. Governments then reflect the real will of the people more accurately. In this way, National Voters’ Day has become much more than a yearly event or an official ritual. In reality, it has become a tool for building a healthier and more responsible democracy. Encouraging youth to vote is vital, especially since voting is a basic right.