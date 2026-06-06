Warning to action: Climate, conservation and a sustainable future

Dr Jyotismita Das

(Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology, Nagaon University)

World Environment Day, 2026, reminds us that humanity stands at a critical juncture in its relationship with nature. The official theme is "Inspired by Nature. For Climate." "For Our Future", accompanied by the hashtag NowForClimate, calls attention to climate action, ecosystem restoration and sustainable living. Hosted by the Republic of Azerbaijan in Baku, the global celebration emphasizes green growth, renewable energy, ecosystem conservation and sustainable environmental management. The event seeks to inspire governments, institutions, communities and individuals to take meaningful action against climate change and build a resilient future. Climate change, primarily driven by fossil fuel consumption, deforestation and industrialization has emerged as one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time. Rising global temperatures, extreme weather events, loss of biodiversity, and habitat destruction are affecting nature, economies and people's lives around the world. Addressing this crisis requires both mitigation and adaptation strategies, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions, conserving natural ecosystems, promoting renewable energy and strengthening environmental awareness.

Climate change is having noticeable impacts across the globe. Pakistan's 2022 floods, Canada's 2021 heat dome, Germany's floods, Hurricane Ian, Australia's Black Summer bushfires and Greenland's accelerating ice melt show how climate change threatens societies, economies and ecosystems, which calls for urgent coordinated global action. Northeast India is particularly vulnerable to climate-related disasters. Frequent floods, riverbank erosion, changing rainfall patterns and rising temperatures are affecting people, agriculture and wildlife throughout the state. Extreme rainfall events have triggered landslides and floods across Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Sikkim, causing loss of life, infrastructure damage and ecological degradation. The 2023 Sikkim glacial lake outburst flood triggered devastating flooding in the Teesta River, highlighting the growing climate-related risks in the Himalayan region. These events clearly demonstrate that environmental change is no longer a distant concern but a present reality affecting both people and nature. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), through its global campaign 'Now for Climate', emphasises that climate action cannot be postponed. Scientific studies demonstrate that delays in reducing greenhouse gas emissions will increase the severity and frequency of climate-related disasters, threatening food security, water resources, public health and biodiversity. Meaningful climate action begins with everyday choices. Reducing energy consumption, minimising waste, conserving water, adopting sustainable transportation and supporting environmentally responsible products can collectively reduce our ecological footprint (UNEP, 2026). A team of researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, USA, highlighted in their work that green hydrogen can significantly contribute to climate change mitigation by replacing fossil fuels in transportation and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Even hydrogen can play a significant role in decarbonising the transport sector and mitigating climate change (Gogoi & Prajapati, 2025).

Assam's wildlife also provides evidence of climate change impacts. Changing rainfall patterns, temperature fluctuations and habitat alterations affect species distribution, breeding cycles and ecosystem functioning. Wildlife species may adapt by shifting their ranges, modifying breeding periods or changing feeding behaviour. However, the rapid pace of climate change often exceeds the adaptive capacity of many species. Conservation measures such as habitat restoration, wildlife corridors, wetland conservation, climate-resilient protected area management and long-term ecological monitoring are essential to enhance biodiversity resilience. Climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing humanity and biodiversity today. Addressing it requires collective efforts from governments, institutions, industries, communities and individuals. Sustainable practices, biodiversity conservation, renewable energy adoption and the integration of indigenous knowledge systems play a crucial role in strengthening climate resilience. Scientific evidence indicates that delays in reducing greenhouse gas emissions will increase the frequency and severity of climate-related disasters, threatening food security, water resources, public health and biodiversity. Meaningful climate action begins with everyday choices. Reducing energy consumption, minimizing waste, conserving water, adopting sustainable transportation and supporting environmentally responsible products can collectively reduce our ecological footprint.

In Assam, climate action is being promoted through initiatives such as ACCMS, the State Climate Cell, and Mission Life. These programmes encourage sustainable lifestyles, environmental awareness and active community participation. Community efforts like afforestation, wetland conservation, sustainable agriculture and wildlife protection play an important role in building environmental resilience. Across Northeast India, initiatives such as the conservation of sacred groves and community-led forest management have demonstrated the value of local participation in protecting nature.

Women contribute significantly to climate adaptation through indigenous knowledge, sustainable farming practices and natural resource management. Similarly, Indian knowledge systems, including agroforestry, organic farming, rainwater harvesting and sacred grove conservation, provide sustainable solutions for climate change mitigation and biodiversity conservation. World Environment Day, 2026, reminds us that protecting the environment is a shared responsibility. Through collective action, sustainable lifestyles and conservation efforts, we can build a greener, healthier and more climate-resilient future for generations to come.