We couldn’t save Zubeen Garg: Can we keep him alive?

Kalpana Bora

(kalpana.bora@gmail.com)

Assam is mourning the sudden, unexpected, shocking and unnatural demise of cultural icon and charming heartthrob Zubeen Garg on September 19, 2025, in Singapore, where he was to perform at the North East Festival. In spite of health issues, he was taken to water (sea) for partying, scuba diving and swimming on an isolated island there. Assam is anguished, deeply. Sentiments in the whole of Assam are as if someone of our own, a very dear person, has died! The phenomenon called Zubeen Garg was so popular that he made the world watch Assam – that’s how much people can love an artiste, and set the world record for being the 4th largest funeral gathering!

Zubeen Garg was a timeless musician, singer, rock star, composer, songwriter, instrumentalist, actor, director, filmmaker, poet, philanthropist, animal and nature lover, and loved reading books. A creative genius par excellence! An unparalleled talent! He is the Humming King of the world, who took Assamese music, traditions, and emotions across trans-international boundaries. He was a versatile singer known for his wide vocal range with a divine voice full of empathy, passion and pathos. His songs touch somewhere deep inside our heart and soul. He used abstract words as pairs for alankar, which generally people dare not use – ‘dhulikona aghori’ and ‘pahador aaushi’ and ‘kaleja thekesi’ in love songs; ‘mugdha hiyar’ in death songs; and ‘gaane ki aane suror xopane xopane’ – just to mention some. This reflects one of the unique aspects of the creativity of this charismatic performer.

Zubeen Barthakur started to sing at the age of three. During childhood, Zubeen would practise singing during the night (say 12 AM-3 AM). He used to do water yoga. His father would buy various musical instruments, and Zubeen would master the instrument within half an hour; such god-gifted talent he had. He composed his first song when he was in Class VIII-IX (‘Gaane ki xane…’). Zubeen took admission to B. Borooah College, Guwahati, in B.Sc. Chemistry honours but left studies to pursue music as a career. The principal asked him, “Would you be able to make your living by singing?” ‘Yes,’ replied Zubeen.

Starting his career with the release of the album Anamika in 1992, Zubeen Da sang over 38,000 songs in almost 40 languages. Songs of diverse genres – romantic, devotional (including Borgeet), folk, Hindustani classical, pop, rock, blues, philosophical, and songs on social issues. So versatile and prolific, an intellect of an altogether different level! He has examples of making 3 songs in 20 minutes in a studio in Guwahati instantaneously, after he had forgotten to do so beforehand. What a fertile creator! An ardent lover of Western classical music, Zubeen Da started venturing into fusion music and would often blend traditional folk music of Northeast India with Western music, taking inspiration from songs of other countries too, and it would become a phenomenally super hit. He made the Tukari (Assamese Bhakti) song so popular that it came to the lips and mouths of youth and catalysed the connection of youth with culture, spirituality and roots.

Zubeen Da believed in changing with time, and that’s why he could always resonate with the pulse of youth over decades. A generation of youth has grown up listening to Zubeen Garg’s songs all throughout their life since their childhood, on all occasions – be it a matter of love, sorrow, philosophy, spiritual or social awareness – which gave them joy and guidance. During the 1990s, when violence-hit Assam was striving, Zubeen’s music provided solace to Assamese people, like dancing raindrops in drought. He is said to have recorded 15-36 songs in a single night. He revamped and provided a facelift to big-budget movie-making in the Assamese cinema landscape and directed, gave music, sang songs and acted in several movies. Zubeen Garg used to support budding singers. After staying in Mumbai for some years, he returned back home to serve his dear motherland, Assam Bhumi. He said, “Let Bollywood come to Assam. I want to die in Assam like a king of peoples’ hearts.” Such was his love for his Janmabhoomi! He was a bigger human being than an artist who lived for people and ‘maatribhumi’.

Zubeen Da would visit houses of his acquaintances and would eat whatever was available in the house (like ‘poita bhaat’). He would eat even street food with masses. So down-to-earth and simple-minded he was. He loved living with the public; his pure love and affection for common people connected him with the hearts of Assamese people. He used to help the needy; they would line up in front of his house – someone for fees, others for medical treatment. Even if he didn’t have money, he would borrow from others to help the needy. Humanity was his Dharma. He was a spiritual soul, crazy for music, and in so many of his songs, he mentions death, darkness, restlessness, sorrow, sufferings and storms of inner spirits! When Zubeen Da had to stay in a Mumbai hospital after COVID for two months, even in hospital, when he was not totally well, he used to hum musical tunes and composed 5 songs in one day after getting better in the hospital itself. Zubeen Da used to live music, eat music, and sleep music!

In an interview a few days before his death, he mentioned, “I am a traveller, I am a rebel, I am a swimmer, I just want to swim on and on…” I haven’t got my ship yet… They have made me a machine!” As if he had made a chromosphere around him which probably no one could see through.

From above, we see that Zubeen Garg was a precious asset of Assam, “Asomor Jatiya Sampad”. The question before all of us thus is, “Why couldn’t we save this ‘Jatiya Sampad’ of Assam?” Why was he taken to Singapore without the company of a person who could control him with authority and love, as Zubeen Garg used to behave in a carefree manner? Now the media is telling many painful things about how his professional and financial matters were being managed. If Zubeen’s hard-earned money was being syphoned off to other sources during the last several years, how is it possible that his closest family members were not aware of it?

The next question is – can we really keep him alive? Youth and people of Assam have to think and act over it. It will be a difficult task, though not impossible. If youth can follow his ideals, like to achieve success one has to stay focused and be resilient. That we need to stay connected to our culture, traditions and roots. That we should live and fight for our motherland. That we should care for needy people and the environment. That money is not everything. That motherland is bigger than self. Only saying “Zubeen Da, you will forever live alive in our hearts” and “Jai Zubeen Da” won’t suffice. Research work should be done on Zubeen’s creations, virtues and professional life. Let musicians/authors come forward to compile his creations (all songs with notations) and write his biography, followed by making a movie about him.

Some mistakes can never be corrected. It’s a hard truth that everyone has to die one day, but Zubeen Garg was only 52? He could have contributed much more… He had many more dreams to fulfil, as Zubeen Da always said that my peak is yet to come; I want to do more and more…”

And we have lessons to learn. We must take care of our assets and legacies before they vanish before our eyes – be it our health, people, land, economy, Sanskriti or Dharma. One should be cautious and alert of one’s surroundings. If Zubeen Garg was being exploited by different sections of people for their own vested interests – be it financial matters or socio-political gains – he should have been a bit aware of these hazards.Only if he took care of his life and health a bit cautiously?

Zubeen Garg had filled a vacuum in the cultural landscape of Assam that was created by the demise of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Da. Who will fill the vacuum created by Zubeen Da’s death? The people themselves.

We tend to take things and people for granted when they become part of our lives; however, Zubeen Garg’s persona, whose stature is bigger than any award, did not deserve this for sure. The brightest stars in the cosmos shine very brightly and burn out fast. Zubeen Garg was like one of such stars, whose time with us was shorter than we wished. In one life, Zubeen Garg lived many lives! We need to keep him alive by living his virtues and ideals. Can you see his soul smouldering out there in the sky, somewhere near the Pole Star – and asking the youth of Assam to come out of the sea of grief and follow his ideals, which would contribute to a happy and better Assam and Bharatvarsha? His soul and people demand justice about Zubeen’s death. We also need to rise above regionalism and work for the greater Bharatvarsha, while maintaining the unique identity of being Assamese. Youth need to work for Maatribhoomi, without indulging in activities that could disturb peace, law and order. That will be a true tribute to Zubeen Garg.