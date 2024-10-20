Weather extremes in Guwahati: A year of unprecedented changes

Hriday Sarma

This year, the vibrant celebrations of Maha Durga Puja and Mahalaxmi Puja in Guwahati unfolded under surprisingly clear skies. Despite warnings from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) about potential rain during the festivities, city residents enjoyed their cultural celebrations without a hitch. The puja pandals shimmered brilliantly, and the festive spirit thrived. But this cheerful scene stands in stark contrast to the alarming weather patterns that have plagued Guwahati throughout 2024.

While we bask in the pleasant weather today, it is essential to reflect on the tumultuous year the city dwellers have experienced. The city recorded a scorching temperature of 40.1°C on May 25, 2024, breaking a 64-year record. Just a few months later, on August 6, Guwahati was hit by its highest single-day rainfall of the year, recording an astonishing 78.4 mm in just 24 hours. The deluge not only disrupted daily life but also led to flash floods that left many residents stranded for hours. Streets became rivers, and homes were inundated, forcing families to seek refuge and assistance in dire circumstances.

This was not a one-off incident. Just weeks later, on September 1, another heavy downpour submerged numerous areas, creating chaos as residents waded through knee-deep water. Reports of chest-high water in certain neighbourhoods painted a stark picture of the severity of the flooding. This pattern of unpredictable and intense rainfall raises critical questions about the future of our city. In addition to the floods, Guwahati also experienced a blistering heatwave earlier in the year, a stark reminder of the increasing weather extremes.

What is particularly worrying is that these extreme weather events go hand in hand with rising temperatures. Guwahati has been experiencing a gradual but consistent increase in average temperatures, compounding the issues and intensifying the urban heat island effect and flash flooding, which further stresses the city’s infrastructure and public health systems. As a result, vulnerable city residents are disproportionately affected, grappling with health risks while struggling to navigate a city ill-prepared for unpredictable patterns of weather variability and their consequences.

Many residents are feeling the impact of these weather extremes firsthand. “Every time it rains, I worry about my home,” shared a local shopkeeper from Zoo Road. “We never used to have these problems, but now it feels like we are in a constant state of emergency.” Such sentiments echo throughout the city, highlighting a growing sense of anxiety over the changes in weather patterns.

The rapid urban development of Guwahati plays a significant role in this narrative. As the city expands, pollution from construction and increased vehicle emissions have worsened the situation. Inadequate drainage systems, coupled with illegal encroachments on floodplains, have further amplified the effects of heavy rainfall. The recent floods have made it clear: the city is not equipped to handle such extremes.

This unpreparedness has resulted in tragic accidents, claiming innocent lives and loss of valuable property, both public and private. In one heartbreaking incident in July, an eight-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters after falling into an uncovered drain in the Bamunimaidam area during a torrential downpour. His body was found three days later, several kilometres downstream, highlighting the dangers posed by Guwahati’s poorly maintained drainage systems. Similarly, another tragic accident in July saw a mother and her young son lose their lives in a devastating landslide triggered by heavy rains while they were asleep in their home in the Jorabat area. In addition to these losses, recent floods in Guwahati have caused significant damage to homes, businesses, and public infrastructure, with many residents reporting extensive property damage and financial strain. These tragedies are grim reminders of how the city’s infrastructure is ill-equipped to protect its residents from the increasingly frequent and severe weather events.

The Assam government has responded with emergency meetings and discussions aimed at addressing these issues. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stressed the importance of a comprehensive approach to flood management, urging collaboration with neighbouring Meghalaya to create a real-time coordination protocol. Even though these initiatives represent a positive step forward, there are growing concerns about the speed and effectiveness of their implementation, leading many to wonder: is it enough?

“We need more than just short-term fixes,” said Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal. “This is a natural disaster that we must prepare for better. If we find any government lapses, we will take corrective measures.” While these statements are encouraging, many residents feel the urgency for action is long overdue. The city has witnessed repeated cycles of flooding, waterlogging, and infrastructure failures, raising concerns that the response from authorities often comes too late, leaving communities to bear the brunt of the damage.

As we reflect on this year’s extreme weather, it is clear that a call to action is necessary. Stakeholders, including local authorities and urban planners, must prioritize sustainable practices to address the city’s challenges. Investing in improved drainage systems, creating more green spaces, and implementing eco-friendly urban planning can help mitigate the effects of heavy rain and rising temperatures. Furthermore, stricter regulations on unchecked urban development and pollution control must be enforced to ensure that Guwahati’s rapid expansion does not come at the cost of its resilience against future weather extremes.

At this juncture, it becomes increasingly crucial to engage the local community in these sustainable efforts. Awareness campaigns focusing on environmental conservation and pollution control can empower residents to take an active role in preserving their city. As we have seen, the weather is not just a topic for scientists—it is a daily reality that affects every resident of Guwahati. By fostering a culture of responsibility and encouraging sustainable practices at the grassroots level, residents can contribute to building a more resilient city, where both people and infrastructure are better prepared for the challenges posed by extreme weather events.

In essence, while the joyous festivities of Maha Durga Puja and Mahalaxmi Puja provided a momentary reprieve, the underlying issues related to our changing weather cannot be ignored. As Guwahati navigates the challenges of urbanization and climate extremes, we must collectively commit to a sustainable future. After all, the well-being of our city and its residents depends on the actions we take today. The time to act is now—before the next deluge catches us off guard once again. n