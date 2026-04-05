Well done, Dr Liriina!

Dr Loni Liriina, an Imphal-based doctor, has hit media headlines for doing something which has not only brought her worldwide appreciation but has also made the people of the Northeastern region proud. As reported in the media, Dr Loni Liriina, a critical care specialist at American Oncology Institute in Imphal, was a passenger in Air India Flight No. AI-357 from Tokyo to New Delhi recently when an announcement was made seeking immediate medical assistance for a passenger. The passenger was suffering from a sudden severe attack of asthma, pressing the panic button. Dr Liriina incidentally happened to be on board that flight, and she immediately responded, volunteered to help, and swung into action. The situation was such that the aircraft was neither in a position to return to its place of origin nor able to afford to make an emergency landing because it was flying across the ocean. As reported, the passenger was in acute respiratory distress with a heart rate above 160 bpm, low blood pressure, and oxygen saturation at 80%. There were still two more hours to reach the destination. Making best use of the limited onboard healthcare resources and lucky to find another doctor on the flight who also came forward to assist, Dr Liriina put in her best efforts to keep the sick passenger in a normal state. She administered oxygen, nebulisation, and essential medication, thus stabilising the patient within 30 minutes, in the process preventing a diversion and emergency landing of the aircraft, and finally ensured the plane reached New Delhi safely. Hailing from Senapati district in Manipur, Dr Liriina is a young doctor that has put in only a few years into the profession. A brilliant doctor who holds an MBBS from Stanley Medical College, a postgraduate degree in Anaesthesia and Critical Care from PGIMER Chandigarh, and an IDCCM from BLK-MAX Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, Dr Liriina, however, proved her worth in an emergency crisis in mid-air by acting swiftly under pressure. While Dr Liriina has earned praise for displaying “exemplary courage and timely medical intervention” as a testament to skill and compassion, she has humbly described her role as fulfilling a doctor’s everyday responsibility. Congratulations, Dr Liriina!