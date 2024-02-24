Wellness pods: Redefining breaks at workplace

Khushi Shah

and

Dr. Moitrayee Das

(moitrayee.das@flame.edu.in)

In today’s fast-paced corporate environment, when deadlines and performance demands loom large, employees’ mental well-being frequently takes a backseat. However, a paradigm shift is taking place as organisations increasingly recognise the value of prioritising mental health in the workplace. One novel solution gaining traction is the implementation of Wellness Pods, which are private places meant to provide employees with a haven for relaxation, mindfulness, and mental health assistance.

Traditionally, break rooms have acted as pit stops for fast coffee breaks or rushed meals, providing little reprieve from the responsibilities of the workplace. Wellness pods, on the other hand, are an exception to the rule. It provides employees with a specific location to decompress, recharge, and seek assistance. These pods cater to a variety of requirements and tastes by providing comfortable seats, peaceful decor, and extra amenities such as soothing music or guided meditation activities.

Wellness pods’ adaptability is a key aspect of their effectiveness. Whether employees seek peace for personal reflection or a quiet space for collaborative mental health activities, these pods offer an adaptable solution. Additionally, the integration of technology augments the psychological advantages of these spaces. Dore et al. (2021) reported that once the pod was introduced, the number of workers taking 30-minute breaks increased (37% before vs. 69% after). Furthermore, 81% of users reported feeling more alert, with 83% reporting increased energy levels. Half of the respondents said they felt more confident in their ability to drive after using the pod. The response revealed three main themes: thankfulness for having a specific location separate from clinical facilities, feelings of relaxation, and improved multidisciplinary collaboration. Interactive displays provide well-being tips, virtual reality simulations offer immersive relaxation experiences, and integrated devices track vital signs (Min et al., 2020; Adhyaru & Kemp, 2022).

While it is true that complete mental health care requires tackling systemic issues, these pods provide a real step towards building a more helpful atmosphere. Employers demonstrate their commitment to employee well-being by recognising the importance of mental health and offering accessible services in the workplace (Nielsen et al., 2017). Organisations may develop a healthier, happier, and more productive workforce by prioritising employee mental health and fostering relaxing and supportive environments (Nielsen et al., 2017). Companies that engage in projects such as Wellness Pods not only achieve their ethical responsibilities but also see concrete results in terms of employee happiness and business outcomes (Miller, 2016).

According to research, exposure to nature in indoor settings can reduce stress, improve mood, and raise cognitive function, resulting in a more suitable environment for mental health assistance (Bratman et al., 2012). Furthermore, using evidence-based design principles can help optimise the form and features of wellness pods, maximising their effect (Maxadmin, 2022; Bayer, 2020). Designers may use studies in environmental psychology, ergonomics, and architecture to create places that encourage relaxation, attention, and emotional well-being. In addition to physical design concerns, using digital platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) technology can improve the usefulness of Wellness Pods (Walsh et al., 2019). AI-powered chatbots or virtual assistants may offer personalised mental health assistance and resources, leading staff through mindfulness exercises, stress management approaches, and self-care initiatives. Furthermore, data analytics technologies may monitor usage trends and user comments, allowing organisations to constantly adjust and enhance the design and offers of Wellness Pods based on empirical findings.

Collaboration with mental health professionals and organisational psychology experts can improve the efficacy of Wellness Pods (Wu et al., 2021). These pods can be useful tools for addressing common workplace stresses and increasing resilience since they incorporate evidence-based therapies and therapeutic modalities such as cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT) approaches or mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) practices.

Furthermore, cultivating a culture of psychological safety and destigmatizing mental health concerns within the organisation is critical to the success of programmes such as Wellness Pods. Training and education on mental health awareness and resilience-building tactics for both employees and managers may contribute to a friendly and inclusive workplace climate in which people feel comfortable seeking help and accessing services (Foster et al., 2018).

The future of mental health in the workplace is indicated to be one of the supportive cultures that transform the 9-to-5 grind. Revolutionary Wellness Pods redefine corporate break areas, placing mental health at the forefront with spaces dedicated to relaxation, mindfulness, and support. This transformative approach merges cutting-edge design, technology, and therapeutic techniques. In the labyrinth of contemporary offices, acknowledging mental well-being’s power is key; it’s the compass guiding personal journeys and charting the course for corporate triumph.