West Asia conflict and commercial LPG crisis

Siddharth Roy

The ongoing conflict in West Asia is once again reminding the world how closely global geopolitics is linked to everyday economic activities. While the immediate attention of policymakers has largely focused on the rise in crude oil prices, another important sector in India is quietly feeling the pressure: the hospitality and restaurant industry. Across several cities, restaurant owners are facing rising prices and an uncertain supply of commercial LPG cylinders, the primary fuel used in kitchens. For an industry that operates on thin margins and serves millions of customers every day, the situation is rapidly turning into a serious challenge.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is the backbone of cooking operations in restaurants, hotels and small eateries across the country. Unlike domestic LPG cylinders used in households, commercial cylinders are larger and priced differently. Restaurants depend heavily on these cylinders because they provide a reliable, efficient and relatively clean source of energy for large-scale cooking. Any disruption in supply or sudden rise in prices therefore affects the entire food service ecosystem.

The current crisis has its roots in the escalating tensions and conflict in West Asia. The region is one of the world’s most important energy hubs, supplying crude oil, natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas to many countries. India, which imports a significant share of its energy needs, relies heavily on these international markets. When conflicts break out in the region, the immediate effect is often seen in global energy prices and supply chains.

One of the most critical concerns in the present conflict is the safety of shipping routes in the Persian Gulf and surrounding waters. A large portion of the world’s oil and gas shipments passes through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway connecting the Gulf to global markets. Any threat to shipping in this region can disrupt supply chains and push up prices. Even the fear of disruption leads to higher insurance costs for ships and increased freight charges, which eventually raise the price of fuel products, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

For India, which imports a large share of its LPG requirements, such disruptions translate directly into higher costs. Energy companies must pay more for imports, and these costs are passed on to commercial consumers such as restaurants and hotels. In recent months, the price of commercial LPG cylinders has risen sharply in several cities. For small restaurant owners, this increase is particularly painful because fuel is one of the biggest operational expenses after rent and labour.

The impact of the price rise is being felt across the hospitality sector. Many small eateries and street food vendors operate on narrow profit margins. A sudden rise in fuel costs forces them to either absorb the loss or raise the prices of their dishes. In a highly competitive market, increasing menu prices is not always easy. Customers may simply move to cheaper alternatives, especially at a time when household budgets are already under pressure from inflation.

As a result, many restaurants are struggling to maintain profitability. Some establishments have already reported reducing operating hours, cutting costs or limiting menu items that require longer cooking times. Smaller establishments, which lack financial reserves, face the risk of temporary closure if the situation continues for a prolonged period.

The ripple effects of this crisis go beyond restaurant owners. The food service industry employs millions of people across India, including cooks, waiters, delivery workers and suppliers. If restaurants are forced to reduce operations due to rising costs, employment in the sector could be affected. Moreover, higher operating costs for restaurants often translate into higher food prices for consumers, adding to the overall inflationary pressure in the economy.

The crisis also highlights the broader vulnerability of India’s energy system. Although the country has expanded access to LPG significantly in recent years, domestic production remains limited. As a result, India depends heavily on imports to meet its growing demand. This dependence exposes the economy to global market fluctuations and geopolitical tensions.

Addressing the current situation requires a combination of immediate measures and long-term planning. In the short term, policymakers may need to explore ways to stabilise the supply of commercial LPG cylinders. Ensuring adequate inventory levels, improving distribution logistics and monitoring supply chains can help prevent artificial shortages in local markets.

At the same time, there may be a need to examine pricing policies to ensure that sudden spikes in international prices do not disproportionately affect small businesses. Targeted support measures for small restaurants and food vendors could help them cope with temporary price shocks.

However, the long-term solution lies in reducing excessive dependence on imported fuels. Diversifying energy sources for commercial kitchens could be an important step in this direction. Some restaurants have already begun exploring alternatives such as piped natural gas, electric cooking equipment and induction systems. Expanding access to such alternatives can help reduce vulnerability to fluctuations in LPG prices.

Infrastructure development also plays a crucial role. Expanding the network of piped natural gas in urban areas can provide restaurants with a more stable and potentially cheaper source of fuel. Similarly, encouraging the adoption of energy-efficient cooking technologies can help businesses reduce their overall fuel consumption.

Energy diplomacy will also remain important. Maintaining strong partnerships with energy-producing countries and diversifying import sources can help ensure more stable supply arrangements. Strategic reserves and better storage capacity for LPG can also provide a buffer against sudden disruptions in global supply.

The present crisis serves as a reminder that global conflicts can quickly affect everyday economic life. A war taking place thousands of kilometres away can end up affecting the cost of cooking in a neighbourhood restaurant in India. In an interconnected world, such linkages are inevitable.

For India’s restaurant industry, the immediate challenge is to navigate rising fuel costs and uncertain supplies. For policymakers, the larger lesson is the need to strengthen energy resilience and diversify fuel sources. Ensuring stable and affordable energy for businesses is essential not only for economic growth but also for the livelihoods of millions who depend on sectors such as hospitality.

The kitchens of India’s restaurants may seem far removed from global politics, but the current crisis shows that they are closely connected. Building a more resilient energy system will therefore be essential to ensure that businesses and consumers are not repeatedly exposed to shocks arising from distant conflicts.