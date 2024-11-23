What great authors loved to read

Satyabrat Borah

Many famous authors throughout history have had unique reading

habits that shaped their work. They were often passionate readers who loved books and found inspirations in the stories and ideas of others. Their reading habits also reflected the time in which they lived, the culture they were part of, and the kinds of stories that were popular. Let us take a journey through time and explore how some of the most well-known writers spent their time reading and what kind of books influenced them.

In ancient times, people did not have printed books like we do today. Stories were often shared orally, passed down from one person to another. For example, Homer, the ancient Greek poet, is believed to have been influenced by older tales and myths. His famous works, like “The Iliad” and “The Odyssey,” reflect the storytelling tradition of his time. People of his era valued stories of gods, heroes, and epic journeys, and these themes became central to Homer’s writing.

Moving forward to the Roman era, we find Virgil, another influential poet. Virgil admired Greek literature, especially Homer’s works. He read Greek epics and used them as inspiration for his own poetry. His famous poem, “The Aeneid,” tells the story of a Trojan hero and mirrors many themes from Homer’s epics. This shows how writers often learn from and build upon the works of those who came before them.

In the Middle Ages, religion played a big role in what people read. Books were mostly written by monks and were often about God, faith, and morality. Dante Alighieri, an Italian poet, was deeply influenced by religious texts. He read the Bible and other Christian writings, and these shaped his masterpiece, “The Divine Comedy.” This long poem describes a journey through Hell, Purgatory, and Heaven, reflecting Dante’s deep interest in theology and philosophy.

The Renaissance was a time of great change. People rediscovered ancient Greek and Roman texts and started valuing art, science, and literature in new ways. William Shakespeare, one of the most famous playwrights in history, lived during this time. Shakespeare loved to read and learn from others. Although he did not attend university, he read books by classical authors like Plutarch, who wrote about the lives of famous Greeks and Romans. These stories inspired many of Shakespeare’s plays, such as “Julius Caesar” and “Antony and Cleopatra.” His love for storytelling and his ability to adapt old stories into new, exciting plays made him a legend.

Another important author from this period was Miguel de Cervantes, who wrote “Don Quixote.” Cervantes enjoyed reading books about knights, heroes, and adventures. However, he also saw that these stories were often unrealistic and exaggerated. He used his knowledge of such books to create a story that pokes fun at them while also celebrating their charm. This balance between humour and admiration made his work one of the first modern novels.

As we move into the 18th and 19th centuries, we see authors exploring a wide range of themes and emotions. Jane Austen, for instance, loved to read novels and plays. She was particularly fond of the works of Samuel Richardson and Fanny Burney, both of whom wrote about relationships, emotions, and society. Austen’s reading influenced her own writing, and her books, like “Pride and Prejudice” and “Sense and Sensibility,” focus on human relationships and social norms. Her ability to observe and describe everyday life made her stories relatable and timeless.

Charles Dickens, another great writer, had a different background. He grew up in a poor family and started working at a young age. Despite his struggles, he developed a love for reading. Dickens enjoyed books by Shakespeare and Gothic tales filled with mystery and suspense. He also read stories that explored social issues, which later became a big part of his own writing. Dickens’ novels, like “Oliver Twist” and “Great Expectations,” show his compassion for the poor and his desire to bring attention to social injustice.

Mary Shelley, the author of “Frankenstein,” was another writer with a fascinating reading habit. She grew up in a family that valued education and ideas. Her mother was a famous feminist writer, and her father was a philosopher. Shelley read a wide range of books, from Greek myths to scientific texts. She was particularly interested in the latest discoveries in science and technology. This interest inspired her to write “Frankenstein,” a story about a scientist who creates life but struggles with the consequences of his actions.

In the 20th century, writers continued to explore new ideas and styles. Virginia Woolf, for example, was a writer who loved to experiment with storytelling. She read many books, from ancient Greek classics to the works of modern writers like James Joyce. Woolf was fascinated by the way people think and feel, and her reading helped her create stories that delved deeply into the human mind. Her books, like “Mrs. Dalloway” and “To the Lighthouse,” are known for their beautiful language and unique structure.

Ernest Hemingway was another famous author of the 20th century. Hemingway loved short, simple sentences and believed in telling stories in a straightforward way. He read books by writers like Mark Twain and Stephen Crane, who also used clear, direct language. Hemingway also enjoyed reading non-fiction, especially books about hunting, fishing, and adventure. These interests are reflected in his novels, such as “The Old Man and the Sea” and “A Farewell to Arms.”.

Gabriel García Márquez, a writer from Colombia, was known for his magical realism, a style that blends the ordinary with the extraordinary. Márquez read widely, from Latin American writers to European authors like Franz Kafka. He was also influenced by the stories his grandmother told him as a child. These tales were full of magical and mystical elements, which later became a key part of his writing. Márquez’s most famous novel, “One Hundred Years of Solitude,” is a rich, imaginative story that combines history, myth, and family life.

What we can learn from all these authors is that reading is not just about enjoying stories. It is also about learning, exploring, and finding inspiration. These writers read books from many genres and time periods. They were curious about the world and wanted to understand people, ideas, and cultures. Their reading helped them become better writers and create works that continue to inspire readers today.

Another common habit among many authors was re-reading their favorite books. They would return to classics like Homer’s epics or Shakespeare’s plays to find new meaning and ideas. This shows that great books have the power to teach us something new every time we read them. Authors also paid close attention to the works of their peers and contemporaries. They wanted to stay updated on what others were writing and often exchanged ideas and feedback with fellow writers.

Many famous authors were also meticulous note-takers. They wrote down interesting ideas, quotes, and thoughts they had while reading. These notes often became the seeds for their own stories and poems. For example, Mary Shelley’s notes on scientific discoveries helped her create the character of Victor Frankenstein. Similarly, Virginia Woolf’s essays on literature show how deeply she thought about the books she read.

The reading habits of famous authors reveal their love for books and their desire to learn and grow. They read widely, reread classics, and took notes to better understand the world and their craft. These habits not only shaped their writing but also allowed them to create stories that continue to resonate with readers across generations. Reading was not just a pastime for them; it was a way of life, a source of inspiration, and a tool for creativity. Through their dedication to reading, these authors remind us of the power of books to open our minds and enrich our lives.