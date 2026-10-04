What is life trying to tell us?

Maybe, while capturing life on our phones, we forgot to live it

Neelim Akash Kashyap

There was a time when the ringing of a telephone could make a whole room stop for a moment. I grew up in a remote village where our house had no telephone connection. My aunt's house had one, and whenever we went there, that telephone became a centre of attraction. We would wait for it to ring, listen to people talking and watch with curiosity as voices travelled from somewhere we could not see. Sometimes, we would call a friend whose house had a telephone connection. The calls were short, but the excitement lasted longer. That simple instrument became part of our childhood memories.

Looking back, what feels precious is not the telephone itself, but the way we experienced life around it. We noticed it because it was not always there. Once the conversation ended, the receiver went back in its place, and we returned to whatever we had been doing. There were no notifications demanding attention or endless streams of information competing for our time. We talked, played, read, wandered around or sat together. Life had more empty spaces, and perhaps those spaces were not empty at all.

Today, that telephone has become a smartphone capable of bringing almost the entire world into our hands. It helps us work, study, communicate, travel, read, listen to music, take photographs and stay connected with people thousands of kilometres away. Technology has made life easier. The real question is whether we are still using the phone or whether the phone has quietly begun using our time.

The biggest change may be in our attention. We can sit across a table from someone we love while looking at a screen. We may know what is happening in another country or what a stranger has posted online, yet fail to notice that the person beside us has something important to say. We can be connected to hundreds of people and still miss the conversation that mattered most that day. Distance does not always begin with separation. Sometimes, it begins when we stop paying attention.

Relationships need time, but they need presence even more. A parent may be sitting in the next room, a child may be waiting to tell us something, a friend may need to share a worry, or a loved one may simply want to talk about an ordinary day. None of these moments comes with a notification or becomes a photograph. Yet years later, these may be the moments we remember most clearly. We rarely regret missing one more message; we are more likely to regret not being fully present with someone who mattered.

Something similar has happened with photographs. We can now capture almost everything-a meal, a journey, a sunset, a birthday, a family gathering and countless ordinary moments. Photographs let us revisit the past, but sometimes, in trying to capture a moment perfectly, we forget to experience it. I sometimes think we have become photographers of our own lives when what we really need to be is participants in them. We watch a beautiful sunset through a camera screen, thinking about the picture we will keep, instead of simply standing there and allowing the evening to become a memory. We attend an occasion but think about how it will look to others. We travel somewhere beautiful while dividing our attention between the place before us and the screen.

Some of the most precious memories of our lives may never have a photograph. There may be no picture of the evening when a parent sat beside us and talked about life, no photograph of the friend who arrived when we needed company, and no recording of a child's laughter that suddenly made the whole house feel lighter. Yet these moments can remain more alive than hundreds of photographs stored on a phone. The phone has a gallery. So does the heart. The difference is that the heart does not measure memories in megabytes.

We have also started to feel that an experience becomes more meaningful when other people can see it. A beautiful meal needs a photograph, a journey needs a post, and an achievement can feel incomplete without public approval. Slowly, we begin living the experience and its imagined version for an audience. But life does not need an audience to have meaning. Some of our happiest evenings will never be posted. Some deep conversations will leave no digital record. Some acts of kindness will never receive a like. That does not make them less valuable. Some moments become more beautiful precisely because they belong only to us and the people with whom we shared them.

Perhaps the real challenge today is not learning how to use technology. The harder lesson is knowing when to stop. There is a time to answer a message and a time to look up. There is a time to take a photograph and a time to put the phone away. There is a time to stay connected with the world and a time to be present with the people beside us. We do not need to abandon our phones or pretend that the past was perfect. We only need to remember that a useful device should remain a tool, not become the place where life happens. Technology can connect us with someone far away, but it cannot replace a hand held in silence or recreate the feeling of standing inside a moment.

Time is different from everything stored on a phone. There is no backup for it. No recycle bin. No way to return to yesterday and say, "I was too busy then. Let me live that moment properly now." Years from now, we may not remember how many messages we answered or how many hours we spent scrolling. We may remember smaller things-the sound of laughter from another room, a long conversation with a friend, a child holding our hand, a parent calling our name, a quiet walk or a cup of tea shared without hurry. These are the things that quietly become a life.

So, perhaps, life is asking us for something very simple: look up sometimes. Listen when someone speaks. Stay a little longer at the dinner table. Let a beautiful evening pass without feeling the need to prove that it happened. Keep some memories only for yourself. Give your attention to the people and moments that will matter when the screen is finally switched off. Because one day, the notifications will stop, the scrolling will end and the photographs will become memories themselves. What will matter then will not be how much of our life we managed to record, but how much of it we actually felt.

The phone came into our hands and brought the whole world closer. Somewhere along the way, however, we may have forgotten to be present in our own little corner of that world. Perhaps we became so busy recording moments that we forgot that some moments were never meant to be recorded. They were meant to be lived, felt and remembered-not in a gallery, but somewhere much deeper within us. And perhaps that is the question life has been quietly asking us all along: when the phone came into our hands, where did life go?

(Neelim Akash Kashyap is a novelist of English and Assamese literature. You can be reached him at neelimassam@gmail.com)