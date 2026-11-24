The quiet arithmetic of faith

Pallab Bhattacharyya

(Pallab Bhattacharyya is a former director-general of police, Special Branch and erstwhile Chairman, APSC. Views expressed by him are personal. He can be reached at pallab1959@hotmail.com)

Pew Research Centre’s latest projections on global religion, published on 18 November 2026, have set off a wave of headlines, and some of them need careful reading. Pew projects that Muslims will outnumber Christians by 2035, which makes Islam the world’s largest religious group rather than the largest population of any kind. By 2070, if recent trends continue, there will be more than 3.6 billion Muslims and just under 3 billion Christians. The Muslim share of the world is projected to reach about 35.8 per cent, while Christians fall slightly to about 29.1 percent. The change is real, but it is a story of demographics unfolding over half a century, not a sudden takeover.

The reasons lie mainly in birth rates and age structure rather than conversion. Muslims have the highest fertility of the major faith groups, at about 3.1 children per woman from 2020 to 2025, compared with 2.5 for Christians and a global average of 2.3. Muslim populations are also younger on average, so even as fertility falls, a large cohort of women continues to enter childbearing years. Pew’s analysis suggests that most religious change is demographic rather than the result of people switching faiths. Retention is a further factor: Pew estimates that Muslims and Hindus keep almost all of their children in the faith, at about 99 percent, while the religiously unaffiliated retain about 92 percent. Islam therefore gains from both high births and low losses, which is why its share has been climbing. Between 2010 and 2020, the Muslim population grew by 347 million, more than all other religions combined, lifting its share from 23.9 to 25.6 per cent.

The Christian share, by contrast, has been falling. Between 2010 and 2020, it slipped from 30.6 to 28.8 per cent. Pew’s projections indicate that the absolute number of Christians will still grow, and the share will level off at around 29 per cent by 2070. The real story is geographic. By 2070, about 54 per cent of the world’s Christians are expected to live in sub-Saharan Africa, and Christians are projected to lose at least five percentage points of population share in 61 countries. In Europe, North America and parts of Latin America, low fertility, ageing and a rising number of people who report no religion are the main forces. Christianity is not disappearing; it is moving south.

Pakistan’s rise is the most striking national shift. Pew projects that Pakistan’s population will reach about 476 million by 2070, of whom about 461 million, or 96.8 per cent, will be Muslims. This would make Pakistan the largest Muslim-population country, overtaking Indonesia, which was the leader in 2020. The timing matches the 43-year horizon in your brief, though the report’s main milestone is 2070 rather than a precise crossover year. For Pakistan, the situation is less a moment of pride than a test of capacity. Its population is growing at about 2 per cent a year, with a large share of young people, and its fertility remains well above replacement level, at about 3.6 children per woman. Analysts quoted by The Print expect the demographic dividend window to stay open until around 2055 only if fertility keeps falling.

The security implications for Pakistan are significant but mostly indirect. A large, young population without jobs raises the risk of recruitment by militant groups, including the TTP and sectarian outfits, and it can feed insurgencies such as the one in Baluchistan. Water scarcity, climate vulnerability—exemplified by the 2022 floods—and increasing pressure on food, energy, and urban services will all become more severe as the population grows. Pakistan is already a nuclear-armed state, so population growth does not directly change the military balance with India. It does, however, strengthen Pakistan’s claim to lead the wider Muslim world and provides it a larger diaspora. For India, the greater concern is a fragile and crowded neighbour; issues such as terrorism, disputes over the Indus Waters Treaty, and spillovers like refugees, militancy, and economic collapse are far more significant than the population milestone itself.

For India, the numbers need to be read with care. Hindus are not heading towards becoming 76 per cent of India. They already make up about 79 percent of the population, and Pew projects that share to fall to about 76 percent by 2070, while their absolute number rises from about 1.11 billion to 1.29 billion. The Muslim share is projected to rise from about 15 per cent, or 213 million people, to about 20 percent, or 334 million. A shift of around three points for Hindus and five for Muslims over fifty years is gradual. It does not threaten the Hindu majority status. The factors influencing this trend are similar to those observed in other regions: Indian Muslims had a median age of 24 in 2020, compared to 29 for Hindus, and the projected fertility for 2025 to 2030 is 2.3 children for Muslim women and 1.8 for Hindu women. The gap is narrowing as fertility falls across communities. The real lever for India is development: education, women’s health, and jobs in high-fertility states will shape the demographic dividend far more than religious headcounts. The political risk is that such projections are used to stoke communal anxiety or to justify population and personal-law debates.

Assam deserves separate attention, though Pew does not publish state-level projections, so any analysis must rely on other sources and be checked against official data. The 2011 Census recorded Assam at about 61 per cent Hindu and 34 percent Muslim, among the highest Muslim shares of any Indian state outside Jammu and Kashmir and Lakshadweep, and the 2021 census was delayed, so no newer official figures are available. The state’s Muslim population has roots in colonial-era migration of East Bengali peasants, followed by Partition-era and 1971 movements, as well as continued irregular migration. Fertility in Assam has fallen close to replacement level, so any increase in the Muslim share is likely to be slower than some political rhetoric suggests. The contentious issues are identity, land and citizenship. The 1985 Assam Accord set 24 March 1971 as the cut-off for detecting foreigners, and the National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship Amendment Act remain disputed. Sar communities, often Bengali-origin Muslims, have faced eviction drives, and the border with Bangladesh raises security questions. Claims about future Muslim majorities in Assam are often made without published demographic models. The sensible response is inclusive development, citizenship rules applied fairly, and effective border management.

The global implications follow a similar logic. The demographic centre of gravity is moving to Africa and South Asia, so migration, development and religious debates will increasingly be shaped there. In Western countries, immigration will keep adding to Muslim populations, while the unaffiliated grow, and integration debates may intensify, although Muslims will remain a minority in most of these societies. Counting adherents also says little about political unity, since the Muslim world is divided by sect, nation and ideology, just as Christianity and Hinduism are internally diverse.

Pew’s projections are conditional. They assume that recent trends in fertility, age, mortality and migration continue, and they do not model wars, epidemics or economic shocks. Fertility is falling quickly in many Muslim-majority countries, including Iran and Bangladesh, so the numbers could move. The 2070 figures are best read as a warning about the speed of demographic change, not a prophecy. Whether Pakistan, India and the wider world convert young populations into education, health and work will determine whether these projections become a dividend or a crisis.