When a 100-rupee gift creates a national earthquake

Bivash Modi

(modi.bivash@yahoo.in)

In India, diplomacy is a very emo-tional subject. A prime minis-ter may return after signing stra- tegic partnerships worth billions and discussing energy security, semiconductors, defence, AI, trade corridors, and investment— but the nation may still ask only one burning question: “Why was the gift so cheap?”

During the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Italy, social media exploded with debates over reports that a simple Indian gift — even described jokingly by some as a “Rs 100 toffee diplomacy” — was offered during meetings with Italian leaders. Critics mocked it. Supporters defended it. Meme factories worked overtime.

But perhaps India has finally entered a new diplomatic era where gifts are becoming lighter while national interests are becoming heavier. Because history reminds us that India has sometimes paid very expensive prices in diplomacy — not in rupees, but in territory, strategy and missed opportunities. Political critics have long accused former governments of strategic blunders: the handling of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after 1947, the loss of territory in Aksai Chin after the 1962 war with China, and the debate surrounding India’s position on China’s rise in the United Nations system. Historians continue to debate these issues, and opinions remain sharply divided. But one thing is certain — those were matters involving enormous national consequences, not merely ceremonial gifts.

Compared to that, a modest cultural token suddenly appears less dangerous than a “gift-wrapped geopolitical headache.”.

One can almost imagine future history books saying, ‘Previous generations debated borders. Modern India debates gift hampers.”

The humour becomes even sharper when one remembers that diplomacy is rarely measured by the price tag of a souvenir. A country is respected not because its prime minister gives diamond necklaces but because the nation carries economic strength, strategic relevance, and political stability. And that is precisely where India’s recent foreign policy journey becomes important.

Over the last eleven years, India has increasingly positioned itself as a confident global player with stronger engagement across the Gulf, Europe and the Indo-Pacific. The recent five-nation visit covering the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy focused heavily on trade, clean energy, technology, maritime cooperation and strategic investment.

The UAE discussions centred on energy security and investment at a time of global oil uncertainty.

The Netherlands’ discussions focused on innovation, semiconductors and water management.

Sweden and Norway emphasised green technology, AI, 6G research and Nordic cooperation. Italy elevated its ties with India to a “Special Strategic Partnership,” with agreements covering defence, critical minerals, education, and trade.

That is hardly a tourist package.

The Indian diaspora also plays a silent but powerful role in these visits. Indians working across Europe and the Gulf are no longer seen merely as migrants sending remittances home. They are increasingly becoming India’s ambassadors of talent, technology and entrepreneurship. From doctors in Europe to engineers in the Gulf and startup founders abroad, the diaspora strengthens India’s influence without needing a single fighter jet. And perhaps that is the biggest transformation of modern diplomacy. Earlier, global respect often depended on military blocs and Cold War loyalties. Today, influence also comes from markets, technology, manpower and trust.

Of course, satire will continue. In India, even if a prime minister gifts mangoes, opposition parties will ask why they were not Alphonso. If he gifts silk, someone will ask why not gold. If he gifts gold, someone will ask why taxpayers are suffering.

That is democracy — noisy, dramatic and wonderfully entertaining.

But somewhere beyond the memes and sarcasm lies a serious truth: nations are ultimately judged not by the cost of ceremonial gifts but by the value of their long-term strategic gains.

A Rs 100 toffee may not weaken India. Weak diplomacy certainly can.