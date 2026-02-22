When AI speaks Assamese: How the AI Impact Summit signals a new era

Siddharth Roy

In the bustling halls of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, a small but power- ful innovation from Assam quietly grabbed attention, and deservedly so. An Assamese speech-to-text platform, named Aakhor AI, was showcased at the summit, underscoring not only a technological breakthrough for the Northeast but also the growing importance of artificial intelligence in everyday life across India.

Artificial intelligence, once the domain of science fiction, has rapidly become a real-world force reshaping industries, governance, education, and communication. The India AI Impact Summit, held from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam, brought together more than 300 exhibitors, including startups, multinational technology companies, government departments, and academics, all focused on harnessing the power of AI for societal good. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event, highlighting India’s ambition to be at the forefront of global AI innovation.

What makes Aakhor AI remarkable is its focus on local languages. India is a land of linguistic diversity, with 22 official languages recognized by the Constitution and hundreds of dialects spoken across regions. For too long, much of the digital world has been dominated by English and a few major languages such as Hindi and Bengali. This focus has left speakers of regional languages like Assamese on the margins of digital inclusion. Aakhor AI changes that narrative by converting spoken Assamese into text, enabling users to interact with technology in their language.

The implications of this are profound. Students can use voice-based typing to take notes or complete assignments without struggling with English keyboards. Writers, journalists, and bloggers can more readily create content in Assamese. Small business owners can communicate, advertise, and manage documentation using tools that understand their language. In an age where digital communication drives opportunities, removing language barriers empowers millions of Indians to participate more fully in education, governance, business, and culture.

The Assam-based developers behind Aakhor AI, Kabyanil Talukdar and Indranil Talukdar, explained that their platform is designed to be user-friendly and to promote the Assamese language in the digital age. By demonstrating their technology on a national stage, they have raised awareness about the need for inclusive technology policies that embrace India’s linguistic diversity.

The showcase of regional language technology at such a high-profile event highlights a deeper challenge facing AI today: many global AI systems struggle to understand and process Indian languages and dialects accurately. Recent benchmarks developed by research groups show that widely used international speech AI models perform poorly when tested against real Indian speech patterns, particularly in regional languages and accents. This performance gap illustrates the importance of India-centric AI research and development.

This year’s summit was more than just an exhibition of gadgets and software. It was a declaration that India seeks to democratize AI, to make it accessible, relevant, and meaningful for all citizens, irrespective of language or location. Across exhibition halls, exhibitors showcased cutting-edge models capable of speech recognition, text generation, conversational interfaces, and vision applications, often tailored to Indian conditions. Indian companies like Sarvam AI have displayed advanced language and speech tools designed specifically to meet local needs.

This local emphasis aligns with the government’s broader IndiaAI Mission, a strategic vision to build a thriving AI ecosystem that balances innovation with responsibility. The mission aims to boost AI research, expand computing infrastructure, and deploy AI applications that address public needs, from healthcare diagnostics and agriculture to governance and disaster management. By partnering with academia and industry, India hopes to nurture homegrown models that reflect the country’s cultural and linguistic richness while adhering to strong ethical standards.

One of the central themes at the summit was the idea that language should not be a barrier to accessing technology. For a diverse nation like India, voice-first and multilingual AI can bridge digital divides. Voice interfaces are particularly useful in rural areas where literacy levels vary and keyboard use can be challenging. Voice-enabled tools can make services like online education, digital banking, and government portals more accessible, creating new opportunities for inclusion and growth.

Beyond regional language tools like Aakhor AI, the summit also underscored how AI is reshaping key sectors. From humanoid robots demonstrating logistics and agricultural support to large language models that understand multiple Indian languages, the emphasis was on real-world impact rather than futuristic fantasy. Indian innovators are now developing solutions that compete globally and address uniquely Indian challenges, whether that is managing crop yields or providing affordable health diagnostics.

Yet, as much as the excitement around AI is justified, there are legitimate concerns that must be addressed. Rapid AI adoption raises questions about ethics, data privacy, job displacement, and regulatory frameworks. At the summit, experts stressed the importance of responsible AI that protects citizens and reinforces trust. It is vital that India develop policies that guard against misuse of technology while encouraging innovation.

In this context, the India AI Impact Summit serves dual purposes. It is a platform for showcasing innovation, and it is a forum for charting the future course of technology policy. Global leaders, researchers, and policymakers convene at the summit to exchange ideas, form partnerships, and refine national strategies. For India, hosting this event is more than symbolic; it positions the country as a voice in global AI discourse.

The rise of AI in India reflects a broader global trend. Countries around the world are investing in AI to boost productivity, enhance public services, and gain economic advantage. But for India, the challenge is uniquely complex because of its linguistic diversity, socio-economic disparities, and vast population. Addressing these challenges requires not just technological solutions but a thoughtful integration of AI into the everyday lives of citizens. Achievements like Aakhor AI demonstrate that Indian innovation is rising to meet this challenge head-on.

As we look forward, two things are clear: first, AI will continue to transform how we live and work; and second, the benefits of AI must be shared equitably. Technologies like regional language speech-to-text platforms signify progress toward a more inclusive digital India, one where no language or community is left behind. The India AI Impact Summit is more than an event; it is a milestone in India’s journey toward a future shaped by intelligent, accessible, and ethical technology.