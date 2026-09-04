When algorithms teach who will inspire?

Dipen Gogoi

(gogoidipen3686@gmail.com)

On September 5, India celebrates Teachers’ Day, commemorating Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, philosopher, statesman and educationist. Yet in 2026, the occasion demands more than ceremonial obeisance. It demands an uncomfortable question: what is the place of a teacher when artificial intelligence can compose essays, solve equations, translate languages and disgorge information within seconds? Teachers have not become obsolete; paradoxically, their role has become more consequential.

The classroom is undergoing a profound metamorphosis. Chalk dust is giving way to digital displays; printed encyclopaedias coexist with online repositories; and lessons increasingly spill over into virtual platforms. Artificial intelligence, adaptive learning applications and multimedia resources have made education more instantaneous and interactive. Technology has undeniably enlarged the pedagogic canvas, but enlargement alone does not guarantee enlightenment. A student can now traverse an ocean of knowledge without necessarily acquiring the wisdom to navigate it.

But abundance of information is not synonymous with abundance of wisdom. The internet is an immense repository of knowledge, yet it is equally a labyrinth of misinformation, algorithmic manipulation, deepfakes, clickbait and half-truths. In such an environment, the teacher becomes an intellectual cartographer, helping students navigate an increasingly convoluted information ecosystem. The task is no longer merely to transmit facts but to inculcate discernment, scepticism and intellectual rectitude.

The urgency of this situation is heightened by the rapid integration of generative AI into education. Students can now obtain instant answers, summaries and even polished assignments. The temptation to outsource thinking is formidable. If technology becomes a substitute for curiosity and effort, education risks producing pupils who can procure answers without understanding questions. Teachers must therefore show students how to use AI as an adjunct to learning rather than a surrogate for thought. The classroom must continue to serve as a crucible for reasoning, debate, creativity, and independent judgement, where students interrogate ideas rather than merely consume them.

The contemporary teacher also has to confront an insidious emotional crisis among young people. Academic competition, social-media comparison, cyberbullying, unrealistic expectations and perpetual digital stimulation have altered childhood and adolescence. A student may appear attentive on a screen while privately grappling with insecurity, alienation or despair. Emotional support, once considered peripheral to pedagogy, has become integral to it.

Yet the digital transformation has exposed an old inequity in a new guise. The digital divide remains stark. For some students, learning means laptops, uninterrupted broadband and quiet study spaces; for others, it may mean a shared smartphone, erratic connectivity and a struggle to access basic digital material. Technology can democratise education, but without equitable infrastructure it can also exacerbate educational stratification. The promise of Digital India must reach the child in the remotest classroom, not merely the privileged learner in an urban enclave.

The present educational milieu also places extraordinary demands on teachers. Educators must equip themselves to confront uncertainty and prepare citizens for an unpredictable future. Teachers must be able to teach effectively, master new technologies, complete documentation, conduct assessments, participate in administrative duties, and respond to changing educational directives. When teachers are burdened with responsibilities extraneous to teaching, the core purpose of education becomes diluted. A nation cannot demand pedagogic excellence while treating educators as an inexhaustible workforce.

India’s educational reforms, including the National Education Policy, have emphasised experiential learning, competency-based education, multidisciplinary thinking and the judicious use of technology. But policy prescriptions acquire meaning only when translated into classroom realities. A sophisticated curriculum is futile if schools lack teachers, laboratories, libraries, connectivity or adequate training. The gap between policy rhetoric and classroom reality is significant. We must urgently address the disparity between policy rhetoric and classroom reality.

Teacher education, too, requires a paradigmatic shift. Professional learning cannot end with a degree or appointment. Educators need sustained opportunities to upgrade digital competence, understand emerging technologies and experiment with innovative pedagogies. A technologically proficient teacher who cannot inspire, empathise or challenge prejudice is only partially equipped for the profession.

The finest teachers have always operated beyond the syllabus. The finest teachers have recognised latent talent in unassuming children, encouraged the hesitant, corrected mistakes without humiliating, and inspired others without sermonising. Their influence is often subterranean: a sentence remembered years later, a book recommended at the right moment, or a simple assurance that changes a young person’s perception of self. Such influence cannot be automated.

The teacher of the future, therefore, should not compete with technology but master it while retaining what technology cannot possess—human judgement, compassion, moral imagination and lived wisdom. The blackboard may disappear; the educational relationship must not.

On Teachers’ Day, society should move beyond perfunctory applause. Teachers need dignity, autonomy, resources, continuous training and protection from needless bureaucratic encumbrance and institutional overreach. If educators are expected to prepare citizens for an uncertain future, they themselves must be equipped to confront that uncertainty.

The future will certainly be digital, but it must not become dehumanised. Artificial intelligence may calculate faster, search deeper and generate more prolifically, but it cannot replace the teacher who awakens conscience, kindles curiosity and teaches a child to question what everyone else accepts. A screen can display a thousand answers; a teacher teaches us to ask the right question. That is why, even in the age of algorithms, the teacher remains indispensable—not merely as an instructor at the blackboard, but as a sentinel of reason, character and hope—in every school, every village and every city.