When classrooms ignore nature: Rethinking how biology is taught

Dr Purnima Gogoi

What if the most important biology lesson is not inside a textbook, but just outside the classroom? At a time when students are increasingly disconnected from nature, teaching plant science through printed pages alone risks making learning abstract, forgettable, and incomplete. In a biodiversity-rich state like Assam, this gap between knowledge and experience is not just ironic—it is a missed educational opportunity.

Assam, located in one of the richest biodiversity regions of India, offers immense possibilities for meaningful learning. Its forests, wetlands, and diverse plant life form a natural laboratory for both students and teachers. Nevertheless much of our formal education system still relies heavily on textbook-based teaching, often overlooking the rich learning resources available in the immediate environment.

Traditional biology teaching focuses on concepts like plant diversity, ecology, and physiology through diagrams and definitions. While important, these approaches often fail to create lasting understanding, as they do not engage students in practical experiences that reinforce the concepts being taught. In contrast, when learners observe plants in their natural habitats, identify species, and explore ecological relationships firsthand, learning becomes more engaging and meaningful. This shift from passive learning to active exploration is now being widely encouraged.

Educational reforms introduced by bodies such as the Board of Secondary Education Assam and the Central Board of Secondary Education, guided by the vision of the National Education Policy 2020, emphasize experiential learning, competency-based education, and the integration of local context into teaching. These changes strongly support linking what students learn in class to what they do in real life. This is especially important in plant sciences. In this context, integrating local biodiversity into teacher education programs, such as ITEP, becomes crucial. Future teachers must be trained not only in theoretical concepts but also in field-based learning methods. Activities like nature walks, biodiversity documentation, herbarium preparation, and school gardening can significantly enhance both subject understanding and teaching effectiveness.

Learning from local biodiversity also helps bridge the gap between traditional knowledge and modern science. Communities in Assam have long relied on plants for medicinal and cultural purposes. For example, plants like Ocimum tenuiflorum and Azadirachta indica are widely valued for their medicinal properties. When teachers understand these connections, they can present science as a living and relatable discipline.

Another important benefit of this approach is the development of environmental awareness. At a time when issues such as climate change and biodiversity loss are becoming increasingly urgent, students must be sensitised about the importance of conservation. Teachers play a key role in shaping these attitudes. A teacher who has experienced the richness of local biodiversity is far more likely to inspire students to respect and protect nature. Simple initiatives such as school gardens or guided field visits can cultivate this sense of responsibility. School curricula already encourage such practices through project work, environmental education, and competency-based assessments. Aligning teacher training with these expectations ensures that future educators are better prepared to implement innovative and effective teaching strategies.

While challenges such as limited resources and time constraints exist, even small steps can make a meaningful difference. A school campus itself can become a learning space where students observe plant diversity and ecological interactions. Collaboration with local communities and environmental groups can further enrich this experience.

Ultimately, education is not just about imparting knowledge — it is about nurturing curiosity, understanding, and responsibility. In biology, such an outcome can only be achieved when learners connect with the living world around them. Moving from classroom to forest is not merely a change in method; it is a shift in perspective.

As we prepare the next generation of teachers through programmes like ITEP, it is essential to equip them with the skills and mindset required for meaningful teaching. By embracing local biodiversity as a central component of education, learning can become more relevant, engaging, and impactful. In this sense, the forest serves not only as a natural resource but also as a classroom awaiting exploration. When teachers learn to teach from it, education becomes more dynamic, alive, and sustainable.

Dr Purnima Gogoi is an Assistant Professor of Botany (ITEP) at North Lakhimpur University, Assam. She can be reached at purnigogoi17@gmail.com.