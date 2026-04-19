When delimitation silences women’s voices

Debika Dutta

(debika.dutta2015@gmail.com)

The failure of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha was not about a lack of support for women’s reservation. It was about how a long-awaited reform became entangled in a far more contentious issue—delimitation. When two unequal questions are forced together, even consensus can collapse.

For the Northeast, the outcome is not a distant parliamentary setback. It raises immediate concerns about representation, relevance, and the region’s place in India’s evolving political framework.

The proposal to reserve 33 per cent of seats for women in Parliament and State Assemblies has, for decades, enjoyed broad support. The need is evident. Women account for only about 15 per cent of the Lok Sabha, despite their expanding role in governance. At the grassroots, more than 1.4 million elected women representatives in Panchayati Raj institutions have already demonstrated leadership and administrative capability. Yet, this transformation has not reached the higher legislatures.

The problem lay in the design. The reform’s connection to the next census and a subsequent delimitation exercise tied it to processes with uncertain timelines. The debate shifted quickly—from gender justice to electoral restructuring—and in doing so, lost its immediacy.

Delimitation itself is both necessary and inevitable. India’s population has grown from about 548 million in 1971 to over 1.4 billion today, making a revision of constituency boundaries unavoidable. Expanding the Lok Sabha beyond its current 543 seats is a logical step. But in a federal democracy, representation cannot be reduced to population arithmetic alone.

This is where the Northeast’s concerns become central. States such as Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Sikkim already have limited representation due to their small populations. A delimitation exercise driven strictly by demographic weight risks further reducing their relative voice in Parliament. For a region that is strategically vital and geographically distinct, such a shift would deepen existing anxieties of marginalisation. The issue, therefore, is not merely numerical. It is about ensuring that the Northeast remains meaningfully present in the national discourse. Representation is as much about visibility and confidence as it is about numbers.

By tying women’s reservation to delimitation, the bill made one reform dependent on another that requires far deeper political consensus. We have seen this before—a widely accepted idea delayed by the weight of its own design.

That delay carries real consequences. With the Census yet to be conducted and delimitation to follow, the timeline for implementation remains uncertain. For a reform that has already waited decades, this raises a larger concern—whether political consensus will continue to be deferred in the name of procedural sequencing.

At the same time, the government’s approach reflects a long-term institutional perspective. Aligning reservation with delimitation could create a more stable and future-ready electoral framework. The logic is sound. But urgency also matters. The under-representation of women is not a future problem; it is a present deficit.

A more workable path would be to advance women’s reservation within a defined timeframe while continuing wider consultations on delimitation. At the same time, any future exercise must incorporate safeguards that protect the interests of smaller states, ensuring that electoral reform strengthens, rather than unsettles, the federal balance.

For the Northeast, the message is clear. Its voice cannot be allowed to shrink in the process of national restructuring. Representation here is not simply about population—it is about geography, security, identity, and inclusion within the Union.

Women’s reservation remains necessary, overdue, and widely supported. The challenge is to ensure that it is not indefinitely postponed by being tied to more complex reforms. Because when representation is delayed—whether by design or disagreement—the loss is not abstract. It is a narrowing of democracy itself.