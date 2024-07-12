When enough is never enough: A tussle with the hustle culture

Moitrayee Das

(Assistant Professor of Psychology at FLAME University, Pune. She can be reached at moitrayee.das@flame.edu.in)

In the modern world, there is an escalating pressure to be more and do more, an insidious force that seeps into almost every aspect of life. This phenomenon is fueled by societal expectations, cultural norms, technological advancements, and economic demands. The relentless pursuit of perfection and productivity can lead to severe psychological, emotional, and physical consequences. The roots of this pressure are multifaceted. Historically, societal expectations have always played a role in shaping individual behaviours and ambitions. However, the advent of digital technology and social media has amplified these pressures exponentially. Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn present curated versions of reality, often showcasing the highlights of people’s lives while concealing the struggles and failures. This creates a skewed perception of success, where the bar is continually raised, and the comparison game becomes endless.

Of course, we also have a host of prominent and conventionally “successful” people who have spoken about hard work and their sleepless days and nights to achieve their personal goals. The statements made by these people leave a mark on people who follow them and are vulnerable to their words because, after all, in a society like ours, people like them are worshipped, and every word out of them is considered the ultimate truth. The do-or-die mentality that people have is very troublesome, and it paves a path for the ‘all or nothing’ mindset.

Social media platforms contribute significantly to the illusion of perfection. Influencers and public figures often portray an idealised version of their lives, filled with achievements, luxury, and happiness. This portrayal sets unrealistic standards for the average person, leading to a constant feeling of inadequacy. The need to conform to these standards forces individuals to push themselves beyond their limits, striving for an unattainable ideal. Economic factors also play a critical role. In an increasingly competitive job market, there is a constant push to enhance skills, acquire more qualifications, and achieve higher productivity. The gig economy, with its promise of flexibility, often translates to irregular hours and the blurring of boundaries between work and personal life. The fear of job loss and economic instability further exacerbates the pressure to overperform, and the problem with overperforming other than the very obvious ones is that it still does not guarantee your place at the organization. The myriad of reasons that drive workplace and workplace politics today cannot guarantee anyone anything. So you do what you think you need to do, but the desired outcome always remains a question mark.

Cultural and societal expectations contribute to this toxic pressure as well. In many cultures, success is often equated with material wealth, professional achievements, and social status. From a young age, individuals are conditioned to believe that they must excel academically, secure high-paying jobs, and lead a certain lifestyle to be deemed successful. These expectations can lead to a perpetual cycle of striving and stress. The pressure to be more and do more has profound psychological and emotional impacts. Anxiety and depression, among many other mental health and physical health problems, are skyrocketing, with studies linking these health issues to societal pressures and unrealistic expectations. The constant need to prove oneself leads to burnout. The problem with proving oneself can be equated to a hungry well; you will never know when you are done proving because you never will be! There will always be someone or something that you will feel the need to do better than, and it is one of the most vicious cycles of mankind.

The physical consequences of this pressure are equally alarming. Chronic stress can lead to a myriad of health issues, including cardiovascular diseases, weakened immune systems, and gastrointestinal problems, among many other fatal diseases. The relentless pursuit of productivity often results in neglecting essential aspects of health, such as sleep, nutrition, and exercise. This neglect can have long-term detrimental effects on physical health. Technology, while a catalyst for progress, also plays a paradoxical role in perpetuating the pressure. The expectation to be constantly connected and available creates a culture where taking a break or disconnecting is seen as a weakness or lack of commitment. The boundary between work and personal life becomes increasingly blurred, leading to a state of perpetual busyness. It is interesting to ask oneself at this point: with all the “good” that modern life has brought to the privileged class of people, what is the cost one is paying for the same?

Despite the overwhelming pressure, there are ways to cope and build resilience. It is essential to recognise and acknowledge the toxic nature of these societal pressures. Setting realistic goals and boundaries can help mitigate the impact. Prioritising self-care, including regular physical activity, adequate sleep, and mental health practices such as mindfulness and meditation, can bolster resilience. A critical step towards alleviating this pressure is redefining success. Success should not be solely measured by professional achievements, material wealth, or social status. Emphasizing personal growth, relationships, and overall well-being can create a more balanced and sustainable definition of success. Societal narratives need to shift towards valuing quality of life over quantity of achievements. Organizations and institutions also have a crucial role to play in mitigating this pressure. But has that been enough, is a question we need to ask ourselves. Promoting work-life balance, offering mental health support, and fostering a culture of empathy and understanding can create healthier work environments. Educational institutions should focus on holistic development rather than just academic excellence, preparing individuals for a balanced life rather than a life of relentless pursuit.

Building strong community support systems is vital. Sharing experiences and struggles can help individuals realize they are not alone in facing these pressures. Encouraging open conversations about mental health and the unrealistic nature of societal expectations can foster a more supportive and understanding community. The toxic pressure to be more and do more is a pervasive issue that affects individuals across all walks of life. It is driven by a complex interplay of societal, cultural, economic, and technological factors. While the impacts are profound, there are ways to cope and build resilience. By redefining success, promoting self-care, and fostering supportive environments, we can begin to alleviate this pressure and create a healthier, more balanced society. Recognizing and addressing the root causes is essential for the well-being of individuals and the community as a whole.