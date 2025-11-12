When history liberates: The light of truth in a digital storm

Pallab Bhattacharyya

(Pallab Bhattacharyya is a former director-general of police, Special Branch and erstwhile Chairman, APSC. Views expressed by him is personal.)

In early November 2025, Yuval Noah Harari’s statement—“The aim of studying history is not to remember the past, but to be liberated from it”—spread like wildfire across social media. It sounded almost heretical in a time when entire nations cling to their past like a shield or a sword. The words sparked debates that leapt across continents, classrooms, and parliaments. Was Harari asking humanity to forget? Or was he warning us that history, when worshipped blindly, becomes a prison rather than a teacher? These provocative assertions drew responses ranging from thoughtful agreement to vehement disagreement, with some commentators questioning why Jewish communities would preserve such meticulous historical records if history is meant to be forgotten, while some others argued for balance between retention and experimentation. These exchanges, seemingly abstract, illuminate a profound crisis: as authoritarian populism resurges globally, misinformation proliferates exponentially, and artificial intelligence threatens to rewrite the past itself, what does it mean to study history—and can historical consciousness save democracy? The echo of that question now resounds through every corner of our digitised, polarised, and algorithmically manipulated world.

History, in its essence, is not a museum of memories but a mirror of meanings. Yet that mirror today is cracked by politics, technology, and fear. Authoritarian populism has turned the past into a battlefield where truth is secondary to power. Across countries, governments reshape historical narratives to sanctify themselves. In some countries, school textbooks have been rewritten to erase uncomfortable truths and glorify selective traditions. In America, the attack on the Capitol is being reframed not as a tragedy but as patriotic defiance. In Poland, official historians now tell stories in which the nation was eternally innocent and perpetually heroic. The manipulation of memory is no longer an accident—it is a strategy.

But the greater storm is digital. The past, once safeguarded in libraries and archives, now floats in the cloud—editable, replicable, and corruptible. Deepfakes can conjure a false speech of Lincoln or Gandhi with uncanny precision. Artificial intelligence can manufacture documents that never existed. Our digital memory, as scholars warn, is not memory at all but an endless rearrangement of data where authenticity dissolves into pixels. The same technologies that democratize access to knowledge can also distort it beyond recognition. In this volatile ether, even the act of remembering becomes a political decision.

And yet, paradoxically, liberation still lies within this chaos. Harari’s challenge is not to abandon memory but to transcend its chains—to look at the past without becoming its prisoner. True historical consciousness demands neither nostalgia nor amnesia; it demands clarity. It asks us to question who writes history, who edits it, and for whom it is written. It reminds us that every narrative has a silence, every archive a bias, and every nation a myth.

Education remains the last true bastion against the collapse of historical truth. When taught critically, history inoculates citizens against extremism. A study of German students who examined the East German dictatorship found that even twelve years later they were less susceptible to radical ideologies. Knowledge of authoritarianism had immunised them from its appeal. That is the quiet miracle of history when taught as inquiry rather than indoctrination—it breeds scepticism, empathy, and intellectual courage.

The method matters as much as the message. Rote memorization builds obedience; critical analysis builds resilience. When students learn to interrogate sources, uncover bias, and weigh multiple interpretations, they begin to see history as a living dialogue, not a closed scripture. They understand that every event has as many meanings as there are witnesses—and that truth must be pursued, not proclaimed. In this sense, the historian is not a custodian of the past but a liberator of minds.

Decolonisation adds another layer to this liberation. For centuries, colonial powers painted the colonised world as passive, primitive, and peripheral. Reclaiming those erased voices is not merely academic justice—it is moral necessity. In India and across the Global South, decolonising history means restoring the right to tell one’s own story, to honour the wisdom of ancestors who resisted domination not only with weapons but with words, rituals, and dreams. It is an act of remembrance that strengthens freedom rather than constrains it, an act of healing that makes the future less fragile.

Yet the next frontier is artificial intelligence—the most powerful, and perilous, tool ever to enter the historian’s workshop. AI can decode ancient scripts, reconstruct damaged archives, and analyse centuries of data in seconds. It can reveal patterns invisible to the human eye and offer breathtaking insights into how ideas, trade, or empires evolved. But it can also forge new lies with the same ease. A machine that writes history without conscience risks replacing interpretation with imitation. The danger is not that AI will forget the past, but that it will invent one so convincing that no one will notice the difference.

To navigate this future, historians and citizens alike must cultivate a double vigilance—trusting technology for what it can illuminate, yet never surrendering to what it can fabricate. Transparency, ethics, and human judgement must remain the pillars of historical truth. As Harari himself warns, intelligence without consciousness can create grander delusions, not deeper understanding.

The liberation Harari envisions is therefore both personal and political. To study history is to gain freedom from inherited hatred, from tribal pride, from the comforting illusion that our present is inevitable. It is to see that nations, religions, and even identities are human inventions—magnificent, flawed, and transient. It is to realize that nothing is eternal except change and that every generation must write its own story with honesty and humility.

In the end, the question is not whether we remember or forget, but whether we understand. History is not about yesterday alone. The more honestly we confront our past, the more courageously we can shape our future. When history liberates, it does not erase—it enlightens. And perhaps that is the ultimate paradox: that in learning to look backward with truth, humanity finally learns how to move forward with hope.

For when the archives turn digital, the facts become fluid, and the algorithms whisper their versions of truth, the historian’s pen must glow brighter than ever—not to preserve ashes, but to pass on fire.