When wildlife becomes an economy of conservation

Siddharth Roy

(siddharth001.roy@gmail.com)

When Assam's forests reopen after the monsoon, it is tempting to think of October 2 as simply the beginning of another tourist season. It is more consequential than that. The reopening of Manas on October 2, Kaziranga on October 3 and Pobitora on October 13 marks the return of visitors to some of India's most important and ecologically valuable wildlife landscapes in the Northeast. The opportunity is to turn this seasonal rush into a conservation economy in which tourism pays for protection, creates livelihoods and gives communities a stake in healthy forests.

Assam already has the natural capital. The state has five national parks, two UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and more than 180 mammal species. Kaziranga and Manas are complex floodplain, grassland, forest and river systems supporting rhinos, tigers, elephants, wild buffalo, golden langurs and pygmy hogs. Kaziranga covers about 858 square kilometres, while Manas is linked to Bhutan's Royal Manas National Park.

The economic case for wildlife tourism is clear. Kaziranga recorded 4,06,564 visitors in 2024-25, including 17,693 foreigners, and generated about Rs 10.91 crore in revenue, according to the Union government. A decade earlier, in 2014-15, it had received 1,32,930 visitors and earned about Rs 2.86 crore. Visitor numbers therefore more than tripled over the decade, while tourism revenue increased nearly fourfold. The latest season went further: Kaziranga reportedly welcomed 4,68,147 visitors in 2025-26, including a record 30,474 foreign tourists.

Manas tells a similar story, but with an important difference. It has the potential to distribute tourism benefits more widely across western Assam and the Bodoland Territorial Region. Visitor numbers rose from 52,962 in 2021-22 to 63,723 in 2025-26. Foreign visitors increased dramatically from only 45 to 4,951 over the same period. In 2024-25, up to May, Manas generated Rs 1.73 crore from tourism, compared with Rs 1.41 crore in 2023-24. These are modest figures compared with Assam's wider tourism economy, but they demonstrate what a healthy landscape can generate when conservation and enterprise reinforce each other.

Yet footfall cannot become the principal measure of success. Wildlife tourism has a paradox at its heart: the more successful a destination becomes, the greater the danger of loving it to death. Too many vehicles, noise, waste, poorly regulated construction and pressure on sensitive habitats can diminish precisely the wilderness that attracts visitors. A tiger reserve cannot be managed like an amusement park.

Assam therefore needs a carrying-capacity approach to wildlife tourism. Each landscape should have scientifically determined limits for vehicles, safari routes, visitor timings, accommodation and infrastructure. Online permits can help monitor pressure, but digital convenience should not become an excuse for unlimited access. Sensitive habitats should have seasonal or route-specific restrictions. The objective must be conservation value per visitor, not visitors per square kilometre.

The monsoon closure offers a useful lesson. A forest is not a theatre open every day for an audience. Seasonal closure allows habitats and infrastructure to recover. This principle should extend throughout the season. Rest days, route rotation and temporary closures can be signs of a mature tourism system, not administrative inconvenience.

The greater opportunity lies outside the famous safari circuits. Assam can connect Kaziranga and Manas with Orang, Pobitora, Raimona, Sikhna Jwhwlao, Barnadi and Chakrashila, creating a network rather than concentrating demand in two iconic parks. The government has also spoken of developing the Assam Duars as a conservation-tourism circuit. Distribution can reduce pressure on individual parks while directing spending into less-visited landscapes.

For that model to work, local communities must become stakeholders. A visitor does not spend only on an entry ticket. Money flows to drivers, guides, homestays, restaurants, handicraft producers and farmers supplying food. If these linkages are strengthened, wildlife can become an economic asset without becoming a commodity. Local youth can be trained as naturalists, birding guides, interpreters and hospitality professionals.

Manas offers an important opportunity because conservation there is inseparable from social history. The landscape has experienced conflict and ecological degradation, followed by restoration. Tourism can reinforce recovery if communities see protected forests as living assets generating employment and dignity. Community-led experiences in buffer areas could complement safaris and reduce pressure on core habitats.

Assam should also invest in what tourists do not immediately see. Roads and bridges inside parks must be carefully designed; waste and sewage systems must keep pace with hotels; water use must be monitored; wildlife crossings must remain unobstructed. Tourism operators should account for their ecological footprint. A lodge should not undermine the ecosystem on which its business depends.

Wildlife tourism can also become a vehicle for conservation finance. A transparent share of tourism revenue can support anti-poaching patrols, habitat restoration, grassland management, veterinary care and community programmes. Visitors value a safari more when they know their money helps keep the landscape alive.

Assam's wildlife season should therefore be judged by a broader balance sheet. How many people visited matters. Local jobs matter. So does conservation revenue. But so do questions that do not appear in tourism brochures: Did habitat quality improve? Did pressure on sensitive zones decline? Did communities benefit? Did wildlife corridors remain intact?

Assam's advantage is that its wildlife is globally significant and economically valuable. But that advantage can survive only if tourism remains subordinate to ecology. The forest must never become scenery for tourism; tourism must become one reason society protects the forest.

As Manas and Kaziranga open their gates this October, Assam has an opportunity to redefine what a wildlife season means. It should not be a few months of safaris followed by a count of visitors. It should be an annual demonstration that conservation, livelihoods and responsible tourism can strengthen one another. The finest souvenir is not a photograph of a rhino. It is knowing that its landscape has become more valuable by remaining wild.