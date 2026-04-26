Where justice first fails

Debika Dutta

(debika.dutta2015@gmail.com)

Justice does not collapse in the courtroom without warning. It is often weakened much earlier—during investigation, in the quiet discipline of recording facts. The written record, omissions, and ambiguities largely determine the direction of a case by the time it reaches trial. The outrage surrounding the Arnamai Bora rape and murder case is justified. But outrage, by itself, does not secure justice. Process does.

At the centre of that process lies the case diary. Mandated under Section 172 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, it is meant to capture, day by day, the course of investigation—information received, visits made, evidence collected, and witnesses examined. It is not routine paperwork. It is the foundation on which prosecution stands or falls. When the case diary is strong, it lends coherence to the case. When it is weak, the case begins to unravel—often irreversibly.

In Assam, the realities of investigation are demanding. Terrain delays access. Resources are stretched. Communities are closely knit, making witnesses cautious and evidence harder to secure. These constraints are real, but they make precision more necessary, not less. When conditions are difficult, the standard of documentation cannot afford to slip. The margin for error is small; the cost of error is high.

Courts are not guided by sentiment. They look for consistency. Every step—from the crime scene to the courtroom—must form a clear and unbroken chain. Who arrived first? Was the scene secured? How was evidence handled? When were witnesses examined, and what did they say at the outset? These are not minor details; they are the structure of the case itself. The case diary must answer them. If it does not, doubt enters—and in criminal law, doubt tilts the balance in favour of the accused.

This is decisive in cases of sexual violence and murder. Forensic evidence is often seen as conclusive, but it is only as reliable as the process behind it. A DNA report may be scientifically sound, yet its credibility can be undermined if the chain of custody is unclear or poorly recorded. Science cannot rescue a compromised process. Where documentation is weak, even strong evidence loses its force.

India’s recent legal history offers enough reminders. The Aarushi Talwar case exposed how investigative lapses can cloud a prosecution. The Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case revealed how inconsistencies weaken a case over time. The prolonged course of the Malegaon blast case has again highlighted the cost of procedural gaps. These cases differ widely, but they underline the same principle: weak documentation creates strong doubt.

Witness testimony only adds to the challenge. Memories fade. Statements change. Witnesses turn hostile. What often remains steady is what was recorded at the earliest stage. A precise case diary preserves that first account, allowing the prosecution to confront contradictions. Without it, the case begins to lose direction.

This is where accountability becomes unavoidable. When a case ends in acquittal, it is recorded as a legal outcome. But the reasons—delays, omissions, inconsistencies—are not always examined with the seriousness they deserve. A failed investigation is not merely a lapse; it risks becoming a second injustice. The victim’s family suffers not only from the crime but also from the system’s failure.

Conviction rates in serious offences show gradual improvement, but they also reflect a fundamental reality: criminal law demands proof beyond doubt. Courts do not expect perfection, but they insist on coherence. When investigation is thorough and documentation disciplined, cases withstand scrutiny. When they are not, even grave charges fail to secure conviction.

Public anger in cases like that of Arnamai Bora is natural. There is a demand for swift justice, and rightly so. But speed cannot substitute rigour. A hurried case that collapses on appeal does not deliver justice—it delays it. Justice must be built carefully, step by step, so that it endures.

The solution does not lie in sweeping changes but in strengthening fundamentals. The case diary must be treated as a critical legal document, not an administrative formality. This requires better training, timely recording, wider adoption of digital tools, and stronger supervision. These are not abstract reforms; they are practical necessities.

Ultimately, justice is not determined by dramatic courtroom moments, but rather by meticulous attention to detail. The case diary remains unseen, but it is decisive. It does not speak loudly, yet it carries the weight of truth. When it is strong, justice stands. When it is weak, justice does not fail in a moment—it slips away, quietly and permanently.