While the world watches the West, China moves the East

Debika Dutta

(debika.dutta2015@gmail.com)

The most consequential shifts in world affairs rarely announce themselves. They gather quietly while governments are distracted, markets are unsettled and public attention is consumed by the crisis of the day. Much of the world’s strategic gaze today remains fixed on the West — Ukraine, West Asia, Washington-Tehran tensions and the security of global energy routes. These crises matter. But while the world watches one theatre, another is steadily changing. China is pressing Taiwan, consolidating its position in the South China Sea, deepening its relationships across the Indian Ocean and building the industrial and technological foundations of long-term power. Beijing has understood a truth democracies sometimes forget: power is not merely about winning today’s argument; it is about shaping tomorrow’s choices. For India, that distinction is becoming decisive.

India has traditionally viewed China through the Himalayas. Understandably so. The mountains are where the territorial dispute is most visible and the memory of 2020 remains powerful. Peace along the Line of Actual Control is indispensable. But the border cannot become the entire map of India’s China policy. Beijing does not see India merely from the Tibetan plateau. Its conception of power is continental, maritime, technological, economic and diplomatic. China’s strategic geography stretches from the Himalayas to the Pacific, from the South China Sea to the Indian Ocean, and from ports and shipping lanes to supply chains and technology. India must learn to see the same map. The real question is how India prepares for a China whose understanding of power extends far beyond the frontier.

For India, the Indian Ocean is not an outer ring of national security. It is the country’s economic bloodstream. Energy arrives through these waters, trade moves through them, and India’s relationships with the Gulf, Africa and Southeast Asia depend upon them. As India seeks to become a major manufacturing and trading power, maritime security will become inseparable from economic security. The Indian Navy, therefore, must be understood not merely as an instrument of defence but as the guardian of India’s economic arteries. Maritime domain awareness, satellites, undersea capabilities, unmanned systems, secure communications and protection of commercial shipping are no longer specialised military concerns. They are instruments of national power.

India possesses a geographical advantage that China cannot easily replicate. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands sit close to the approaches to the Malacca Strait; the Bay of Bengal opens towards Southeast Asia, while the Arabian Sea connects India to the Gulf and eastern Africa. But geography becomes power only when backed by infrastructure, technology, naval capability, economic strength and diplomatic purpose. The islands must therefore be treated not as distant outposts but as strategic assets through which India’s economic rise and regional influence can travel.

China’s partnership with Pakistan offers another lesson. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has obvious implications for India, particularly because it passes through territory claimed by India. But the larger lesson lies in how Beijing combines economics with geography. A road does not have to be a military road to possess strategic value. A port does not need a uniform at its gate to influence calculations. Connectivity creates access; access creates relationships; relationships create leverage. India needs its own connectivity story—from the Northeast to Southeast Asia, from the Indian Ocean to Africa and from the Gulf to Central Asia. The Northeast cannot remain peripheral to India’s strategic imagination. Its geography makes deeper economic integration with Southeast Asia not merely an economic opportunity but a strategic imperative.

India’s partnerships with the United States, Japan, Australia and other Indo-Pacific countries are important because they can help preserve a balance in a region where the status quo is under pressure. Yet India’s Indo-Pacific policy should not become an anti-China crusade. Secure sea lanes, resilient supply chains, technological cooperation and a stable maritime neighbourhood are Indian interests in their own right. Strategic autonomy does not mean standing alone. It means possessing enough strength to choose one’s partners without surrendering one’s choices.

India’s relationship with China will test that principle. Dialogue must continue because two major Asian powers cannot conduct their relationship indefinitely through suspicion. Every reduction in border tension should be welcomed. But engagement must never be confused with naivety. The territorial dispute remains unresolved, China’s claims over Arunachal Pradesh remain a concern, and competition for influence across Asia will continue even when relations appear calmer. Mature statecraft requires two things at once: the willingness to talk and the capacity to prepare. Diplomacy should reduce the possibility of conflict; preparedness should reduce the temptation to exploit vulnerability.

The deeper challenge is that national security itself is changing. The next conflict may not begin with troops crossing a border. It could begin with a cyberattack, disruption of communications, an attack on a port or the disabling of critical infrastructure. Satellites, undersea cables, financial networks and power systems can become battlefields without looking like battlefields. A secure country is one that can continue functioning when someone tries to disrupt it. Defence preparedness remains indispensable, but so are resilient supply chains, secure digital infrastructure, domestic technological capacity, advanced manufacturing and energy security. Sovereignty in the twenty-first century will increasingly depend on the ability to withstand disruption.

China’s greatest strategic advantage may ultimately be its ability to think beyond the news cycle. Its power rests not only on military capability but also on manufacturing, technology, infrastructure, commercial reach and long-term planning. China thinks in decades. India must learn to do the same, without imitating China’s political system. India’s strength lies elsewhere—in democracy, human capital, entrepreneurship, geography and institutional legitimacy. But advantages do not automatically become capabilities. A demographic dividend, a favourable location or a large economy does not by itself create strategic power. Power has to be built, patiently and deliberately.

That requires continuity rather than episodic urgency. The China challenge cannot be addressed only after a border confrontation, a naval deployment or a diplomatic disagreement. It requires sustained investment in defence, technology, infrastructure, manufacturing, maritime capacity and resilient supply chains. Europe remains absorbed by Russia, West Asia continues to consume diplomatic attention, and the United States faces strategic demands across several theatres. China does not need to create every distraction. It only needs to keep moving while others are forced to stop. That is the quiet power of strategic patience.

India’s response, therefore, should be clarity rather than anxiety. The real question is not whether China is stronger than India in particular areas. It plainly is. Nor can India predict every Chinese move. The more important question is whether India can develop enough strategic depth that no Chinese move can dictate India’s choices. That is what strategic autonomy should mean in the twenty-first century: the ability to choose, cooperate, resist, refuse and, when necessary, wait, without another power possessing the leverage to make those decisions for India.

India must learn to see the whole map. The Himalayas will remain central to national security, but they cannot be the boundary of India’s strategic imagination. The Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Malacca Strait and wider Indian Ocean are equally important to India’s future. The neighbourhood is not India’s periphery; it is India’s immediate strategic environment. Maritime routes are the arteries of India’s economic rise. Technology is an instrument of sovereignty. Connectivity is an instrument of influence.

China has understood this changing geography of power. India does not need to become another China to respond to it. It needs to become more completely itself—more resilient, more connected, more capable and more confident.

For too long, India’s strategic conversation has revolved around one question: What will China do next? The more important question is: What does India intend to become? A secure India cannot merely guard its borders. It must secure its choices, protect its mountains, command its seas, strengthen its economy, safeguard its technologies, support its neighbours and maintain partnerships without surrendering strategic independence. The world may continue watching the West, absorbed by wars and crises. China will continue calculating across the geography of the East. India has no luxury of looking in only one direction. It must see the whole map—not because conflict is inevitable, but because the future will belong to those who understand its geography before it arrives.