Why Assam must rethink its relationship with the Brahmaputra

Debika Dutta

(debika.dutta2015@gmail.com)

The Brahmaputra does not recognise the boundaries that humans draw along its banks. It does not distinguish between ancestral property and newly acquired land, administrative jurisdictions and private holdings, or political promises and developmental priorities. Its movements are governed by forces far older than the institutions that seek to regulate them.

Nevertheless, for generations, human settlements have expanded along its banks, often without sufficient consideration of the geographical realities of a river system defined by movement and transformation. Assam’s recurring experience of floods and erosion is, in many ways, the consequence of this difficult relationship between human ambition and natural geography. The question confronting Assam today is not whether the Brahmaputra can be controlled, but whether the state can develop a more intelligent, scientifically informed and institutionally sustainable relationship with its rivers.

This is why the proposed Floodplain Zoning Bill deserves particular attention. On November 5, 2026, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the progress of drafting the proposed legislation, which seeks to regulate land use along river channels through designated prohibited and restricted zones. The proposed framework envisages Flood Zoning Authorities at multiple administrative levels and is intended to cover both rural and urban areas. The Chief Minister also directed officials to ensure safeguards for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities traditionally residing along riverbanks. The bill is proposed to be placed before the next session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

This initiative deserves recognition as a potentially significant development in the state’s approach to flood-risk management. More importantly, it signals an understanding that recurring disasters cannot be addressed exclusively through interventions undertaken after destruction has occurred. Assam needs to move from a predominantly reactive approach towards a culture of prevention, preparedness and scientifically guided land-use planning.

For too long, public understanding of flood management has revolved around a familiar sequence: embankment construction, emergency evacuation, relief distribution, compensation and reconstruction. Each of these interventions has its place, and none can be dispensed with. Embankments and anti-erosion measures remain essential for protecting vulnerable settlements and infrastructure. Flood forecasting and timely warnings save lives. Relief and rehabilitation are indispensable responsibilities of the state. However, these measures, while necessary, cannot independently address the structural factors that contribute to flood vulnerability.

There is little justification for repeatedly exposing human settlements and public infrastructure to foreseeable risks when scientific knowledge and appropriate planning can reduce such exposure. A developmental state must not measure its effectiveness merely by its capacity to respond to disasters. It must demonstrate an equal capacity to anticipate them. The measure of development is not how much land we occupy, but how intelligently we understand the land on which we build it.

Floodplain zoning provides an important instrument for achieving this objective. By identifying areas susceptible to different degrees of inundation and regulating activities according to their vulnerability, it seeks to minimise potential damage before floods occur. The Ministry of Jal Shakti has recognised floodplain zoning as an effective non-structural measure for flood management. Its national framework emphasises the identification of flood-prone areas and the regulation of permissible development within them.

For Assam, the relevance of this approach is unmistakable. The Brahmaputra is a highly dynamic river system, carrying enormous sediment loads from its Himalayan catchment. Its channels, banks and adjoining landscapes undergo continuous transformation. The chars and riverine settlements support communities whose main sources of income are farming, fishing, raising animals, and other traditional jobs. Generations have established their homes and social relationships within this distinctive geographical environment.

Consequently, floodplain zoning cannot become an exercise in drawing administrative lines on a map and declaring the problem resolved. A law that protects the river but fails to protect the people who have lived beside it for generations would remain incomplete. Equally, the historical presence of settlements cannot become an argument for permitting every form of construction or commercial activity in areas exposed to serious and demonstrable risks.

The distinction between traditional habitation, vulnerable livelihoods, unauthorised construction and environmentally damaging encroachment must inform the implementation of the proposed framework. The state must be firm where regulation is necessary, but fairness must remain inseparable from enforcement. Where relocation becomes unavoidable for reasons of public safety, rehabilitation must ensure secure housing, access to education and healthcare, adequate infrastructure and sustainable livelihood opportunities. The objective must be to reduce vulnerability, not transfer it from one location to another.

The proposed safeguards for traditionally resident Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities are therefore important. Their effectiveness will depend on the transparent identification of affected populations, meaningful consultation and practical rehabilitation arrangements. Social justice must not be treated as an additional consideration to be addressed after environmental regulation has been completed. It must be incorporated into the planning process itself.

Scientific precision will be equally decisive. Floodplain boundaries cannot be established through outdated land records or static geographical assumptions. Historical flood data, satellite imagery, hydrological modelling, sediment studies and updated geographical information systems must inform the identification of prohibited and restricted zones. Different river stretches have different geographical characteristics, and a uniform regulatory approach may fail to account for these variations.

Assam must therefore draw upon the expertise of the Central Water Commission, the Brahmaputra Board, the North Eastern Space Applications Centre and research institutions such as IIT Guwahati. Their contribution should extend beyond preliminary mapping to continuous monitoring, risk assessment and the periodic revision of floodplain classifications. The river basin, rather than an isolated administrative boundary, must increasingly become the basis of planning.

Another dimension demands urgent attention: the progressive degradation of natural drainage systems. Wetlands, beels and low-lying areas are not vacant spaces awaiting conversion into construction sites. They perform essential ecological functions by retaining excess water, supporting biodiversity and regulating natural drainage. Their destruction through unplanned urbanisation and encroachment can intensify flooding and waterlogging. Guwahati’s recurring urban waterlogging demonstrates that the problem cannot be understood exclusively through the behaviour of the Brahmaputra River. The manner in which cities occupy and transform their natural drainage landscapes is equally important.

Assam’s developmental aspirations are legitimate and necessary. The state requires better connectivity, industrial infrastructure, modern agricultural facilities, expanding urban centres and improved public services. Environmental regulation must not become an impediment to responsible economic progress. However, development should not be used to justify the destruction of the ecological systems upon which its sustainability depends. Infrastructure built without adequate consideration of geographical vulnerability can eventually become a recurring public liability.

The proposed legislation must, therefore, form part of a comprehensive strategy incorporating embankment maintenance, riverbank protection, wetland conservation, drainage improvement, early-warning systems and disaster preparedness. Floodplain zoning cannot replace structural interventions; it must complement them. The strength of Assam’s flood-management architecture will depend on how effectively these different measures are integrated.

Implementation will ultimately determine whether this initiative becomes a meaningful institutional reform or remains another well-intentioned policy announcement. Defined responsibilities, transparent land-use classifications, accessible grievance-redressal mechanisms and regular scientific assessments will be indispensable. Citizens must understand why particular areas are classified as restricted or prohibited and what legal and administrative remedies are available to them. Equally, enforcement must be consistent and must not become selective or dependent upon the influence of particular individuals.

There is also a larger consideration that Assam must confront. Climate variability, changing rainfall patterns and the increasing complexity of extreme weather events make traditional assumptions about environmental stability increasingly inadequate. Planning must be sufficiently flexible to accommodate changing risks. A flood-management policy designed for yesterday’s geographical conditions cannot automatically provide security for tomorrow’s settlements. The proposed Flood Plain Zoning Bill offers an opportunity to institutionalise a more forward-looking approach. Its significance lies not merely in regulating construction but in encouraging a fundamental change in public policy: from occupying vulnerable landscapes without adequate planning to organising development in accordance with scientific understanding.

The Brahmaputra is neither an adversary to be conquered nor an inconvenience to be accommodated through temporary administrative arrangements. It is an integral part of Assam’s geographical identity and ecological inheritance. The state cannot alter the fundamental nature of its rivers, but it can substantially improve the manner in which human settlements, infrastructure and economic activities coexist with them.

Development cannot mean imposing human ambition upon nature without understanding its limits. Nor can environmental protection mean disregarding the legitimate aspirations of communities whose histories are inseparable from the landscape. The responsibility of governance is to reconcile these realities through knowledge, foresight and justice.

The Brahmaputra will continue to shape Assam, just as it has shaped its history and civilisation. The question is whether Assam will continue to organise its future around recurring encounters with disaster or develop the institutional wisdom to anticipate and reduce their consequences. The proposed Floodplain Zoning Bill offers an opportunity to make that transition.

A river has no property papers, but the people living beside it have histories, rights and aspirations. A mature developmental state must respect both. The future of Assam will not be secured by attempting to conquer its rivers, but by learning to build a civilisation of resilience alongside them.