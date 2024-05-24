Why Brand Modi?

Anirban Choudhury

(eternalflamenew@gmail.com)

The key to overthrowing an established brand is not to constantly attack it but to create an alternative, away from the existing one. However, by doing just the opposite, Modi’s opponents are only helping the brand’s cause.

As the country is in the last leg of a seven-phase parliamentary election, one brand that has stood out consistently in the electioneering is Brand Modi. Attribute it to his personal charisma, his oratorial skill, the zeal to work 24x7, or his ability to take bold decisions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has over the past 10 years literally sweated it out to create a brand that undoubtedly stands tall. Never mind the naysayers; this brand will perhaps go down in history for transforming Bharat forever and how it is perceived. In fact, this brand has become synonymous with Bharat and Bharatiyata. Such has been the power of Brand Modi. Now, contrast this to the motley group of PM wannabes with a divisive agenda and singing different tunes that never quite inspire public confidence.

For the past almost seven decades, the country has become infamous the world over for all the wrong reasons. Mired in corruption, scams, nepotism, economic stagnation, regionalism, communalism, secessionism, etc., all of which sapped its growth, Bharat never quite inspired the world. This had had a profound impact on the Bharatiya diaspora too, who never could quite take pride in what was going on back home. For instance, in the 10 years preceding Modi Inc., there was a dispensation where a lady exercised full powers despite not being in the PMO, while there was a Prime Minister who was not actually empowered. Then, there was a total policy paralysis, with the incumbent adopting an ostrich approach vis-à-vis issues that required immediate action, fearing burning its fingers once again in some scam that had become so synonymous with the preceding regime. All these brewed a sense of despondency in the minds of the people.

Then came Narendra Damodardas Modi in 2014, riding high on the popular disenchantment against the ills plaguing the country. And from Day 1 as Prime Minister, he hasn’t disappointed anyone. Be it junking obsolete laws, taking punitive actions against terrorists operating from foreign soils, scrapping Article 370, banning triple talaq, or even demonetisation, Modi did not shy away from taking hard decisions whenever required in the past 10 years, thereby proving himself tough and decisive. He showed that he would not flinch from taking bold measures in the interest of the country and its people, cementing his image as a bold leader.

Further, the evacuation of Bharatiyas in thousands from COVID-struck China, war-torn Ukraine, or the Israel-Hamas conflict zone, the release of eight former Indian Navy personnel incarcerated in Kuwait, or the Indian Navy rescuing hostages from Somali pirates and securing vessels from Houthi rebel attacks helped bolster not only Modi’s personal image but also that of the country the world over. All these helped announce the arrival of a new Bharat on the world map. This greatly contributed to his personal image as someone who puts the country and people first. No wonder, Brand Modi has endeared itself with the masses, while the Bharatiya diaspora is delirious. They now proudly wear the badge of their homeland abroad. Brand Modi has thus become synonymous with Brand Bharat.

Modi’s two terms also stand out as being some of the most inclusive. Centred around his mantra “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas” (with “Sabka Vishwas” and “Sabka Prayas” being appended subsequently), flagship programmes like Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, or One Nation, One Ration Card, etc., and linking all these with Aadhaar have not only added new momentum to poverty alleviation measures but also helped in bringing transparency to the entire public service delivery system. The poor in this country are, for the first time, being given dignity, not alms. Further, whether it’s the Northeast or Jammu and Kashmir, all regions now hold equal stakes in the country’s development journey. The pace of progress in the past 10 years in these two regions or the recent hosting of the G20 events in the country’s far-flung areas bear testimony to the Modi government’s agenda of inclusive development. The identification of most backward districts in the country and categorising them as “Aspirational Districts” too reflects the government’s approach towards addressing development imbalances with an inclusive approach. Also, as per records, Muslim students received the highest number of scholarships under the Modi regime.

A key attribute of Modi Inc. has been its huge success in fueling public aspiration and national pride, especially among the youth. Campaigns like Digital India, Skill India, Made in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Viksit Bharat, etc. have been used as vehicles to carry forward the message of a strong and resilient Bharat, thereby capturing the popular minds, especially of the youth. The country’s recent successes in key defence technologies, space, and other technical advancements also helped carry forward the government’s agenda in no small measure. All these contributed to the creation of Brand Modi, a brand that resonates with the masses.

However, perhaps the biggest factor contributing to Brand Modi’s success has been his taint-free personal image and as a capable administrator. During the last 10 years, not a single allegation of a scam has rocked his government, nor has any member of his team faced any such accusation. Though his detractors did try to bring in some allegations, none of these were able to withstand the scrutiny in the court of law or the people, a far cry when compared with his immediate predecessor.

The fact is that, built assiduously over the past decade, Brand Modi has undoubtedly emerged as one of the most powerful brands in the country’s political landscape in recent times. It’s also not just content sitting in the pole position but works relentlessly to retain the top slot and increase the gap with its competitors. This is evident in his style of functioning—always travelling to some state, addressing public rallies, etc. Modi’s electioneering during the Lok Sabha polls also reflects this intent. As per a media report, compared to Rahul Gandhi’s 39 election rallies, Modi held 103 rallies (till May 11).

Finally, perhaps what makes the brand enduring is the fact that it draws sustenance from the masses and is not foisted. But, in their zeal to unseat him, Modi’s detractors are committing the cardinal mistake of targeting the brand itself. The key to overthrowing an established brand is not to constantly attack it but to create an alternative, away from the existing one. However, by doing just the opposite, Modi’s opponents are only helping the brand’s cause.