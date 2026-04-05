Why India’s New Transgender Bill is Facing a Backlash

Krishna Medhi

(krishnamedhi808@gmail.com)

Public policy often speaks in the language of structure rules, verification, and accountability. It promises order. But when such language begins to shape something as deeply personal as identity, it raises a difficult question: can identity be regulated without being diminished?

India’s proposed Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, sits precisely at this intersection. Presented as a measure to streamline recognition and prevent misuse of benefits, the bill has sparked unease among those it aims to serve. The discomfort is not merely political; it is deeply human.

At the core of the debate lies a shift from self-identification to medical verification. This transition marks a departure from the principle laid down by the Supreme Court in NALSA v. Union of India, which afirmed that gender identity is an intrinsic part of personal dignity and autonomy. The judgement recognised that identity is not something to be granted by the state but something that already exists within the individual. The proposed biII, however, reintroduces the idea of validation of needing to be assessed, certified and approved.

Supporters of the bill argue that such mechanisms are necessary to ensure clarity and prevent misuse of welfare provisions. In a country as vast and complex as India, the need for administrative checks is not without merit. Yet, this argument rests on an assumption that is worth interrogating: that there is a system robust enough to be misused in the first place.

For many transgender individuals, especially outside metropolitan centres, access to even basic rights remains inconsistent. Healthcare facilities that provide gender-affirming support are limited. Legal documentation processes can be slow and unclear. Employment opportunities continue to be shaped by stigma. In such a context, the concern is less about misuse and more about access – who is able to enter the system at all.

Voices from the ground reflect this gap between policy and lived reality.

“This is not a trans protection bill. It is a trans betrayal bill,” says Prema Chowallur of the Rainbow Home of Seven Sisters, who has worked closely with vulnerable members of the community. According to her, the bill strips away fundamental rights, particularly the right to self-identification, and replaces them with processes that are not only impractical but also invasive.

Her concern extends beyond the legal language to the real-life consequences faced by individuals. Many transgender individuals, especially those rejected by their families, rely on community networks and shelter homes for survival. If such spaces risk falling into legal grey areas under the new framework, the question becomes urgent: where do they go?

Similarly, activist Rituparna Borah cautions, “This push for verification is an attempt to standardise identities that are inherently diverse. In doing so, it risks excluding those who don’t fit into rigid categories – especially in regions like the Northeast, where access to medical boards and institutional support is already limited.”

Lucky Neog, a trans man from Assam, captures this gap between policy and reality. Having navigated an already difficult system, he sees the bill as exclusionary rather than protective. “This legislation is not protection; it’s control over my identity. In places like Assam, this process is not just difficult; it’s impossible. You cannot ask me to prove who I am,” he says.

When a process becomes inaccessible, it inevitably becomes exclusionary.

Beyond logistics lies a deeper concern. Identity is not a document to be verified or a condition to be diagnosed; it is lived and understood internally. Subjecting it to bureaucratic or medical scrutiny risks reducing it to something that can be approved or denied. In a society where stigma already exists, such scrutiny does not build trust; it reinforces doubt.

None of this is to argue against the need for policy. Laws are essential to ensure rights and access. But a law designed to protect must first ensure that it does not exclude anyone. At its core, this debate goes beyond policy. It questions whether India will continue to uphold dignity through self-identification, as recognised in NALSA v. Union of India, or move towards a system of control.

Because in the end, identity cannot be certified; it can only be lived.