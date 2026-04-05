Why one should vote

The participation of citizens as voters in the democratic and electoral processes is integral to the successful running of any democracy. It is also the very basis of wholesome democratic elections. Voting is among the most important fundamental rights and responsibilities that form the backbone of democratic societies around the world. It is the primary means by which citizens have a direct say in how they are governed, in shaping laws and policies, and in electing leaders who would impact their lives. Despite its importance, voter participation often falls short in many countries, and India is no exception. Studies have brought to the fore several reasons behind low voter turnout in India. While some people choose not to vote, either out of apathy, disillusionment, or a lack of understanding of its significance, some others do not understand that it is one of the most solemn and sacred duties of citizens in a democracy. Fortunately, Assam is one state in India which has also stood out in terms of high voter turnout. The voter turnout in the Assam Assembly election in 2016 was approximately 84.72%, a record high for Assam. In the next Assembly election (2021) however, the voter turnout dropped slightly, coming down to 82.42%. Political analysts have identified several factors behind the high voter turnout in Assam. Some say poll issues being intricately related to sub-regional issues could be one important factor. Desire for change in government has been also identified by some as an important factor. But that may not be true, because, though the voter turnout continued to rise in three successive Assembly elections – 2001, 2006 and 2011 – it was the same party that the people overwhelmingly voted for. In the case of the 2016 election, however, the reason may be true; the people of Assam decided to change the government. In 2021, the same party that won the 2016 election was re-elected, yet the high voter turnout proved that the theory of a “desire to change” is not always correct. Historically analyzing, one must agree that elections in Assam have been by and large a peaceful affair when compared to most other states of India. In this aspect, one can point out that while in most other states, the parties and candidates take to ‘fighting’ the elections, in Assam people refer to contesting an election as “playing”! This is a very significant aspect not just of elections in Assam, but also of the overall character of Assamese society.