Why road safety demands urgent structural reform

Siddharth Roy

(siddharth001.roy@gmail.com)

For a state striving to position itself as the economic gateway to Southeast Asia, Assam's rapidly expanding highway network has become a site of daily tragedy. Every single day, more than 11 people leave their homes across the state and never return. According to data reviewed by the State Transport Department in April 2026, Assam recorded 4,219 road accidents and 1,008 deaths in the first three months of 2026 alone. This barely budged from the 4,232 crashes and 1,035 deaths logged during the same quarter in 2025. Beneath the shiny ribbon cuttings of new flyovers and widened corridors lies a grim public health emergency that claims more lives than seasonal floods or insurgent violence ever did.

The numbers behind the crisis

The trajectory of road fatalities in Assam over the past few years paints a deeply troubling picture. Data released by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways shows that Assam remains the undisputed road crash hotspot of the Northeast, recording 9,518 major crashes in 2024. Even more alarming is the lethality of these collisions. Assam registered a fatality rate of 7.43 deaths per 10,000 vehicles, compared to the national average of 4.58, giving the state the fifth highest vehicular fatality rate in India. Meanwhile, Ministry of Home Affairs figures reveal that total accidental deaths in the state climbed by 6.55 percent to reach 5,698 in 2024, with traffic collisions acting as the primary driver.

When we break down who is dying on our roads, the economic and social damage becomes clear. Nearly 79 percent of road crash victims in Assam belong to the productive working age group of 18 to 45 years. Two wheeler riders account for roughly 39 percent of all deaths, and four out of five young riders killed were under the age of 35, most of them riding without helmets. Pedestrians make up another 11 percent of fatalities. Furthermore, the crisis is heavily concentrated in specific pockets. Just nine out of Assam's 35 districts account for nearly half of all road deaths, led by high density corridors in Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup, Nagaon, Sonitpur, and Cachar.

When engineering fails the commuter

It is convenient for authorities to blame every crash on reckless drivers, yet the physical state of Assam's roads tells a different story. National highways constitute less than 10 percent of the state's total road network, yet they account for nearly 48 percent of all accidents and almost half of all fatalities. The recent string of horrific crashes along the Khetri to Jagiroad stretch of National Highway 27, where seven commuters lost their lives in late August 2026 followed by three members of a family in early October, highlights how poorly maintained highways turn into death traps.

During the monsoon months, poor cross drainage causes rainwater to pool inside deep potholes, hiding lethal craters from approaching motorists. A vehicle travelling at highway speed drops into a submerged trench, loses balance, and swerves into oncoming traffic. Despite collecting hefty fees at toll gates like Nazirakhat, highway executing agencies such as the National Highways Authority of India and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited routinely leave diversions unmarked, service lanes incomplete, and median barriers broken. Across Upper Assam, ongoing four lane expansion works have remained half finished for years, forcing heavy trucks and local two wheelers into narrow, dusty bottlenecks without reflectors or warning signs. In winter, dense valley fog between December and February drives accident rates up by 25 percent simply because highways lack basic reflective pavement markers and edge lines.

Enforcement gaps and the golden hour

Engineering flaws are compounded by a severe shortage of traffic enforcement and emergency medical care. Vehicle registrations in Assam have grown by roughly 9 percent annually, with Guwahati alone holding a massive share of the state's vehicular load. However, the ratio of traffic enforcement personnel to registered vehicles remains stuck near a dismal one officer for every 14,000 vehicles. While automated cameras check helmet and speed violations at select intersections in Guwahati, vast rural stretches of National Highway 15 and National Highway 27 remain completely unpoliced after dark. Wrong side driving, which causes 5.5 percent of fatal crashes, and illegal truck parking outside highway dhabas continue unchecked despite repeated Supreme Court directives.

Equally fatal is what happens after a crash occurs. Medical science emphasizes the golden hour, the critical sixty minutes following trauma when prompt care can save a victim's life. Outside Guwahati and Dibrugarh, fully equipped level one trauma centres are virtually absent along major highway arteries. Victims pulled from mangled vehicles in places like Kaliabor, Boko, or Karbi Anglong often bleed to death inside ambulances during long transfers to tertiary hospitals.

A blueprint for safer roads

Turning this tide requires moving beyond routine review meetings at Dispur toward strict institutional accountability. First, the state government must follow through on Chief Secretary Ravi Kota's recent directive mandating suo motu legal and administrative action against highway contractors and agency officials whenever a fatal crash results from unfixed black spots, open manholes, or unmarked construction zones. A pothole on a tolled highway is not an act of nature; it is a breach of contract that demands criminal liability.

Second, Assam must expand the Integrated Road Accident Database across all police stations to scientifically redesign dangerous junctions with rumble strips, pedestrian overpasses, and solar lighting. Third, establishing dedicated trauma care units every 50 kilometres along National Highway 27 and National Highway 15 must become a top healthcare priority. Development is never measured by the kilometres of asphalt poured across a state, but by how safely its citizens return home at the end of the day.

(The author is a Consultant to Rashtriya Raksha University under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Civil engineer and a Columnist. The Views are personal. He can be reached at siddharth001.roy@gmail.com)

Peace and Tranquility

— The Quran