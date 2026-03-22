Wife not a maid!

A wife is not a maid of the husband. This observation has come from none other than the Supreme Court of India and was made orally by Justice Sandeep Mehta, who dismissed allegations made by a man that his wife was not “adequately” performing household chores (like cooking, etc.) and that she was using abusive language towards him and his parents. According to reports, while the couple had got married in 2017, the husband filed a case in a Family Court seeking divorce on the ground that his wife’s behaviour had changed just a week after their marriage and that she began mistreating him. While the Family Court granted the husband a divorce on grounds of cruelty, the wife challenged the order in the High Court, which overturned the divorce order. Unhappy with the High Court’s decision, the husband then approached the Supreme Court. The apex court on Friday reportedly emphasized that the times have changed and the husband as well must contribute to such affairs. “You’re not marrying a maid; you’re marrying a life partner,” Justice Sandeep Mehta reportedly remarked. Yes, it is a fact that a wife is not a husband’s maidservant; she is an equal partner, a companion, and a co-builder of a life together, not a subordinate hired for domestic chores. Marriage is a partnership, not a service contract, and treating a wife as a servant devalues her, fostering resentment and destroying the marital bond. True partnership implies shared responsibilities for cooking, cleaning, child-rearing, and household management, rather than expecting one partner to bear the entire load. When a husband assumes his wife is responsible for all cleaning and cooking, it reflects a misunderstanding of marital equality and a failure to see her as a person with her own needs, dignity, and potential. A healthy marriage is built on mutual respect, where both partners support each other’s aspirations and share the burdens of life. True men respect their wives. Likewise, all wives with self-respect also show equal respect to their husbands. For a marriage to be successful and full of happiness, both husband and wife must acknowledge each other as partners and treat them with care. It is essential to recognize that a wife deserves rest and assistance, and vice versa.