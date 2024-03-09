Women in Science: Celebrating their remarkable achievements

Joya Saikia

(The writer can be reached at joyasaikia1990@gmail.com.)

On February 11, we marked the International Day of Women in Science, a special occasion devoted to acknowledging and paying tribute to the accomplishments of women in the scientific realm. This yearly observance not only serves as a moment of reflection on the invaluable contributions women have woven into the fabric of scientific progress and innovation across time but also as a platform to showcase their achievements, illuminate the hurdles they navigate, and kindle inspiration for upcoming generations of women contemplating careers in science.

During the presentation of the interim Budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underscored a significant milestone: the enrollment of women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) courses has reached an impressive 43 percent, ranking among the highest globally. Emphasising a broader trend, she noted a commendable 28 percent surge in female enrollment in higher education over the past decade. In the realm of STEM, women and girls now constitute 43 percent of the enrollment, a noteworthy achievement on the international stage. Sitharaman also highlighted initiatives fostering women’s empowerment, citing the provision of Mudra Yojana loans amounting to thirty crore, aimed at supporting women entrepreneurs and enhancing their quality of life with dignity.

From trailblazers such as Savitribai Jyotiba Phule, hailed as India’s inaugural female educator, establishing the first girls’ school, to Lady Abala Bose, the pioneering Indian woman who ventured into medical studies at Madras University, to Kamala Sohonie, a trailblazer as the first Indian woman to attain a Ph.D. in a scientific discipline, to Ayyalasomayajula Lalitha, breaking barriers as India’s first female engineer, and Shakuntala Devi, renowned as the “Human Computer,” the legacy of women imprinting on the scientific tapestry endures. Presently, women scientists are ascending to leadership roles, steering groundbreaking initiatives like Chandrayaan-3 and the Aditya-L1 solar mission, underscoring their enduring influence and expertise as they continue to expand the horizons of scientific exploration.

The government has made significant advancements in fortifying STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, recognising its pivotal role in propelling innovation, economic prosperity, and societal progress. Spearheaded by the Ministry of Science and Technology, initiatives like the Vigyan Jyoti Scheme are actively dismantling gender barriers by empowering young girls in STEM through exposure and mentorship programs. Complementing this, programmes such as INSPIRE stimulate innovation among students by offering scholarships and research opportunities, while Atal Tinkering Labs focuses on nurturing creativity and problem-solving skills among school students. The Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan contributes to cultivating a culture of innovation in schools, bridging the theoretical and practical aspects. Furthermore, the government supports research endeavours with fellowships and grants, provides digital learning resources through the National Digital Library, and facilitates skill enhancement programmes through Skill India, collectively aiming to foster a skilled workforce and spur growth in STEM-related industries. These coordinated efforts underscore the government’s unwavering commitment to cultivating a robust ecosystem for scientific inquiry and technological advancement in the nation.

Women in STEM across India are actively defying stereotypes and making substantial contributions across diverse disciplines. Visionaries such as Dr. Tessy Thomas, often hailed as the “Missile Woman of India,” have broken through traditionally male-dominated fields, shattering glass ceilings. Notably, Indian women researchers are achieving excellence in domains like space technology, biotechnology, and mathematics, marking significant advancements in their respective fields. Furthermore, the government’s Vigyan Jyoti scheme stands as a beacon, designed to inspire and support young girls in pursuing STEM education and careers, fostering a culture of inclusivity and empowerment.

Women have achieved remarkable milestones across a spectrum of scientific domains, spanning from astronomy and biology to engineering and computer science. Their groundbreaking discoveries, innovations, and leadership have not only enhanced our comprehension of the world but have also propelled significant advancements in technology.

Despite playing a pivotal role in shaping the scientific landscape, women’s contributions have often been overlooked or undervalued. The celebration of the International Day of Women in Science seeks to rectify this imbalance, shedding light on the remarkable achievements of women scientists. Emphasising the need for diverse role models in science, the aim is to inspire young girls and women to pursue their passions, dismantling existing barriers in the field. While strides have been made, challenges persist for women in science, including gender bias, inadequate representation, and unequal opportunities. Creating a more inclusive and equitable environment is crucial, requiring concerted efforts to provide equal opportunities, mentorship, and support. Empowering women to thrive and contribute their unique perspectives to scientific advancements is essential. Despite the significant contributions, systemic barriers persist, making it imperative to encourage and showcase the achievements of women in science, igniting a passion for discovery and innovation among young girls.