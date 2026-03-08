Women in the Northeast

Women in Northeast India constitute approximately 50% of the region’s population. They play a pivotal role in the social, cultural, and economic fabric of the region. Women’s literacy in the region presents a diverse picture, generally featuring high female literacy rates that often exceed the national average. But maternal mortality remains a critical public health challenge in the Northeast, despite significant improvements in recent years. While the region generally performs better in terms of gender-based development parameters like education and workforce participation, health parameters like the maternal mortality ratio have historically lagged behind. The National Family Health Survey 5 (2019-21) reveals significant improvements in Assam’s reproductive health scenario. However, deep concerns remain regarding nutrition, as 66% of women are anaemic. While 66% of young women use hygienic menstrual protection, roughly 34% of women report domestic violence. According to NFHS-5, women’s health in Meghalaya showed a decreasing total fertility rate of children per woman. While knowledge of contraception is high, usage is low among married women. Women suffer from anaemia, highlighting critical nutritional needs. Nagaland showed improved reproductive health trends but faced challenges in institutional delivery and nutritional status. The total fertility rate dropped to 1.7 children per woman, with 57.4% contraceptive prevalence, yet only 46% of births occurred in health facilities. Women’s health in Tripura, however, showed improvements in institutional delivery and reproductive care, alongside significant challenges in anaemia, safety, and healthcare access. The survey revealed high rates of physical violence (29%) and anaemia among women, while 3/5ths of women face barriers to accessing medical care, revealing a transformative, albeit mixed, scenario for women’s health in Arunachal Pradesh. The survey indicates significant improvements in institutional deliveries, reproductive health services, and women’s empowerment, alongside lingering challenges regarding nutrition and anaemia. Mizoram, known for one of the highest literacy rates in the country, registered significant progress in reproductive health and empowerment, alongside persistent challenges in nutrition and economic participation. The findings depict a state with a relatively high quality of life, yet one that must address specific health disparities among women. Generally speaking, Northeast India presents a unique paradox regarding women’s security, featuring high social freedom alongside challenges from conflict-driven instability. Recent reports highlight Kohima, Aizawl, Gangtok, and Itanagar among India’s safest cities due to proactive community policing, strong social networks, and gender-balanced norms. But the fact remains that prolonged ethnic and communal conflicts, particularly in areas with militant activity, have created severe insecurity, making women vulnerable to displacement and violence. On the brighter side, women from Northeast India have a strengthened, prominent presence in security forces, with significant recruitment into the Territorial Army’s Home and Hearth battalions and Assam Rifles. They are actively serving as jawans in counter-insurgency roles and in specialised units, as exemplified by the first woman from Manipur joining the elite Special Protection Group.