Work-life harmony: A necessity, not a luxury

Mukesh Agrawal

(A retired IPS officer. He can be reached

at amukeships@gmail.com)

The death of 26-year-old Anna Sebastian Perayil, an employee of Ernst & Young, in September 2024 triggered a nationwide debate on corporate work culture in India. Earlier in late 2023, N. R. Narayana Murthy stirred controversy by suggesting Indian youth should work 70 hours a week to compete globally. The debate intensified when S. N. Subrahmanyan of Larsen & Toubro remarked that employees should be willing to work up to 90 hours a week. Surveys and employee feedback frequently highlight high-stress environments in large IT firms alongside concerns over alleged toxic cultures in several high-growth startups, often marked by intense pressure and poor work-life balance.

While these incidents drew national attention, they also exposed a deeper and widespread challenge. Millions of employees continue to struggle with the growing imbalance between professional demands and personal well-being. Work-life balance is increasingly becoming non-negotiable and a key motivator for employees worldwide.

According to the Randstad Work Monitor 2025 survey, 83% of employees rank work-life balance as a top priority, surpassing pay for the first time in over two decades. The “always-on” culture is now being widely questioned, with a shift toward the concept of “life-work balance”. The Global Life-Work Balance Index 2025 ranks New Zealand first for the third consecutive year, with European nations dominating the top 10. No country from Asia or the MENA region features among the leaders. India ranks 42nd, reflecting persistent challenges.

Workplace concerns such as feeling overwhelmed, interpersonal conflicts, job insecurity, and loss of passion and motivation have become increasingly common. Compromised creativity, chronic stress, burnout, fatigue, reduced productivity and quality. Rising absenteeism reflects a growing imbalance between professional and personal life. These issues were rarely heard of earlier, but rapid societal changes over the past two to three decades have transformed the work environment, affecting both domains.

On the personal front, strained relationships, limited family time, dependence on intoxicants, and declining physical and mental health are evident. Many complain about loss of identity and hobbies while financial and daily life pressures rise as routine tasks are outsourced, ultimately indicating neglect of personal well-being.

In a fast-paced, competitive and constantly connected world, the real question is not whether we work hard but whether we live well. It is time to move beyond the conventional idea of “work–life balance” and adopt a more practical approach: “work–life harmony”. Balance implies an equal division of time and energy, but life rarely functions in equal halves. Professional demands fluctuate, personal priorities evolve, and the pursuit of perfect balance often leads to frustration. Work–life harmony offers a more realistic perspective focusing on meaningful integration, reducing conflict, and enhancing fulfilment through flexibility across different phases of life.

Why It Matters

Work–life harmony directly influences mental health, productivity and relationships. Chronic stress and burnout are no longer confined to high-pressure jobs but are widespread across sectors. Long hours, relentless deadlines and the inability to disconnect harm physical and emotional well-being. Individuals who maintain balance are more focused, creative and resilient, improving productivity by working better, not longer. Organisations that respect boundaries benefit through higher retention, improved morale and a stronger public image.

The Modern-Day Challenges

Despite growing awareness, achieving work–life harmony remains a challenge for many. The causes are both structural and psychological. A culture of overwork still dominates several sectors where long hours are equated with dedication and constant availability with commitment. The boundary between office and home has blurred significantly.

Technology has further complicated matters. While it enhances efficiency and flexibility, it ensures work is never truly left behind. Emails, messages and virtual meetings create a sense of constant obligation. Poor prioritisation of tasks at hand and inefficient time management, both at the workplace and in personal life, add to the problem. Equally significant is the internal conflict driven by guilt and fear of missing out.

Work-life harmony in the corporate sector in India is steadily improving as companies adopt progressive, employee-centric policies. Firms such as Zerodha have introduced measures like automatic 6 p.m. logouts to reduce stress. Organizations are fast adopting liberal leave policies; family-friendly benefits, including parental leave and childcare support; and hybrid work models enabling flexibility and better family time. Companies like Tech Mahindra emphasize wellness through fitness and mental health programmes. Industry leaders including Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services offer counselling services and flexible work structures. Emerging trends such as the proposed “Right to Disconnect”, four-day workweeks, and “no-meeting days” reflect a shift towards outcome-based performance rather than long hours. Alongside corporate efforts, individuals are also redefining priorities, opting for flexible careers or sabbaticals to achieve better balance. India’s workplace culture is gradually evolving to support healthier, more sustainable work-life integration.

Achieving a healthy work-life balance in government service remains challenging due to heavy workloads, rigid systems and high-stakes responsibilities, especially in field roles, administrative services and public sector banking. Though widely seen as secure and structured, these jobs often demand availability beyond official working hours and round-the-clock accountability. Long, irregular hours including on weekends and holidays are common. Frequent transfers disrupt family life and push employees to remote locations with limited support. Procedural formalities and hierarchy restrict flexibility, making leave difficult, while digitisation and scrutiny have further strained work-life balance, leading to increased stress and dissatisfaction among employees.

Practical Ways Forward

Achieving work–life harmony does not require drastic change. It begins with small, deliberate actions. Setting clear boundaries, defining work hours, respecting personal time, prioritising tasks and practising effective time management can make a meaningful difference. Focusing on what truly matters improves efficiency and reduces unnecessary stress. Health, family and individual interests must be treated as priorities, not afterthoughts. The ability to say “no” is a critical yet often overlooked skill.

Technology, too, must be used wisely. Mindful use is essential. Automation tools can handle repetitive work, and productivity applications can help manage schedules and goals. Creating tech-free spaces or periods during the day is important. Periodic digital detoxes can restore mental clarity and reduce stress. The goal is not to disconnect entirely but to reconnect with intention.

Delegation is another effective way to reduce overload. The ‘art of delegation’ is one of the key lessons taught in the B-schools all over the world for obvious reasons. At the workplace, distributing responsibilities eases pressure and strengthens teamwork. At home, sharing duties fosters a more balanced and supportive environment. Work–life harmony is not an individual pursuit alone. It is a collective effort.

Well-being must come first. No professional success can compensate for poor health. Physical and mental well-being form the foundation of a meaningful life. Taking proper care of health, both physical and mental, is essential for sustained energy and focus. Ignoring well-being in pursuit of success is a costly mistake that ultimately undermines both personal and professional goals.

Open communication is equally vital. At work, discussing workload, expectations and constraints with colleagues or superiors helps prevent misunderstandings and reduces stress. Within families, clear communication aligns expectations and fosters mutual support. Sharing one’s feelings without fear of judgement and seeking honest feedback from trusted individuals can significantly improve balance.

Finally, taking time off and nurturing personal interests are indispensable. Breaks, vacations and weekends should be used for rest, reflection and reconnection, not as extensions of work. Engaging in hobbies adds depth and fulfilment to life. While organisations must create supportive environments, individuals must also take personal responsibility through regular self-reflection and conscious choices to sustain long-term harmony.

Conclusion: A

Continuous Journey

Work–life harmony is not a one-time achievement but an ongoing process. As life evolves, so must our approach. There is no universal formula. What works for one person may not work for another. The key lies in being intentional – managing time wisely, communicating openly, and taking care of oneself. In the end, success is not measured solely by professional accomplishments but by the quality of life we lead. A fulfilling life is one where work and personal well-being are not in conflict but in harmony. The challenge before us is not merely to work harder but to live better.