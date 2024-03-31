World Bipolar Day 2024: #BipolarStrong

Dr. Pranjal Jyoti Chakravarty

Bipolar disorder is a form of mood disorder characterised by alternating depressive and manic or hypomanic episodes. As per the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019, 40 million people were living with bipolar disorder worldwide, the number of which is rising. In the Indian context, as per the National Mental Health Survey 2015–16, the lifetime prevalence of bipolar disorder is 0.5%, which comes to around 5 million. The actual number will be even greater as it does not include child and adolescent statistics. Bipolar disorder is a chronic, often recurring, and potentially disabling condition. Common symptoms during the depressive episode may be feeling low, sad, or empty; having no or a loss of interest in pleasurable activities; having low energy; and having death wishes or suicidal thoughts. In a manic episode, the person may seem happy without any apparent reason, have racing thoughts, have increased talkativeness, and have an irritable mood. Both of these episodes are associated with significant disruptions in the day-to-day functioning of the individual. Therefore, early recognition and treatment of the disorder are crucial for a good outcome. However, awareness regarding this disorder in society is minimal considering its high prevalence. Further, it is stigmatised in society to the extent that even those who are aware of it or have experienced it do not come forward to share their lived experiences. Despite having effective evidence-based treatment options, there is still a huge treatment gap, possibly due to a lack of awareness and stigma associated with the condition. World Bipolar Day is an initiative of the International Bipolar Foundation (IBPF) in collaboration with the Asian Network of Bipolar Disorders (ANBD) and the International Society for Bipolar Disorders (ISBD) to increase awareness and reduce its stigma. It is celebrated every year on March 30th, which is the birthday of Vincent Van Gogh, who was posthumously diagnosed as probably having bipolar disorder. The theme of World Bipolar Day 2024 is ‘Bipolar Strong’, an opportunity to break the stigma that having this disorder is not something stigmatising, whether someone or someone’s loved ones or someone who is supporting positive mental health. No one is alone; all are together and must stay strong together. Bipolar disorder needs to be accepted as a chronic medical condition like diabetes and hypertension, and the emphasis must be on regular medications and a healthy physical and mental lifestyle. It is not easy to break the stigma associated with the condition, but any small effort in this regard will make the world a better place to live for those with the disorder, as Van Gogh’s famous quote says, “The beginning is perhaps more difficult than anything else, but keep your heart; it will turn out all right.”