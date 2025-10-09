World Mental Health Day: Nurturing Minds, Preventing Despair

Heramba Nath

World Mental Health Day, observed annually on October 10, serves as a poignant reminder of the invisible yet pressing issue of mental well-being. This day encourages societies, governments, and individuals to reflect on the psychological balance that sustains human life. It is not merely a calendar event but a call to human conscience—a reminder that mental health is not a luxury for a few but a necessity for all.

In today’s rapidly changing world, mental health has emerged as one of the most complex challenges of modern civilization. The stress of daily survival, the pressures of digital life, social isolation, and declining community values have together created a landscape where many minds silently crumble beneath invisible burdens.

The human mind is both fragile and magnificent. It can soar to unimaginable heights of creativity and empathy, yet it can also descend into the depths of despair and self-destruction. World Mental Health Day offers an opportunity to recognise that the mind deserves care just as the body does. In earlier times, people associated mental illness with weakness or stigma, but today, understanding mental health requires compassion, science, and social awareness. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines mental health as a state of well-being in which every individual realises his or her own potential, can cope with normal stresses of life, can work productively, and can contribute to the community. Sadly, millions around the world continue to struggle to achieve this balance.

The roots of mental illness often lie deep in social and emotional imbalance. The world we live in today celebrates competition, speed, and external success more than inner peace. The constant race to prove oneself and the fear of being left behind have created a psychological vacuum. When people feel unacknowledged, ignored, or unloved, their emotional world begins to collapse. Mental health cannot be separated from social health. Human beings are social creatures—our sense of self-worth and identity are deeply connected to how we interact with others and how others value us. Therefore, the deterioration of community relationships, loss of empathy, and the rising culture of selfishness are among the strongest roots of modern mental distress.

Among the most tragic outcomes of this crisis is the rising number of suicides. Suicide can no longer be viewed as an individual’s private tragedy; it has become a social disorder that reflects the weakening bonds of human connection. While suicide often begins with personal dissatisfaction or emotional turmoil, social and environmental factors play a crucial role in shaping the mind’s final decision. Whenever a person experiences alienation or exclusion from the society in which they live, loneliness begins to dominate their emotional world. Social isolation breeds hopelessness, and hopelessness turns life into a shadow of despair. Psychology describes this as the stage of resignation, where the individual stops fighting and starts accepting defeat. At this stage, irrational and painful thoughts begin to invade the mind. If such a person’s distress is ignored or belittled by others, the likelihood of suicide increases.

Sociologists argue that the rate of suicide is higher in societies where social harmony and unity are weak. It is linked to the absence of social control and support—when people no longer feel guided or connected to their community. In contrast, societies that foster belongingness, cooperation, and mutual support witness fewer suicides. Clinical psychologists also note that biological factors can influence mental instability. For instance, a deficiency of sodium (Na) in the blood has been observed to increase vulnerability to suicidal tendencies. Moreover, schizophrenia—a severe mental disorder that distorts thinking, emotions, and perception—is one of the leading causes of suicide. Patients suffering from schizophrenia often struggle with hallucinations, delusions, and a disconnection from reality, which make their lives immensely painful. Proper diagnosis, timely medical treatment, and consistent psychological counselling can significantly reduce such risks.

In the modern era, the misuse of social media has emerged as a subtle yet serious contributor to mental health problems. While technology was meant to connect humanity, it has paradoxically created deeper isolation and anxiety. Many people, especially the youth, compare their lives constantly with the filtered happiness of others online. This unrealistic comparison fuels feelings of inadequacy and failure. Overuse of social media can also lead to overexposure, online harassment, and addiction—which together erode mental peace. Psychological experts warn that misuse of social media, excessive anger, over-jealousy, envy, suspicion, abnormal behaviour, disrespect towards seniors, arrogance, and unsocial behaviour may all be early symptoms of mental health problems. Such behaviours indicate emotional imbalance, insecurity, and a loss of empathy. The more these tendencies are ignored, the more they deepen into pathological states.

Arrogance and unsocial behaviour often signal deeper emotional or psychological imbalance. Individuals who isolate themselves or display an inflated sense of self-importance may be struggling with underlying mental stress or personality disorders. While these traits are sometimes mistaken for attitude problems, they often require guidance, counselling, and social support. Recognising these behaviours as potential symptoms of mental health issues allows early intervention, preventing escalation into more serious conditions such as depression, anxiety, or suicidal tendencies.

The solution lies in emotional education and social discipline. Parents, teachers, and community elders must help individuals learn self-control, patience, and tolerance. When anger is excessive, it reflects a lack of emotional regulation. When jealousy and envy dominate, it reflects poor self-esteem. When suspicion becomes habitual, it reflects fear and a breakdown of trust. These emotions, when left unchecked, grow into mental distress and unhealthy behavioural patterns. Families, schools, and workplaces should encourage counselling, mindfulness, and constructive activities to redirect negative emotions. Digital discipline—limiting screen time and avoiding comparison with others—also plays a key role in restoring psychological balance.

From a sociological perspective, suicide is more than just a personal tragedy; it is a mirror reflecting fractures within society. Whenever a person feels excluded, alienated, or detached from the community, they begin to experience a form of existential loneliness. This is not simply the absence of company but the absence of understanding. Human beings are social by nature; when the threads of belonging begin to loosen, despair tightens its grip. In such moments, if society remains silent or indifferent, the suffering individual internalises the belief that their existence holds no value. Baseless and self-destructive thoughts begin to invade the mind, convincing the person that death is a form of escape from unrelenting emotional pain. If ignored at this critical stage, the consequences can be irreversible.

Even clinical studies suggest that biological and physiological factors can contribute to suicidal tendencies. Deficiencies such as low sodium (Na) levels in the blood can cause neurological imbalances leading to mood disorders and impulsive behaviour. However, psychological ailments—particularly schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and severe depression—remain among the most prominent clinical causes of suicide. These are not signs of weakness but medical conditions requiring timely diagnosis, therapy, and medication. When untreated, they distort perception, magnify despair, and push individuals toward self-harm.

To reduce the alarming rate of suicide and the broader crisis of mental illness, society must return to its moral foundation—to the virtues of brotherhood, empathy, and compassion. Human beings are not meant to survive in isolation. We exist within emotional ecosystems sustained by care. In a world obsessed with competition and perfection, kindness has become revolutionary. A society that listens, shares, and supports becomes the strongest antidote to despair.

Moral education plays a vital role in shaping the emotional intelligence of future generations. Teaching young minds about empathy, patience, and the value of self-worth can lay the foundation for a mentally healthier society. Schools must create spaces where students are encouraged to talk about their feelings without fear of ridicule. Teachers and parents should be trained to identify early signs of distress—sudden withdrawal, aggression, or disinterest—and respond with compassion, not punishment. Education should never only be about earning a livelihood; it must also teach the art of living.

Workplaces, another arena of modern stress, demand equal attention. In today’s age of economic uncertainty, long hours, and digital overload, employees often struggle with burnout, anxiety, and identity crises. Many fear speaking about their mental health due to stigma or job insecurity. Employers must recognise that productivity cannot exist without mental stability. Introducing counselling services and flexible work schedules and creating emotionally safe environments can protect both individuals and institutions.

Community and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) also have an indispensable role. Awareness meetings, street plays, and workshops on mental health can help break the silence that surrounds this issue. Especially in rural areas, superstition often clouds understanding. Many families still believe mental illness to be caused by evil spirits or divine punishment. Such beliefs must be replaced by scientific awareness. Medical institutions, local administrations, and social media influencers must collaborate to spread messages of empathy and knowledge. Only through collective effort can the roots of ignorance be replaced with enlightenment.

A strong social support system is the best preventive measure against suicide and mental illness. Families must learn to talk openly about feelings. Parents should listen to their children with patience instead of judgement. Teachers should be trained to identify behavioural changes that may indicate distress. Workplaces should create mental health support cells for employees. The media must report cases of suicide sensitively, avoiding sensationalism. Society as a whole must understand that mental health is not a personal weakness but a shared responsibility.

At a deeper level, the preservation of mental balance requires spiritual harmony. This does not necessarily mean religion, but rather the cultivation of inner peace.