Dr Udayan Barua

(udayanbaruadr@gmail.com)

Safe care for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) has been selected as the theme for “World Patient Safety Day 2026. “ Under the slogan “Safe Care for Life,” the campaign will highlight the importance of preventing avoidable harm across the continuum of care and preserving quality of life.

World Patient Safety Day is observed every year on 17 September as per the resolution adopted by the World Health Organisation in 2019 (WHA72.6) for the global action plan on patient safety. This day brings together patients, families, caregivers, communities, health workers, leaders and policy makers to show their commitment to patient safety internationally.

Non-communicable diseases, including cardiovascular diseases (heart attacks and strokes), cancer, chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes, are the leading cause of deaths and disability in the world. These conditions disproportionately affect prime productive years and caused the death of 43 million people worldwide in 2021, with a staggering 55% of the deaths of 43 million people in 2021 worldwide disproportionately affecting prime productive years, with a staggering 55% NCD deaths occurring prematurely in individuals under the age of 70. About 82% of all such preventive deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. In our country, the percentage of deaths due to NCDs has surged from 37.9% in 1990 to 65% today.

Globally, healthcare harms 1 in 10 patients, with approximately half of these incidents deemed preventable. People living with NCDs are particularly vulnerable to harm, especially those with multiple NCDs requiring long-term care across different healthcare settings. They are exposed to repeated healthcare risks and hazards. The key patient safety risks in such cases may include diagnostic delays, medication errors, healthcare-associated infections, unsafe use of medical devices, inadequate follow-up and barriers to timely access. This also happens in their everyday life, especially while self-managing care, since many risk factors in chronic diseases may be invisible to peers and care providers. With some conditions, such as cancer, up to 1 in 3 patients experience adverse events during care.

NCDs are driven by common risk factors, including tobacco use, unhealthy diets, physical inactivity and harmful use of alcohol. There are modifiable risk factors that lead to metabolic changes, such as raised blood pressure, overweight and obesity and elevated blood glucose. Environmental factors like long-term exposure to air pollution also influence the prevalence of these conditions. Worldwide, cardiovascular disease accounts for most NCD deaths (about 32%) followed by cancer (16%), respiratory disease (7%) and diabetes 3.5%.

NCDs cause approximately 6 million deaths annually in India. Effective management of NCD relies on access to quality healthcare services that ensure timely diagnosis, treatment and care. Additionally, implementing policies at the population level to prevent and control NCD risk factors is essential for improving health outcomes and reducing the overall burden of NCDs. To combat the issue, the Indian government has expanded the National Programme for the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD). The goal is nationwide population-based screening and early diagnosis integrated with Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness centres (AB-HWCs) targeting 500 million people aged 30 years and above for diabetes, hypertension, common cancers, stroke and chronic kidney disease. Similarly, under the “75/25” initiative, the target was to provide standardized care to 75 million people with hypertension and diabetes by late 2025. Achieving the 90% target is noteworthy.

The global campaign for World Patient Safety Day 2026 outlines four strategic objectives:

a) Raise global awareness of patient safety challenges associated with NCDs through primary health initiatives.

b) Promote the meaningful engagement of patients and communities in identifying safety risks and co-developing solutions.

c) Encourage stakeholders to integrate patient safety principles across NCD-related strategies, policies and legislation.

d) Support health workers in strengthening patient safety practices and meaningful patient engagement.

NCDs threaten progress towards the 2030 agenda for sustainable development, which includes a target of reducing premature deaths by one third by 2030. The most important way to control NCDs is to focus on reducing the risk factors associated with these diseases. Low-cost solutions exist for governments and other stakeholders to reduce modifiable risk factors. However, until today, despite global advocacy and efforts, the commitment remains insufficient, and the programme remains slow and unevenly distributed. The rising rates of obesity and diabetes worldwide serve as a clear indication that previous efforts have not significantly impacted the situation. The only area where some progress has been made is in tobacco control; however, other risk factor interventions, such as alcohol, sugar and salt reduction, remain inadequate. The world must address these barriers by adopting a targeted, flexible and interdisciplinary approach along with bold and accountable action from Heads of State and governments.

The 2026 edition of Would Patient Safety Day focuses on addressing NCDs and invites all stakeholders to arrange awareness campaigns, policy dialogues, technical events and community-led initiatives. It will highlight the safety risks patients may face across prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment, self-care, rehabilitation and palliative cases. The event will also emphasise a people-centred approach to safe care, focusing on a person’s wellbeing rather than traditional disease management alone. Meaningful engagement and ownership of care by individuals with lived experience of NCDs in the design and delivery of NCD services can lead to improved trust in healthcare providers and a deeper understanding of risk factors, resulting in safer and more effective self-management. As in the past, the lighting of landmarks and public spaces in orange on that day will continue to demonstrate global solidarity and commitment to safer care. WHO will illuminate the iconic jet d’eau in Geneva as part of a global campaign this year.

The World Patient Safety Day serves as a global reminder that safe healthcare is a shared responsibility. By following standardised clinical protocols, improving communication, embracing technology, and involving patients in their care, healthcare providers can reduce errors and improve health outcomes.