Writer’s Village: The Himalayas of Word Practice and Creation

The “Sparsh Himalaya Festival” will be held in Thano (Dehradun) from November 3 to 5, 2025 – where the confluence of literature, culture, and nature will create a new creative saga

Today, Thano village, nestled in the valleys of Uttarakhand, has become a new symbol of literature and culture. This is the land where the practice of words and the energy of creation flow together. The country’s first “Writers’ Village”, established here, is no longer just a project but a movement—one that connects writers, poets, thinkers, and artists with the very source of their creativity: nature and spirit.

The concept of the monastery of words

The idea of ??a writers’ village is as unique as it is inspiring. The originator of this concept is Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, the former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, an educationist, and renowned literary figure who has pursued both literature and society in equal measure in his life. He realized that today’s writers, poets, and thinkers lack the creative solitude they need in a busy and noisy world.

This idea gave birth to “Writer Village” – a place where words get space to breathe, ideas get flight and creators get an opportunity for self-realisation. Thano village, near Dehradun, was chosen for this unique project. Nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, it is a place filled with greenery, rivers, mountains, and tranquillity. Its natural beauty has the power to awaken the dormant emotions within writers.

A wonderful event: “Sparsh Himalaya Mahotsav-2024”

Thano captured the attention of not only India but the entire world when the Sparsh Himalaya Festival was organized by the Sparsh Himalaya Foundation in October 2024. It was not just a festival but a grand gathering of literature, art, and culture.

Writers, poets, artists, and thinkers from over 65 countries participated in this five-day international event. They not only shared their works and artworks but also expressed their passion for the Hindi language and Indian culture. This event was a testament to the fact that Hindi and Indian culture remain a global attraction. This festival re-established India’s cultural heritage on the international stage. It was also decided that this festival of literary discussion and cultural dialogue would be held at the same venue every year.

November 3 to 5, 2025: Preparing for a new chapter

Now once again literature lovers and writers are excited, because “Sparsh Himalaya Mahotsav-2025” is going to be organized from 3 to 5 November 2025 at Lekhak Village, Thano.

This time the scope of the festival will be even wider – more writers, poets, translators, painters, filmmakers and musicians from India and abroad will participate.

The theme has been chosen as “From Words to the World: A Dialogue of Cultures.” This theme itself underlines the global role of literature.

The event will feature special sessions on the international spread of the Hindi language and Indian literature. Discussions will also be held on young writers and creativity in the digital age. This event will provide a platform not only for seasoned writers but also for a new generation of creators.

A paradise for creators

Writers’ Village is designed with literary and cultural values ??in mind. The “Writers’ Cottages” here are designed to accommodate writers who wish to spend time in the lap of nature and focus on their writing.

Each cottage combines modern amenities with simplicity and a touch of mountain tradition. It is proposed to name these cottages after famous authors and poets—so that future writers can draw inspiration from them.

The “Himalayan Library” built here is no less than a temple. It houses a vast collection of books on literature, culture, history, geography, philosophy, politics, and science. In particular, folktales from the Himalayan states, rare manuscripts, coins, sculptures, and Pahari paintings will be the hallmarks of this library.

The library is a classic example of Pahari architecture—where traditional structures like kholi, chhajja and tiwari are made of local stone and wood.

The confluence of nature, culture and soul

This Writers’ Village in Thano is not just a cluster of buildings but a vibrant cultural ecosystem. The Sanjivani Garden and Nakshatra-Navagraha Gardens inspire writers to connect with nature and the universe.

This place is ideal for meditation, contemplation, and introspection. The fresh mountain air, the sweet chirping of birds, and the silence of nature stir the writer to his core, inspiring creativity to flow naturally.

Anyone who spends a few days here returns with renewed energy and vision. This place sows the seeds of empathy, compassion, and creativity within human beings—just as the Tapovan (hermitage) served as centres of spiritual practice in ancient times.

Preservation of cultural heritage

The “Writers’ Village” is not only a platform for modern literary experiments but also a centre for the preservation of Indian cultural heritage. The Ganga and Himalaya Museums will display ancient sculptures, folk art, coins, handicrafts, and rare documents.

This museum will become a medium to make the youth understand that our culture is not only a heritage of history but also the basis of the present. The aim of this place is “preservation of culture through literature and development of humanity through culture”.

Expansion of Hindi in the global context

The biggest achievement of Sparsh Himalaya Mahotsav and Lekhak Gaon has been that it has brought respect to the Hindi language at the global level.

Foreign writers not only understood Hindi literature but also pledged to translate it into their own languages. Thus, these writers are becoming brand ambassadors of Hindi in their respective countries.

This effort is also an important step towards establishing India as a soft power.

The path to the future

The Writers’ Village in Thano has become a model today. In the future, more such villages—like Writers’ Village or Art Village—could be developed in other parts of the country.

These places will not only boost tourism but also strengthen the cultural economy.

Writers, researchers, students and art lovers will be able to come here and give a new dimension to their creativity.

Himalaya of words

Thano’s “Writers’ Village” is truly a haven for creativity. It’s a place where words become spiritual practice and writing becomes worship.

This village reminds us that even in this age of technology and progress, literature is rooted in nature and soul.

When the new chapter of Sparsh Himalaya Mahotsav begins once again from 3rd to 5th November 2025, it will not be just a cultural event but a celebration of India’s literary consciousness – a festival that will take words to the heights of the mountains.

“Writer’s Village” is proof that when literature and culture go together, society doesn’t just progress—it becomes a source of inspiration. This village will surely become the centre of India’s cultural soul in the times to come – where every word will be as steadfast as the Himalayas, and every thought will be as pure as the Ganga.