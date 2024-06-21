Yoga and music: A harmonious path to wellness

Dipak Kurmi

The 21st of June holds a revered place, a celestial confluence where ancient wisdom intertwines with the universal tongue of melody. It is a day when the timeless science of yoga, a physical scripture etched upon the canvas of the body, finds harmonic resonance with the boundless realm of music, an ethereal language that transcends borders and cultures. On this auspicious occasion, “International Yoga Day” and “World Music Day” become sacred rites, inviting humanity to embark on a transformative odyssey. Yoga, with its roots anchored in the fertile soil of Indian heritage, unfurls like a lotus, guiding souls towards inner equilibrium. Meanwhile, music, an ever-present companion to the human experience, weaves its enchanting tapestry, stirring the deepest recesses of the heart and soul. In this symphonic embrace, the physical, mental, and emotional realms converge, unveiling a holistic pathway to wellbeing and blissful transcendence.

Yoga has been around for ages—literally thousands of years! It all started in India way back when, and the early yogis were getting their stretch on while philosophising about life, the universe, and everything. The old Sanskrit texts like the Rigveda, Upanishads, and Bhagavad Gita gave us some of the earliest glimpses into this whole yoga thing. They were all about finding that inner peace and harmony between your mind, body, and soul. But it was Patanjali who really laid it all out there with his ‘Yoga Sutras’ around 400 CE. Dude basically gave us the yoga playbook with his eight limbs covering the physical postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and ethical principles. From there, yoga just kept evolving and changing with the times. Different yogis put their own spin on things, and we ended up with all these different styles: Hatha, Ashtanga, Kundalini, you name it! So yeah, yoga has been on this crazy journey for millennia, constantly being reshaped and reinvented by the cultures and people along the way. But at its core, it’s always been about that journey towards self-discovery and enlightenment. Totally far out, right?

Yoga, once rooted in ancient Indian traditions, has blossomed into a global phenomenon, transcending cultural boundaries and capturing the hearts and minds of individuals worldwide. Its multifaceted benefits, validated by scientific research, have propelled it to the forefront of holistic wellness practices. Numerous prestigious journals have shed light on yoga’s remarkable impact on various aspects of human health. The ‘European Journal of Preventive Cardiology’ has unveiled yoga’s potential to bolster cardiovascular well-being by favourably influencing blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and body mass index. Concurrently, the ‘Journal of Psychiatric Practice’ has highlighted yoga’s complementary role in the treatment of major depressive disorder, seamlessly integrating physical postures, meditation techniques, mindfulness, and breath control to cultivate inner tranquilly and enhance cognitive function. Furthermore, the ‘International Journal of Yoga’ has illuminated yoga’s capacity to nurture emotional regulation and foster positive emotions. Practices such as guided meditation and pranayama have proven exceptionally effective in cultivating emotional stability and resilience, equipping individuals with the tools to navigate life’s vicissitudes with grace and fortitude. As yoga continues to gain global recognition, it stands as a testament to the enduring wisdom of ancient traditions, harmoniously intertwined with modern scientific inquiry, offering a holistic pathway to physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Yoga’s popularity has surged beyond mere physical exercise, transcending into a holistic approach to health and wellness embraced by millions globally. In the United States, yoga participation has skyrocketed over the past decade, with a substantial portion of the population engaging in regular practice. Concurrently, across Europe, yoga has been assimilated into public health initiatives and educational curricula, underscoring its value in fostering comprehensive well-being.

The annual International Yoga Day has evolved into a unifying global phenomenon, thanks to the visionary proposal put forth by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. With an overwhelming 177 nations co-sponsoring the resolution, the day underscores yoga’s holistic benefits for physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Under Modi’s dynamic leadership, this occasion has attained remarkable worldwide recognition, highlighting yoga’s enduring relevance in the modern era. Coinciding with World Music Day, which celebrates the healing and unifying power of music in all its diverse forms, International Yoga Day fosters global awareness and encourages the practice of yoga, promoting unity and peace across cultures and national borders. On this day, a myriad of events unfold worldwide, including mass yoga sessions, workshops, and educational initiatives, showcasing yoga’s universal appeal and its ability to transcend boundaries and bring people together.

A melodic celebration that transcends borders, “World Music Day,” also known as ‘Fête de la Musique,’ harmonises with the summer solstice on June 21st, coinciding with International Yoga Day. Tracing its origins to France in the early 1980s, one theory posits that this global event was born from a desire to honour the universal language of music. On this day, musicians of all skill levels and genres are encouraged to take their talents to public spaces, creating a symphony of diverse musical expressions that resonate freely through the streets and parks. The power of music to unite, heal, and uplift the human spirit is profound, making this celebration a cultural cornerstone that reminds us of the melodies that bind us together, transcending boundaries and fostering a sense of global harmony.

Music’s therapeutic benefits are well documented. Studies show it can decrease stress levels, lessen pain perception, and boost cognitive performance. When incorporated into yoga practice, music creates a calming environment conducive to focus and deep relaxation. The combined effects of yoga and music offer a holistic approach to improving mental and emotional well-being.

The profound words of Sadhguru, the renowned yogi and mystic, unveil the profound essence of yoga, transcending mere physical contortions. His utterance, “Yoga is not just about bending and twisting, it’s a process of creating a situation where your body and mind are in tune with nature and music,” resonates with the harmonious fusion of yoga and music witnessed during the annual Shivaratri celebrations organised by the Isha Foundation. This seamless blend of meditation, yogic practices, and euphonious melodies elevates the practice to a sublime level, facilitating the flow of positive energy and fostering a meditative state conducive to inner tranquilly.

The ancient practice of yoga, as eloquently described by the pioneering guru B.K.S. Iyengar, is a holistic science that encompasses the entirety of human evolution, from physical well-being to the ultimate realisation of the self. In this pursuit of comprehensive growth, the integration of music into yoga practices serves as a powerful catalyst, fostering mental clarity and emotional equilibrium.

According to a report from an English daily dated June 21, 2022, Dr. Pratiksha Gadkari, a physiotherapist, underscored the myriad benefits of yoga in enhancing joint flexibility and expanding the range of motion. She emphasised its vital role in cultivating balance through posture and movement, while simultaneously highlighting the calming influence of music on the mind. Dr. Gadkari proposed that initiating exercise routines with soothing musical accompaniment can invigorate energy levels and promote a refreshing start to the day, setting the tone for a rejuvenating experience.

A celebrated singer and music instructor, Amar Kulkarni, who regularly incorporates yoga into his routine, offered insightful observations on the synergistic relationship between yoga and music. Drawing parallels between the two disciplines, Kulkarni highlighted their shared ability to cultivate inner vitality and disseminate positive energy. He specifically drew attention to yoga’s emphasis on the practice of ‘Omkar Sadhana,’ which finds a striking resonance with the fundamental principles of Indian classical music, rooted in the sacred syllable ‘Omkar.’ Kulkarni elucidated how these complementary practices mutually reinforce one another, with yoga fortifying respiratory capacity through physical exertion, while music draws inspiration from the potent energy inherent in sound vibrations.

The role of music in yoga practices is a subject of varying perspectives among ‘Yog Acharyas’. While some styles embrace the incorporation of music, others maintain a more traditional approach, where the auditory environment is primarily shaped by the teacher’s guidance. This divergence in views is particularly evident when examining the ‘Vinyasa’ and ‘Anusara’ methodologies, which have gained a greater acceptance of music as an accompaniment. In contrast, Iyengar sessions tend to prioritise a minimalistic auditory environment, relying solely on the instructor’s verbal cues. In such contexts, the decision to incorporate music becomes a matter of personal preference for the teacher, potentially leading to discourse within the yoga community.

In an era where the relentless pace of life takes a toll on our mental well-being, particularly among the younger generation, the fusion of yoga and music emerges as a sanctuary, offering healing and rejuvenation. This harmonious union holds the power to alleviate the symptoms of depression and anxiety, serving as a natural antidote to the pressures that modern existence imposes upon us. Yoga and music intertwine seamlessly, nurturing both physical vitality and mental tranquilly and presenting a holistic pathway to health and harmony. It is a calling to embrace the rhythmic cadence of breath and to experience the divine within the tranquil depths of our inner peace.