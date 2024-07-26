You don’t snooze, so you lose: Prioritizing sleep in the modern workplace

Sakshi Dhillon

(Post-graduate diploma from FLAME University, Pune)

Moitrayee Das

(Assistant Professor of Psychology at FLAME University, Pune)

In the fast-paced, ever-evolving landscape of the modern workplace, the importance of sleep cannot be overstated. It’s not merely about clocking in the hours but ensuring that those hours are filled with restorative, high-quality sleep. As defined by Nelson et al. (2021), sleep quality encompasses various dimensions, including efficiency, latency, duration, and wakefulness after sleep onset. This multifaceted concept serves as a cornerstone for better mental health and work engagement. With good sleep quality, cognitive abilities, emotional regulation, and overall wellness are heightened, thus underscoring the pivotal role sleep plays in maintaining peak performance at work.

Everyone knows how important sleep is and how dangerous it is to work too much. However, there appears to be a gap between this understanding and what we do. This situation has worsened after COVID-19. Extended workdays continue to cause burnout. The message is being heard, but it doesn’t appear to be having much of an impact. Despite knowing its importance, prioritizing sleep can be a challenge in our modern world. We’re constantly bombarded with tasks and responsibilities, with work often spilling into personal time. This pressure to be constantly busy can be further fueled by a cultural glorification of “hustle,” where sacrificing sleep is seen as a sign of dedication. In India, a complex web of factors contributes to the lack of sleep prioritization despite its well-known importance. Culturally, the collectivist nature emphasizes family and group needs over individual ones (Why Young Indians Continue to Sacrifice Sleep, n.d.). Sleep can be seen as a selfish act when there are responsibilities towards others. Additionally, a cultural emphasis on hard work and perseverance might downplay the importance of getting enough rest.

Socioeconomic pressures also play a significant role. Many Indians juggle long hours or multiple jobs to make ends meet, leaving less time for sleep. Studies suggest low-income earners may prioritize basic necessities over sleeping (Why Young Indians Continue to Sacrifice Sleep, n.d.). Living conditions can further disrupt sleep patterns. Crowded households with shared bedrooms and thin walls offer little privacy for relaxation. The rise of the globalized economy has also led to more shift work, which disrupts natural sleep cycles. Finally, just like anywhere else, technology plays a part. Screens and bright lights disrupt our natural sleep cycle, while stress and worries keep our minds racing, and the popularity of late-night social gatherings and entertainment further reduces sleep time in India.

However, the narrative doesn’t end there. Understanding sleep disorders like obstructive sleep apnea and their ramifications on occupational functioning adds another layer to the discussion. O’Donoghue and McKay (2012) delve into the life-changing effects of obstructive sleep apnea, emphasizing the need for heightened awareness and tailored interventions to support individuals grappling with this condition. Particularly in the Indian context, where socioeconomic factors intersect with health risks, addressing sleep apnea becomes imperative for promoting both individual well-being and workplace productivity (Reddy et al., 2009). Daytime sleepiness, often a consequence of sleep disorders or poor sleep hygiene, further compounds the challenge. Palo and Das (2019) reveal alarmingly high rates of sleep disturbances across various professional domains in India, highlighting the pervasive nature of this issue. Such findings underscore the need for targeted interventions and culturally sensitive approaches to address sleep-related concerns in diverse workplace settings.

Does your organization find it difficult to put sleep first? Perhaps sleep leadership is the solution! This concept was first presented by Gunia et al. (2021) and highlights the role leaders play in creating a work-life balance and a culture of well-being, which in turn promotes healthy sleeping habits. Sleep leadership may have gained popularity in the West, but its fundamental ideas—putting employee well-being first—translate flawlessly into the Indian setting. Let’s investigate how sleep leadership can change work environments in India. Leaders have the power to create a positive ripple effect across the entire organization by prioritizing their own sleep and setting an example of healthy habits. This can ultimately improve employee engagement and performance.

A well-rested workforce is a productive workforce. What if everyone focused on rejuvenation rather than working overtime after leaving the office at a set time, say 6 p.m.? Getting enough sleep the night before and engaging in enjoyable activities in the evenings boost productivity in the morning and lessen stress and burnout. Leaders can further support this by offering resources such as online sleep apps that help employees track their sleep patterns and being strict about leaving the office on time without overworking. Understanding sleep quality and quantity empowers individuals to optimize their rest and maximize their performance at work. Leaders can include educational seminars on sleep disorders to empower employees. Many individuals struggle with sleep due to undiagnosed medical conditions, and raising awareness can encourage them to seek help.

While leadership plays a role in promoting healthy sleep habits, ultimately, prioritizing sleep is also your responsibility as an individual. You can incorporate multiple strategies into your daily routine to balance the demands of work and sleep. Your body’s natural sleep-wake cycle needs to be regulated, so even on the weekends, stick to a regular sleep schedule. Maintaining consistency is essential. Establish a relaxing schedule that helps you unwind before bed. This could involve taking a warm bath, reading, or gently stretching. Avoid using screens for at least an hour before bed because they emit blue light, which can disrupt sleep. Make sure your bedroom is cool, quiet, and dark to improve the quality of your sleep. By prioritizing sleep and making these adjustments, you can find a healthy balance between work and a good night’s rest.

