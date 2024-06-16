Young pianist Devanga Bidrum Kalita enthrals the audience

On the evening of 14th of June, 2024, the walls of the Dr. John Berry White Auditorium, Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh, resounded with music and emotion: a celebration of the journey and achievements of a young pianist - Devanga Bidrum Kalita - and an expression of gratitude to all those who supported him on this journey.

Devanga, who was born with a learning disability, started learning piano at age of ten in 2004 under Manoj Sengupta and later Pradeep Sharma’s tutelage. Despite his challenges, Devanga took to the piano with great dedication. From 2006, he started travelling from Dibrugarh to Guwahati to study at the Sabdarupa School of Music founded by Rupam Talukdar. There he was taught by Ghana Kanta Deka, pianist and vocalist and Honorary Local Representative for Assam of the Associated Board of Royal School of Music, London. From there Devanga went on to study Western Classical Music at the AR Rahman Foundation KM Music Conservatory, Chennai, culminating in a year-long study at Middlesex University London, that secured him his BA Honours Music with specialization in Western Classical Piano. After returning to India, he pursued his MA Music from Martin Luther Christian University, Shillong.

More than 500 people gathered for the instrumental recital, featuring Devanga and two of his teachers - Ghana Kanta Deka and Rupam Talukdar. The event started with moving words of appreciation from many of those who have known Devanga and seen him grow over the years. Dr. Deepak Sharma, respected cardiologist and close family friend, described the pianist's charming character that has earned him friendships and affection wherever he has been. Dr Sanjib Kakoti, Principal of Assam Medical College, gave the inaugural speech. This was followed by a heartfelt video message from the Guest of Honour, renowned Bollywood music director Jitu Sharma, appreciating the evolution of Devanga's skill and his dedication to music. All those who had supported Devanga on his journey, from his pre-school teacher to his school principal and music teachers were given tokens of felicitation.

Devanga performed fifteen pieces, a combination of classical pieces by Beethoven, Mozart, Bach, Haydn, Clementi along with more modern pieces such as Flood Time by Eric Thiman and River Flows In You by Yiruma, and instrumental renditions of popular songs including Hallelujah (by Leonard Cohen), Imagine (by John Lenon) and My Heart Will Go On (by Celine Deon). He delivered an awe-inspiring performance that melted the hearts of the audience and earned him a standing ovation.

His performance was followed by two beautiful soulful piano renditions of Bach and Burgmuller by his teacher Ghana Kanta Deka, followed by four accordian arrangements performed by Rupam Talukdar, including Love Story, a Western piece, kajol kajol megh by Bupen Hazarika, and a song featuring Brazillian rhythms.

The final performance of the evening was a fusion set combining Western piano with Assamese folk music, played on Dhol, Khol, Taal and Dotara. This included Borgeet, Zikir and Bihu songs and was Devanga's first such fusion collaboration. For this performance, Devanga collaborated with Dr.KN Dutta, Upen Das, Muhidhar Das and Lakshiranjan Dutta. The event concluded with dinner and a time of joyous reunion and rekindling of old friendships among Devanga's friends, family and well-wishers.