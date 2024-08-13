Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development

Ranjan K Baruah

(With direct inputs from UN/WHO publication and feedback may be sent to bkranjan@gmail.com)

International Youth Day, Aug 12

One of the most important parts of our lifetime is the age of youth. This is the time when one can do wonders, either positively or negatively. If time is invested wisely, then the future is always bright; otherwise, we become frustrated if we do not do good things during our youth. There is no universally agreed-upon international definition of the youth age group. For statistical purposes, however, the United Nations—without prejudice to any other definitions made by Member States—defines ‘youth’ as those persons between the ages of 15 and 24 years. According to the National Youth Policy of India, any young person up to the age of 29 is termed a youth.

We should know that half of the people on our planet are 30 or younger, and this is expected to reach 57% by the end of 2030. A survey shows that 67% of people believe in a better future, with 15- to 17-year-olds being the most optimistic about this. It also says that the majority of people agree that the age balance in politics is wrong. More than two-thirds (69%) of people across all age groups agree that more opportunities for younger people to have a say in policy development and change would make political systems better. Interestingly, globally, only 2.6% of parliamentarians are under 30 years of age, and less than 1% of the young Members of Parliament are women.

One of the global events for young people around the world is International Youth Day (IYD). The day is commemorated every year on August 12, bringing youth issues to the attention of the international community and celebrating the potential of youth as partners in today’s global society. The idea for IYD was proposed in 1991 by the young people who were gathered in Vienna, Austria, for the first session of the World Youth Forum of the United Nations system. The Forum recommended that an International Youth Day be declared, especially for fund-raising and promotional purposes, to support the United Nations Youth Fund in partnership with youth organizations.

The theme for IYD 2024 is “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development.” We should know that digital technology is simply more than a tool for entertainment and communication in today’s interconnected world; it is a catalyst for sustainable development. Digitalization is transforming our world, offering unprecedented opportunities to accelerate sustainable development. Digital technologies such as mobile devices, services, and artificial intelligence are instrumental in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Young people are leading the charge in digital adoption and innovation, with three-quarters of those aged 15 to 24 using the internet in 2022, a rate higher than other age groups. However, disparities persist, particularly in low-income countries and among young women, who often have less access to the internet and digital skills compared to their male counterparts. While there is an urgent need to enhance digital inclusion, youth are largely recognized as “digital natives,” using technology to drive change and create solutions.

António Guterres, the Secretary General of the United Nations, said in his message that “around the world, young people are turning clicks into progress, making the most of digital tools to take on local and global challenges—from climate change to rising inequalities to the growing mental health crisis. But achieving the Sustainable Development Goals requires a seismic shift, which can only happen if we empower young people and work with them as equals.”

We are already aware that this year’s focus is on the pivotal role of youth in harnessing technology to advance sustainable development. By celebrating the digital contributions of youth, we can inspire further innovation and collaboration towards achieving sustainable development. That means bridging digital divides, boosting investments in education, critical thinking, and information literacy, tackling the gender biases that often dominate the tech industry, and supporting young innovators in expanding digital solutions.

A central principle of the 2030 Agenda is the assurance that “no one will be left behind.” The SDGs are meant for all nations, all people of all ages, and all societies. The universal nature of the 2030 Agenda entails that youth should be considered across all goals and targets. Youth are specifically mentioned in four areas: youth employment, adolescent girls, education, and sports for peace.

This year’s IYD theme emphasizes the critical role that youth play in utilizing digital technologies to build a more sustainable future. To fully harness the potential of digital technology for sustainable development, it is imperative to address the digital divide. There is no doubt that one of the most significant impacts of digital technology is its ability to democratize education. Digital technology also plays a substantive role in environmental advocacy and action.

In commemorating IYD 2024, let us recognize the incredible potential of digital technology to drive sustainable development. We have to value the tremendous energy that young people are putting into bringing positive social transformation around the globe. With proper planning and appropriate policies and actions, we can empower young people, and in return, they can contribute to a sustainable future.