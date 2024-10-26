Youth perspectives: Vision for Assam’s future

Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan

(himangshur1989@gmail.com)

Assam is at a critical juncture where its youth play a pivotal role in shaping its future. With over 30% of the population comprising young individuals, their aspirations, challenges, and vision hold the key to Assam’s development. As the state grapples with economic, social, and environmental issues, the perspectives of its youth offer a roadmap for addressing these challenges and driving progress.

One of the foremost concerns for Assam’s youth is the pressing issue of unemployment. Despite its abundant natural resources and a growing number of educated young people, the state faces significant job shortages. Agriculture, which remains the backbone of Assam’s economy, has not been able to provide sufficient employment, especially for the educated youth. Many graduates find themselves in positions that do not match their qualifications or remain unemployed altogether. This mismatch between education and employment creates a sense of frustration and disillusionment among the youth.

The young people of Assam recognise the need for economic diversification to create more job opportunities. They see potential in sectors such as tourism, technology, and small-scale industries. Assam’s rich cultural heritage and natural beauty offer vast potential for eco-tourism, which could provide sustainable employment while preserving the environment. The state’s youth envision a tourism sector that attracts both domestic and international visitors, boosting local economies and providing livelihoods for many. Additionally, the rise of digital technology offers new avenues for entrepreneurship and innovation. The youth advocate for policies and programs that support startups, provide access to funding, and encourage skill development in emerging sectors such as information technology and digital services.

However, to truly unlock the economic potential of Assam’s youth, the state’s education system must undergo significant reforms. Many young people express dissatisfaction with the current education system, which they feel is outdated and disconnected from the needs of the modern job market. The emphasis on rote learning, rather than fostering critical thinking and practical skills, leaves many graduates ill-prepared for the workforce. The youth call for an education system that focuses on vocational training, entrepreneurship, and real-world applications. By aligning educational programs with market demands, Assam can better prepare its youth for the challenges of the global economy. Moreover, technology plays an increasingly important role in education and employment. Assam’s youth are acutely aware of the digital divide that exists, particularly in rural areas where access to technology and the internet is limited. This divide hampers educational opportunities and prevents many young people from fully participating in the digital economy. To bridge this gap, the youth advocate for policies that promote digital literacy and ensure equitable access to technology across the state. By embracing technology, Assam can empower its youth to access new opportunities in education, entrepreneurship, and employment.

In addition to economic and educational challenges, Assam’s youth are deeply concerned about social issues, particularly those related to communal tensions and ethnic conflicts. The state has experienced periods of violence and unrest, often fuelled by ethnic divisions. These conflicts have left scars on the social fabric of Assam, creating an atmosphere of distrust and division. Young people, however, are emerging as advocates for peace, inclusivity, and social harmony. They recognize that progress is impossible without unity and are working to foster dialogue between different communities.

Youth-led initiatives focused on promoting cultural exchange and understanding are gaining momentum. These initiatives aim to celebrate Assam’s diverse heritage by organizing festivals, workshops, and community events that bring people together. The youth believe that by promoting a shared sense of identity and belonging, Assam can overcome its history of communal tensions and build a more inclusive society. They also call for greater representation in political processes, emphasizing the need for policies that reflect the aspirations of all communities and address the root causes of social conflict.

Environmental sustainability is another issue that resonates deeply with Assam’s youth. The state is home to unique ecosystems and rich biodiversity, but these natural treasures are under threat from deforestation, industrialization, and climate change. Young people are increasingly aware of the long-term impacts of environmental degradation and are advocating for sustainable practices that protect Assam’s environment for future generations. Grassroots movements focused on conservation, waste reduction, and sustainable agriculture are gaining traction, with youth leading the charge.

Many young activists are involved in campaigns aimed at raising awareness about environmental issues and encouraging their peers to adopt sustainable lifestyles. They recognize that environmental protection is not just the responsibility of the government but a shared duty that requires collective action. By involving local communities, schools, and organizations in conservation efforts, Assam’s youth are creating a culture of environmental stewardship that can lead to lasting change.

Mental health is another critical issue that has come to the forefront of youth activism in Assam. The stigma surrounding mental health problems often prevents individuals from seeking help, leading to a silent crisis that affects many young people. The pressures of education, unemployment, and social expectations can take a toll on mental well-being, yet mental health services remain underdeveloped in many parts of the state. Youth advocates are calling for greater awareness and resources to address mental health issues, including the incorporation of mental health education in schools and the establishment of support services in communities.

By prioritizing mental health, Assam can create an environment where young people feel supported and empowered to seek help when needed. This, in turn, can contribute to overall well-being and resilience among the state’s youth, enabling them to face challenges with confidence and hope.

In envisioning Assam’s future, the youth see a state that is economically vibrant, socially inclusive, environmentally sustainable, and mentally healthy. They understand that achieving this vision requires collaboration between the government, civil society, and the private sector. Young people are not just passive observers but active agents of change, driving initiatives that address the most pressing challenges facing their state. Their energy, creativity, and determination offer a powerful force for progress, one that can shape the future of Assam in profound ways.

The government must recognize the potential of Assam’s youth and invest in their development. By creating policies that support education reform, economic diversification, social harmony, environmental conservation, and mental health awareness, Assam can unlock the full potential of its young population. The youth of Assam are ready to take on the mantle of leadership and guide their state toward a brighter, more prosperous future.

In essence, the vision of Assam’s youth is one of hope, resilience, and empowerment. They aspire for a state that provides opportunities for all, promotes peace and unity, protects its environment, and prioritizes mental health. Their perspectives offer valuable insights into the challenges facing Assam and the solutions needed to address them. By listening to and engaging with its youth, Assam can chart a path toward a future that is inclusive, sustainable, and full of promise.