Youth Skills for Peace and Development

(With direct inputs from UN/WHO publication)

One of the buzzing words amongst young people or even for others is none other than ‘skill’. Skill or skill development or skill training are frequently used words along with youth. Skill development is the process of improving specific skills to be more efficient and effective when you perform a task, which can be a hard skill or a soft skill. It refers to identifying the skill gap in a person and ensuring that he or she develops these skills to get employment or decent jobs or to become self-employed, like becoming an entrepreneur.

There are different issues that are faced by young people around the world. We are aware that the world faces a multitude of challenges today, many of which affect youth. Violent conflicts disrupt education and stability; a polarized online environment fosters negativity; and persistent economic inequality limits opportunities. These issues threaten not only individual futures but also the overall stability of societies.

We should know that recent estimates suggest that 600 million jobs would have to be created over the next 15 years to meet youth employment needs. In 2021, approximately 75 million young people were unemployed, 408 million were employed, and 732 million were out of the labour force globally. The share of youth Not in Employment, Education, or Training (NEET) in 2020—the latest year for which a global estimate is available—rose to 23.3 percent, an increase of 1.5 percentage points from the previous year and a level not seen in at least 15 years. There are more challenges ahead of us, as the youth population will grow by more than 78 million between 2021 and 2030. Low-income countries will account for nearly half of that increase. Education and training systems need to respond to this challenge, and good-quality apprenticeships, well-designed internships, and volunteering initiatives can provide entry points into the job market for first-time job seekers and young graduates. We must know that mere academic qualifications are not enough to secure sustainable employment.

The importance of youth skills is being acknowledged around the world. In 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared July 15 as World Youth Skills Day (WYSD) to celebrate the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship. The theme for WYSD 2024 is “youth skills for peace and development,” which underscores the crucial role young people play in peacebuilding and conflict resolution.

The Secretary General of the UN, in his message on the occasion of WYSD, said, “Around the world, young people are already working to build safer and stronger communities. They can make an even bigger difference for our shared future with training for the burgeoning green and digital economies, education to help break the cycle of hate speech and misinformation, tools to enhance mediation and dialogue, and so much more.” He also said, “Today and every day, let’s work to transform education. And let’s ensure that youth have what they need to build skills for shaping a more peaceful, sustainable future for all.”

To face the challenges and make our youths ready for the future as human resources, it is crucial to equip youth with the necessary skills for fostering a culture of peace, nurturing responsible global citizens, and promoting sustainable development to build a more just, inclusive, and sustainable future for all. We must appreciate vocational teachers who are helping shape the future of many students through skill-based learning.

There are many initiatives from the government, corporates, and civil society organizations to enhance the skill ecosystem in the country. The Skill, Employment, and Entrepreneurship Development (SEED) Mission, under the leadership of Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Council, is a unique initiative. The SEED mission trains youths and also distributes toolkits so that they can become self-employed after getting different skill training so that they can become self-employed.

The day is an opportunity for all of us to unite in recognizing the potential of young people as agents of peace and commit to providing them with the skills and opportunities to address challenges and contribute to a peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable future. WYSD events have provided a unique opportunity for dialogue between young people, technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions, firms, employers’ and workers’ organizations, policymakers, and development partners.

Strategically planned skill training will bring peace and development to our society. Engaging youths in constructive ways through their skills means more innovation and positive work, which helps society achieve positive social transformation. Let us ensure that the skill training becomes more effective, and we can be vigilant to ensure effective skill training that takes place in and around us.

